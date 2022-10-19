ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodstock, NY

Comments / 0

Related
hudsonvalleyone.com

SAY BOO! Halloween in Woodstock

The fundraising portrait event continues this year at a new location on Rock City Road in Woodstock. This year the cost for a portrait or digital file will be to benefit the Chamber and The Woodstock School of Art who are both helping to carry on the tradition. Photographer /artist...
WOODSTOCK, NY
Hudson Valley Post

58 Year Old Hudson Valley Meat Company Opening New Location

Woodstock Meats has announced that they are opening a new location in Dutchess County. Woodstock Meats is a butcher, grocery, and deli that has been serving the Woodstock, New York area for over 50 years. They partner locally, to provide fresh, high-quality products to the community and they make their own products in-house like their bone broth, butter, beef jerky and dry rubs.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Take a taco bike tour of Midtown Kingston

From high-end restaurants to authentic bodegas, everybody loves a good taco. Every year, Americans from coast to coast eat more than five billion of them. The American fascination with tacos goes way back to the late 1800s when Mexican immigrants came over the border seeking a better life, introduced American culture to the Southwest. But what makes tacos so popular today, and why have they anchored themselves as such a staple on American dinner tables?
hudsonvalleyone.com

Crys Matthews in Phoenicia concert

Flying Cat Music will present multiple award-winning singer-songwriter Crys Matthews in concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, October 22, at the Phoenicia United Methodist Church, 29 Church Street, Phoenicia. Crys Matthews began performing in 2010, but the music world really began to take note of her when she won the 2017...
PHOENICIA, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Academy Award Winning Actress in Poughkeepsie, But Not for Role

A three-time Academy Award-winning actress was spotted in Poughkeepsie, but she wasn't here for work this time. The Hudson Valley has become a hotbed of celebrity activity. Filmings for television series and major motion pictures have exploded in recent years. While these large productions bring many Hollywood a-listers to the region, other celebrities have fallen in love with the Hudson Valley on their own, making it their favorite getaway destination, or their home away from home.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Popular Poughkeepsie Eatery Opens New Eastdale Village Location

It seems as though Eastdale Village Town Center in Poughkeepsie is growing by leaps and bounds. And that’s because it is. Eastdale Village already has some great eateries like Pizzeria Posto, Eastdale Ave Bagels, and the ever popular Rossi’s. Plus, awesome dessert shops, cool gift shops and ongoing community events. And now you can add another delicious place to that list of eateries.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
101.5 WPDH

Longstanding Poughkeepsie Irish Bar’s Anniversary to Benefit A Good Cause

Mahoney's Irish Pub & Steakhouse is getting ready to celebrate 18 years with a big party on Friday. Mahoney's has been a popular Poughkeepsie mainstay for many years, with the college crowd and with families alike. Winner of the 2021 Best Irish Pub in the Hudson Valley award, Mahoney's Irish Pub & Steakhouse is known not only for its great food, including some of the best burgers, steaks and Irish fare in town but also known for its nightlife, always popping with weekly events.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Twelve Uptown Kingston businesses get thousands in grant money for improvements

On Thursday, Oct. 20, Kingston Mayor Steve Noble joined the Ulster County Department of Economic Development in announcing thousands of dollars in grant money for twelve small businesses located in Uptown Kingston. The grants are part of the Stockade Business District Micro-Enterprise Grant Program, which is funded by the City...
KINGSTON, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Wappingers Police Say Trunk or Treat Participants Are Being Scammed

If you are planning on attending a trunk-or-treat event in the Hudson Valley, you may have been the target of a scam and didn't even know it. Is nothing sacred anymore? It seems like we can't enjoy anything without worrying about getting ripped off. Scammers have stooped to some pretty low tricks to get people to send them money, but using innocent children on Halloween is a whole new level of evil.
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Amazing Port Jervis Home Featured in Country Living Magazine for Sale

I just got my new Country Living Magazine in the mail a couple of days ago. One of the articles was about old farmhouses and they featured some around the country that were beautiful and available. One of those houses really caught my eye because it had two front porches, and was just beautiful. So I looked to see where in the country this beautiful house that I could never afford is located. To my surprise, it was right here in the Hudson Valley in Orange County. Port Jervis, to be exact.
PORT JERVIS, NY
Daily Voice

24 Bloomer Road, North Salem, NY 10560, North Salem, NY 10560 - $15,000

NORTH SALEM, N.Y. — A property at 24 Bloomer Road, North Salem, NY 10560 in North Salem is listed at $15,000. School District: North Salem Central School District. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
NORTH SALEM, NY
101.5 WPDH

A New Home Store on Rte 9 in Poughkeepsie? How Did I Not Know?

Maybe it’s because I haven’t been to Price Chopper in Poughkeepsie for a while, but I’ve certainly passed it a zillion times. Maybe I’m just oblivious, but I am the only one that didn’t know that a new home furniture store opened up in the old TJ Maxx store in the same plaza as Price Chopper. When I first pulled in I thought it was a temporary Halloween shop. But I was wrong.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy