Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio Facelift Spied With New Lights
Launched in 2017, the Alfa Romeo Stelvio is getting a longer-than-usual shelf life since 2023 will bring a mid-cycle update that'll likely remain on sale for another three or four years. A thinly covered prototype of the Italian SUV has been spotted undergoing final testing while showing the mildly updated taillights with new full-LED graphics and what appears to be a darker tint. However, the shape of the taillights has remained the same.
Cadillac Celestiq Starts At Over $300,000: See How That Compares
The Cadillac Celestiq arrives as the marque's new flagship EV, and the brand hopes the model reestablishes the company's old motto of being the "Standard of the World." When the Celestiq goes into production in December 2023, pricing begins "north of $300,000," according to the launch announcement. Depending on how a customer personalizes the machine, the cost could be even higher. That figure puts the Celestiq up against some of the most opulent vehicles in the world.
HondaJet Elite II Debuts With Longer Range, Available Emergency Autoland
The HondaJet Elite II is the latest evolution of Honda's aircraft that can fly farther than before and land itself in an emergency. The company introduced it in a new Black Edition livery with a dark body and red stripes. The Elite II has increased fuel capacity that gives it...
BMW To Launch 'Viable Hydrogen Car' This Decade
BMW remains one of the few companies in the automotive industry that still sees potential in hydrogen technology. The Bavarian automaker continues its development work on a fuel cell powertrain and it seems that a production model using that power unit is finally coming in the next few years. This is not just a prediction or an assumption but a confirmation that comes from BMW Group’s CEO.
New Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Can’t Hide Everything In Latest Spy Photos
The cadence of launching new models rarely ceases, and that’s certainly true at Mercedes. We have caught the automaker preparing the new CLE-Class for its big debut, even snapping spy pics of the hot AMG CLE 63. A new batch of photos captures the tamer AMG variant, the CLE 53, for the first time.
2023 Ferrari Purosangue In Different Colors Spotted On The Road
Ferrari's first series production car with four doors already has a configurator up and running that lets you choose from no fewer than 24 body paints and six designs of wheels. However, real images of the Purosangue – or any other vehicle for that matter – are better than a 3D interpretation in a fancy visualizer. Pre-production prototypes in different colors and some leftover camouflage have been spotted in Maranello just outside the factory.
Porsche 911 GT3 Velocita By DMC Offers RS-Inspired Carbon-Fiber Kits
DMC has a different take on the 992-generation Porsche 911 GT3. Known for its works on Maserati, Rolls-Royce, and even Lamborghini units, the German tuner wants to offer RS styling on your 911 GT3 without the body ache issues that the car comes with – their words, not ours.
2023 Toyota RAV4 GR Sport Launched In Europe With Retuned Suspension
Toyota inaugurated the GR lineup four years ago with GRMN at the top of the food chain, followed by cars carrying the GR suffix and the lower tier GR Sport. Only the Yaris pocket rocket has received the full-fat GRMN treatment so far, while GR has been used for the Corolla, 86, and Supra. As for GR Sport, it's used extensively across the automaker's lineup as you can even get a minivan in this specification at home in Japan.
Dodge Challenger Gets $3,700 Multi-Color Wrap For Limited Time
When buying a Dodge Challenger there are several options to choose from, but not as many as the color choices for the muscle car. In fact, for 2023, Dodge will be offering 14 colors, which shouldn't be easy to choose from. For those who find this challenging, Dodge, through DodgeGarage...
Porsche 911 GT3 RS Tribute To Carrera RS Package Debuts With Retro Look
To continue its year-long, 50th-anniversary celebration of the RS 2.7, Porsche launches the 911 GT3 RS Tribute to Carrera RS Package. The US-market-exclusive pack includes special graphics on the new, track-honed coupe, a car cover, a special watch, and NFTs. This option takes the vehicle's price to $314,000, which is a hefty premium over the new GT3 RS' base cost of $223,800.
Gran Turismo 7 October Update Brings Four Free Cars
The October update for Gran Turismo 7 brings new additions to the game’s garage. Patch 1.25 is now available for free with a selection of three new cars from Japan and a relatively rare Maserati from the 1970s. There are other minor improvements too, but let’s focus on the new vehicles.
Next-Gen BMW X2 Rendered Accurately After The First Spy Photos
It will grow bigger and look a lot like the X4. To a certain extent, the current BMW X2 looks like a brother from a different mother in the Bavarian company’s lineup. The smallest crossover from Munich will soon receive a new generation, however, and the first spy photos of pre-production prototypes have shown a major change in the design language is in the cards. Not only that but the new X2 will grow slightly in terms of dimensions and will receive a side profile that reminds us of the bigger X4.
Mitsubishi XFC Concept Debuts As Small Crossover Coming In 2023
Mitsubishi slapped its badge on the Renault Captur and called it a day after unveiling the "new" ASX last month. It'll be putting more effort into this small crossover for ASEAN markets where it plans to sell a production version of the XFC Concept. Unveiled in Ho Chi Min City (formerly known as Saigon), Vietnam's most populous city, the vehicle is touted as being the "best-suited buddy for an exciting life" with a "silky and solid" design.
BMW Hints The Next M2 Could Be Electric Rather Than A Plug-In Hybrid
Love it or loathe it for how it looks, the BMW M2 marks the beginning of the end for the internal combustion engine. The second-generation model (codenamed G87) is the final M car to avoid electrification. Yes, the 3.0 CSL is coming next month, but that will be limited to 50 copies at a rumored price tag of €750,000. From 2023, each and every new fully fledged M car will have a hybrid powertrain to echo the wild-looking XM.
Stellantis Boss Says Euro 7 Regulations Should Be Dropped, Explains Why
At the beginning of March, Stellantis presented its Dare Forward 2030 agenda and how it plans to end sales of combustion-engined cars in Europe by the end of the decade. Yes, all its many brands will abandon the good ol' ICE within the next eight years: Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Citroën, DS, Fiat, Jeep, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, and Vauxhall. Some will discontinue gasoline and diesel powertrains sooner than others but all will be purely electric by 2030.
BMW Group To Invest $1.7B In US For EV And Battery Cell Production
BMW Group announced it is investing $1.7 billion in the US. The money will go toward building a new battery cell factory and readying the automaker’s South Carolina plant to produce electric vehicles. Some $1 billion will go to upgrading the company’s Spartanburg facility, where the company plans to...
Toyota To Miss Annual Production Target Of 9.7M Cars Due To Parts Shortage
The global chip shortage in the automotive industry is still here with no signs of slowing down. As a result, the crisis leads to many automakers having issues with vehicle production and Toyota is not immune to disruptions. The Japanese manufacturer now releases an official statement to announce it has to adjust its production estimations for this year.
Audi TTS And Porsche Cayman Drag Race Against… Hennessey TRX Mammoth
Everyone likes a fast vehicle – regardless if it is a sports car, an SUV, or a pickup truck. The basic logic is that sports cars should be the most enjoyable to drive, though that’s not always the case with the technology we have today. You can easily beat a sports coupe with a modified truck, for example. Celebrating that, Carwow decided to see what’s quicker in a standing-start race, featuring two sports cars from Germany and a heavily tuned truck from the United States.
Pristine 1977 GMC Motorhome Hides A Modern, Luxurious Living Space
Beyond passenger cars and trucks, General Motors also makes commercial vehicles and specialized vehicles. In fact, back in the '70s, the American automaker's GMC Truck & Coach Division also made a recreational vehicle called the Motorhome. The 26-foot-long RV comes with six wheels but is only driven by the front wheels. It was manufactured from 1973 to 1978.
