SAY BOO! Halloween in Woodstock
The fundraising portrait event continues this year at a new location on Rock City Road in Woodstock. This year the cost for a portrait or digital file will be to benefit the Chamber and The Woodstock School of Art who are both helping to carry on the tradition. Photographer /artist...
58 Year Old Hudson Valley Meat Company Opening New Location
Woodstock Meats has announced that they are opening a new location in Dutchess County. Woodstock Meats is a butcher, grocery, and deli that has been serving the Woodstock, New York area for over 50 years. They partner locally, to provide fresh, high-quality products to the community and they make their own products in-house like their bone broth, butter, beef jerky and dry rubs.
Take a taco bike tour of Midtown Kingston
From high-end restaurants to authentic bodegas, everybody loves a good taco. Every year, Americans from coast to coast eat more than five billion of them. The American fascination with tacos goes way back to the late 1800s when Mexican immigrants came over the border seeking a better life, introduced American culture to the Southwest. But what makes tacos so popular today, and why have they anchored themselves as such a staple on American dinner tables?
2 Ulster Faves to Offer Limited Edition Burger this Weekend Only
Call it a meeting of the minds. Or a meeting of the Moons, as the case may be. One of Kingston’s most popular burger joints will be teaming up with one of Woodstock’s favorite bagel places, and the results are going to be amazing. I was just reading about it and my mouth is watering. Want to hear more?
Village of Goshen institutes Halloween curfew for Oct. 28 - Nov. 1
The Village of Goshen is hoping to cut down on tricks this Halloween by instituting a curfew to keep little monsters in their crypts after hours.
Crys Matthews in Phoenicia concert
Flying Cat Music will present multiple award-winning singer-songwriter Crys Matthews in concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, October 22, at the Phoenicia United Methodist Church, 29 Church Street, Phoenicia. Crys Matthews began performing in 2010, but the music world really began to take note of her when she won the 2017...
Academy Award Winning Actress in Poughkeepsie, But Not for Role
A three-time Academy Award-winning actress was spotted in Poughkeepsie, but she wasn't here for work this time. The Hudson Valley has become a hotbed of celebrity activity. Filmings for television series and major motion pictures have exploded in recent years. While these large productions bring many Hollywood a-listers to the region, other celebrities have fallen in love with the Hudson Valley on their own, making it their favorite getaway destination, or their home away from home.
Popular Poughkeepsie Eatery Opens New Eastdale Village Location
It seems as though Eastdale Village Town Center in Poughkeepsie is growing by leaps and bounds. And that’s because it is. Eastdale Village already has some great eateries like Pizzeria Posto, Eastdale Ave Bagels, and the ever popular Rossi’s. Plus, awesome dessert shops, cool gift shops and ongoing community events. And now you can add another delicious place to that list of eateries.
Longstanding Poughkeepsie Irish Bar’s Anniversary to Benefit A Good Cause
Mahoney's Irish Pub & Steakhouse is getting ready to celebrate 18 years with a big party on Friday. Mahoney's has been a popular Poughkeepsie mainstay for many years, with the college crowd and with families alike. Winner of the 2021 Best Irish Pub in the Hudson Valley award, Mahoney's Irish Pub & Steakhouse is known not only for its great food, including some of the best burgers, steaks and Irish fare in town but also known for its nightlife, always popping with weekly events.
Twelve Uptown Kingston businesses get thousands in grant money for improvements
On Thursday, Oct. 20, Kingston Mayor Steve Noble joined the Ulster County Department of Economic Development in announcing thousands of dollars in grant money for twelve small businesses located in Uptown Kingston. The grants are part of the Stockade Business District Micro-Enterprise Grant Program, which is funded by the City...
2 Hudson Valley Towns Named ‘Most Beautiful’ in America
As Hudson Valley locals, we are all well aware that we live in one of the most gorgeous regions in America. It can be argued that every town in the Hudson Valley adds to the beauty of our region. However, one national publication has narrowed down 2 cities as the 'Most Beautiful."
Wappingers Police Say Trunk or Treat Participants Are Being Scammed
If you are planning on attending a trunk-or-treat event in the Hudson Valley, you may have been the target of a scam and didn't even know it. Is nothing sacred anymore? It seems like we can't enjoy anything without worrying about getting ripped off. Scammers have stooped to some pretty low tricks to get people to send them money, but using innocent children on Halloween is a whole new level of evil.
Moose Safety 101, Steps to Staying Safe in the Hudson Valley
Earlier this month, a rather large moose had been spotted all over Dutchess County. According to reports, the moose was first seen running amuck in a Danbury movie theater parking lot. A day or 2 later, another moose (most likely the same moose) was seen galavanting across Putnam County. Then,...
Construction Underway on Dutchess County’s Urban Trail Project
Dutchess County Legislators recently toured the construction site of the "Northside Line," part of the County's Urban Trail Project. The property was formerly owned by the CSX Transportation and was donated to the county by Scenic Hudson. The Urban Trail Project's mission is to transform the former rail line -...
Amazing Port Jervis Home Featured in Country Living Magazine for Sale
I just got my new Country Living Magazine in the mail a couple of days ago. One of the articles was about old farmhouses and they featured some around the country that were beautiful and available. One of those houses really caught my eye because it had two front porches, and was just beautiful. So I looked to see where in the country this beautiful house that I could never afford is located. To my surprise, it was right here in the Hudson Valley in Orange County. Port Jervis, to be exact.
Orange County Fair and Outlaw Speedways hosting high dollar modified specials this weekend
With temperatures dropping and autumn leaves covering most lawns, several local speedways are hoping the milder weekend forecast will provide the perfect weather for a pair of high-dollar, year-ending modified specials at the Orange County Fair and Outlaw Speedways. EASTERN STATES 200. The Orange County Fair Speedway in Middletown has...
The Little-Known History Behind Kipsbergen, Rhinebeck’s Original Story
The extensive amount of history that lives in the Hudson Valley is mind blowing. There are pieces of history throughout each county, some of it hidden and other pieces in front of us. Historic Hudson Valley granges are still standing and or hold meetings and gatherings for the community. Celebrities...
24 Bloomer Road, North Salem, NY 10560, North Salem, NY 10560 - $15,000
NORTH SALEM, N.Y. — A property at 24 Bloomer Road, North Salem, NY 10560 in North Salem is listed at $15,000. School District: North Salem Central School District.
A New Home Store on Rte 9 in Poughkeepsie? How Did I Not Know?
Maybe it’s because I haven’t been to Price Chopper in Poughkeepsie for a while, but I’ve certainly passed it a zillion times. Maybe I’m just oblivious, but I am the only one that didn’t know that a new home furniture store opened up in the old TJ Maxx store in the same plaza as Price Chopper. When I first pulled in I thought it was a temporary Halloween shop. But I was wrong.
