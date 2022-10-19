Read full article on original website
Related
Phys.org
Secrets of Namibia's fairy circles demystified: Plants self-organize
Scientists have puzzled over the origin of Namibia's fairy circles for nearly half a century. It boiled down to two main theories: either termites were responsible, or plants were somehow self-organizing. Now, researchers from the University of Göttingen, benefitting from two exceptionally good rainfall seasons in the Namib Desert, show that the grasses within the fairy circles died immediately after rainfall, but termite activity did not cause the bare patches.
Phys.org
Eels are some of nature's weirdest creatures—5 reasons why they're such cool little freaks
It's the question that baffled scientists for hundreds years—where on Earth do eels come from?. Aristotle's best guess was that they spontaneously generated. Danish biologist Johannes Schmidt was pretty sure they spawned in the Sargasso Sea—right near the Bermuda Triangle, for a little extra mystery. His extensive biological surveys over 100 years ago found lots of young eels in this area, leading him to conclude they must hatch somewhere nearby.
Phys.org
Why is 13 considered unlucky? Explaining the power of its bad reputation
Would you think it weird if I refused to travel on Sundays that fall on the 22nd day of the month?. How about if I lobbied the homeowner association in my high-rise condo to skip the 22nd floor, jumping from the 21st to 23rd?. It's highly unusual to fear 22—so,...
Phys.org
Three decades in the Arctic affirm the need for long-term monitoring
Temperatures are increasing in the Arctic at more than double that of the global average. Shrubs are getting bigger. Plant populations are changing. Animals are changing their diets. We know this because scientists from every Arctic country in Europe, Asia and North America have been working together for 30 years,...
Wreckage of missing airplane carrying German fitness mogul Rainer Schaller reportedly found off the coast of Costa Rica
The McFit founder's airplane went missing on Friday after departing the Mexican city of Palenque. His partner and children were also on the plane.
Phys.org
Reducing noise pollution with acoustic walls and rubberised roads
Sound-diffracting walls and rubberised asphalt ingredients tackle the major environmental concern of noise pollution from traffic. In cities across the European Union, noise is a significant health hazard along with air pollution. Efforts are under way to reduce a major source of both: traffic. Noise is the number-two environmental source...
Phys.org
LED tech boosts saplings, hopes for UK net zero bid
Surrounded by rows of healthy saplings grown using the latest LED technology, Scottish forestry researcher Kenny Hay has been left in little doubt that the science can boost Britain's net zero efforts. The trays of young trees stacked nine metres (30 feet) high inside the James Hutton Institute near Dundee...
Phys.org
Ranger numbers and protected area workforce must increase fivefold to effectively safeguard 30% of wild lands by 2030
Ahead of the global meeting of the Conference of the Parties in Montréal, Canada, which decides new targets for nature, the first-ever study of its kind outlines an urgent need for larger numbers and better-supported protected area staff to ensure the health of life on Earth. In a new...
Phys.org
Study finds effect of Earth's orbit on ancient microorganisms
Curtin University researchers studying molecular fossils or "biomarkers" from deep beneath the Chicxulub impact crater have found evidence of how microorganisms changed in response to fluctuations in the Earth's climate, offering clues about how the planet and life forms may respond to climate change in our modern world. Lead author,...
Phys.org
Central Asia identified as a key region for human ancestors
The interior of Central Asia has been identified as a key route for some of the earliest hominin migrations across Asia in a new study led by Dr. Emma Finestone, Assistant Curator of Human Origins at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History and Research Affiliate of the Max Planck Institute for the Science of Human History.
Phys.org
Petrology and geochemistry of the Carboniferous cutinite-rich coals from the Hequ area of China
For a study now published in Science China Earth Sciences, Dr. Daofu Song (State Key Laboratory of Petroleum Resources and Prospecting, China University of Petroleum, Beijing) and his team collected cutinite-rich coals from the Upper Carboniferous Taiyuan Formation in the Hequ area, China, and studied their petrological and geochemical characteristics.
Phys.org
Volcanic 'trombone music' could provide early warning of eruptions
University of Canterbury (UC) postdoctoral researcher Dr. Leighton Watson (Ngāi Tahu), in collaboration with researchers at the Italian National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology and Boise State University, has developed a modeling tool that uses sound waves from volcanic activity to help understand and forecast volcanic behavior. "The movement...
Phys.org
Modern archaeology reveals the secrets of an Iron Age power center
New excavations in Uppåkra are at the forefront of cutting edge archaeological techniques. By combining big data, data modeling and DNA sequencing, researchers are currently solving significant parts of a historical puzzle. Perhaps we will learn whether the Justinianic Plague, the forerunner of the Black Death, reached Uppåkra. Until now, this has been uncertain.
The world's most dangerous cheese, Casu Marzu
According to the Guinness Book of World Records, the most dangerous cheese is Casu Marzu. The cheese can also be known as ¨the forbidden cheese¨ or ¨the maggot cheese¨. The cheese comes from the Italian Island of Sardinia and is illegally in production.
Motley Crue and Def Leppard Announce 2023 World Tour
Motley Crue and Def Leppard are going global with their wildly successful Stadium Tour, hitting Latin America and Europe in 2023. The globe-trotting trek will begin on Feb. 18 in Mexico City and is currently scheduled to conclude on July 16 in Glasgow. You can see the full list of dates below.
Comments / 2