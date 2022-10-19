That's asking them to admit that they killed the president. I ask when I was stationed in DC what the truth was and was told that the evidence was destroyed. Our government is professional at covering up acts of terrorism against it's own people. They melted the tower's and totally controlled everything about the investigation so that nobody could question them about it. Once you realize that they are against you, we can have a discussion about moving forward.
Because the Democrats and LBJ wanted to hide their culpability with the Mob and the Unions for getting rid of John and Bobby.
how much longer will it take for them to read what they themselves wrote decades ago??🤔🤣
Related
Leaked DOJ Documents Indicate Hunter Biden Is Set To Receive Weak Slap On The Wrist Over Findings In Federal Investigation
Donald Trump Is Reportedly Regretting His Demand For Special Master In His DOJ Case: ‘Giant Backfire’
Hunter Biden business partner says he gave FBI proof of Biden family felonies; the FBI never followed up
Secret Service allegedly covered up details of Vice President Kamala Harris' motorcade accident
Trump denied allegations that he showed ex-employees salacious photos of women he'd been involved with, telling Maggie Haberman it's 'not my style'
Fox News host wants new slavery monument to "celebrate all the white people who died"
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Mike Pence's former chief of staff said it's 'absurd' that Donald Trump thinks he can declassify documents by 'thinking about it'
“What does Trump have on Judge Cannon?”: Experts stunned after judge overrules own special master
Conor Kennedy, the grandson of Robert F. Kennedy, says he secretly enlisted to fight in Ukraine
Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion
Roger Stone Says Jared Kushner Has an IQ of 70, Calls Ivanka Trump an ‘Abortionist Bitch’ in New Footage (Video)
Retired 3-star Coast Guard vice admiral calls out Biden administration for 'misguided' military vax mandate
665 FBI employees left agency after misconduct investigations: whistleblower disclosure
Trump told long-time friend Tom Barrack 'get out of my office' when he tried to convince the president to do the 'elegant' thing and concede to Biden
Secret Service agents were denied when they tried to learn what Jan. 6 info was seized from their personal cellphones
Gordon Sondland said working for Trump was like staying at an all-inclusive resort: 'You're thrilled when you first arrive, but things start to go downhill fast'
'The View' hosts, crowd groan when Sarah Huckabee Sanders floated as Trump running mate in 2024
665 FBI Agents Quit To Avoid Punishment After Misconduct Investigations
CBS News
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 21