Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
clintoncountydailynews.com
Donald Ian Foust
Donald Ian Foust, 72, of Frankfort, passed away on October 21, 2022 in his home. He was born August 2, 1950 in Frankfort. His parents Raymond and Eileen (Beatty) Foust preceded him in death. He married Debra Laughner on July 16, 1971 in Frankfort and she survives. Don was a...
clintoncountydailynews.com
David Hoyt Sheets
Mr. David Hoyt Sheets, of Frankfort, Indiana, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 13, 2022 in Frankfort. David’s story began on October 21, 1936 in Mechanicsburg, Indiana to the late Oscar Hoyt and Catherine Mildred (Schimmel) Sheets. On David’s 18th birthday, left his parents to be joined in marriage with the love of his life, Sharon Ruth Hammersley. She survives at home after 67 amazingly beautiful years together.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Charlotte Jean Ruch
Charlotte graduated from Rossville High School. She retired from Kentland Dairy Products as a bookkeeper. She was a member of St. Luke United Church of Christ near Frankfort and a former member of Mulberry Order of the Eastern Star, the Mulberry Mothers Club, and the Tippecanoe County Home Extension Chorus. Charlotte was an amazing cook and was most appreciated by her family for her incredible holiday feasts and birthday celebrations. According to her great grandson, Hudson, she made the very best chocolate chip cookies.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Danny H. “Dan” Leazenby
Danny H. “Dan” Leazenby, 79, of rural Mulberry, died October 18, 2022 at I.U. Health Hospital, Lafayette, Ind. He was born March 13, 1943 in Kokomo, Ind. to Harold H. & Velma (Boaz) Leazenby. He married Janice Anne Hutchison on January 19, 1964 at St. Luke Church in Frankfort, Ind. and she survives.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Murray A. Freeman
Murray worked for Fox Hauling and Conveying out of Lafayette, as a dump truck driver, for more than 25 years. He enjoyed horses, had a great sense of humor, was always joking around, but more importantly loved spending time with his family and friends. Murray had served his country in the Army and enjoyed his time serving and keeping in touch with his buddies that he served with.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Sassy Salon’s Player of the Game
Clinton Prairie senior linebacker Conner Cobb was the Sassy’s Salon Player of the Game Friday night against Park Tudor. Congratulations Carson.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Blacker Talks Sectional Football
WILO at 96.9-102.7 FM and 1570 AM is proud to bring you Indiana High School Football Action tonight as Clinton Prairie will host Park Tudor. Don and Karl will have all the action tonight starting at 7. In Class 4A, top-ranked Kokomo comes to Frankfort for a contest in Sectional...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Football Season Is Over For Frankfort After Falling To Kokomo Friday Night
Frankfort (1-8) was defeated by the (8-1 )Kokomo Wildcats by the score of 70-6 Friday night at home in sectional play. Kokomo scored on almost every drive and their defense held Frankfort on passing and rushing the entire game. Be sure to listen to Don and Jamie on “Inside The...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Camp Cullom Chili Supper and Astronomy Open House This Saturday Evening
The weather forecast for Saturday looks nearly perfect for a Chili Supper, Camp and Astronomy Open House at Camp Cullom. Saturday temperatures should peak in the mid-seventies with sunshine throughout the day and into the evening. Every year in October during the beautiful fall explosion of colors, Camp Cullom holds...
clintoncountydailynews.com
City Street Paving Begins Monday
Street Superintendent, Jason Forsythe, has been waiting for some good news from E&B Paving. Milling and paving the nine approved Community Crossing Matching Grant roadways and two additional paving projects will begin Monday, October 24. Milling will begin on Bill Goodwin Drive and Morrison Street. “We were on a waitlist...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Kokomo Man Arrested for Child Molestation
On Wednesday, a criminal investigation by Indiana State Police Detective Josh Maller resulted in the arrest of Robert S. Walker, 40, 623 South Berkley Road, Kokomo. Walker was arrested after officers from the Howard County Sheriff’s Department served him with a Howard Circuit Court arrest warrant alleging criminal charges for three counts of child molestation,
clintoncountydailynews.com
Closing Dates Released for Interstate 65
Clinton County Central Dispatch has announced the following dates, times and locations are for the lane restrictions on I-65 for the Southbound driving lane to allow for patching of the roadway and ramp closure for the week of October 23, 2022. 10/24/2022 8pm-7am 160 mile marker in Clinton County. 10/25/2022...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Press Release From City Of Frankfort Concerning Toters
The following is a press release from the City of Frankfort Thursday afternoon:. We received some news from the company that is supplying and putting together all of the new trash toters. They are going to start delivering the new toters on Sunday, October 23rd to the Southwest quadrant and possibly the Northwest quadrant of Frankfort. On Monday, October 24th the company will finish where they left off. Every resident should have the new trash carts by Thursday, October 27th. Please DO NOT use the new containers until the week of Monday, October 31st.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Indianapolis Man Arrested For Theft
A 25-year-old man from Indianapolis is facing four counts of theft, all Level 6 felonies following a more than two-year long investigation by the Indiana State Police Special Investigation Section, Organized Crime and Corruption Unit. According to Sergeant Jeff Coffey, a man by the name of Covenant Ben was identified...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Hardy Hills Solar Project In A Nutshell
Hardy Hills Solar Project near Kilmore north of Frankfort is in full construction mode and driving 800 posts a day now. The 195 Megawatt project at peak capacity will contribute enough electricity to serve almost 37,000 homes when completed. The building of the solar array will be a 14 month process that started July 2022.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Arrest Made in Social Media Investigation
On Friday, a warrant was issued for Kenneth J Getch for Intimidation a Level 6 Felony. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office took Getch into custody without incident and is currently in the Boone County Jail being held on no bond at this time. On Friday, Boone County Sheriff’s Office...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Boone County Sheriff’s Office Gives Update on Social Media Investigation
On October 16, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office received information that a threat had been made, via social media, against unidentified person(s) at Western Boone Schools. Since being made aware of this allegation, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, the Lebanon School Corporation Police. Department, and the Lebanon Police...
clintoncountydailynews.com
US 421 Completion Date Pushed Back
Clinton County Central Dispatch received the following message from INDOT Friday afternoon. “Due to supply delays beyond our control, INDOT will be extending the closure of US 421 over Wildcat Creek. The current expected opening date will be December 20, 2022.”. As more information becomes available we will provide updates.
Comments / 0