77% of Warren Buffett's $313 Billion Portfolio Is Invested in These 6 Stocks
Since becoming CEO of Berkshire Hathaway in 1965, Buffett has delivered a scorching average annual return of 20.1% for his shareholders. Warren Buffett isn't big on diversification, as evidenced by $241 billion of his company's $313 billion portfolio being tied up in just six stocks.
This Fast-Food Giant Is Growing Again: Time to Buy the Stock?
Sales for this pizza chain are growing again following a pandemic-related slowdown. Domino's has a very efficient business but faces increasing competition.
2 Growth Stocks Down Over 90% to Buy Hand Over Fist
Fear is ruling the stock market at the moment and revealing some enticing opportunities. Upstart faces hurdles in this shaky economy, but its stock is attractive now for its long-term prospects. GoPro's business is in the midst of a turnaround featuring brand new, highly profitable revenue streams.
1 Semiconductor Stock Down 47% You May Regret Not Buying Hand Over Fist
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dominant position in the foundry space is helping it take advantage of healthy semiconductor demand. The company's relationship with the likes of Apple and the growing demand for chips in the automotive and IoT verticals will be long-term tailwinds.
1 Stock to Avoid No Matter What
Stitch Fix is losing clients as it has adjusted its business model. Major cost cuts should help profitability but will make it harder to grow. The stock is worth watching, but avoid taking a big new position.
These 3 Stocks Are Winning the Bear Market -- Here's How
Rare diseases can be lucrative to treat as competition is often thin or absent. Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Corcept Therapeutics, and Catalyst Pharmaceuticals all target rare diseases. This has helped to insulate their businesses from potential economic problems.
How to Buy I Bonds
After inflation rose to a 40-year high in 2022, Series I savings bonds -- better known as "I Bonds" -- re-entered the mainstream conversation. In their latest release, I Bonds pay an annualized rate of 9.62%. Given persistent inflation, they will continue to pay competitive interest in the immediate future.
Should Investors Be Worried About STEPN?
While STEPN pioneered the concept of the move-to-earn game, its popularity appears to be waning. Both monthly active users and daily active users for STEPN have declined significantly since July. At the same time, the company behind STEPN appears to be reducing its commitment to the game.
Graham Stephan Warns That an Economic Collapse Is Coming
The popular YouTuber thinks we could be due for a repeat of the last financial crisis. Two of the world's largest banks are going through financial difficulties. They could turn things around or get bailed out, but there is the risk one or both goes under. In case of widespread...
Why AT&T Stock Soared This Week
AT&T is adding new postpaid phone customers faster than rival Verizon. The company is on track to achieve its full-year free cash flow goal.
The Best Stocks to Invest $10,000 in Right Now
They have each returned roughly 18% per year over the last 10 years, including this bear market.
Why Lam Research, Applied Materials, and Advanced Micro Devices Soared Today
Lam Research reported better-than-expected earnings and gave better-than-feared guidance. While it projected big declines in semicap spending in 2023, that clarity may be helping investors see the bottom ahead in these cyclical stocks.
Why IBM Stock Jumped 5% Today
IBM sees healthy demand for its artificial intelligence tools and hybrid cloud computing solutions. As these key concepts are finding market traction, Big Blue's third-quarter results exceeded Wall Street's expectations.
Why Moderna Stock Rallied Today
Pfizer is planning a large price hike for its coronavirus vaccine.
Why Verizon Stock Dropped Today
Price hikes are denting growth in Verizon's most important customer segment. AT&T is gaining post-paid phone subscribers at a significantly faster clip.
Is IBM Stock a Buy Now?
Its revenue continues to rise amid fierce currency headwinds. Its margins are being squeezed, but it's maintaining its target of generating $10 billion in free cash flow for the full year.
Why Schlumberger Led Energy Stocks Higher Today
Supplies of crude remain below levels that would keep its prices contained at more palatable levels. Some energy companies like Schlumberger Limited are better-shielded from price volatility than the market gives them credit for. Given so many uncertainties still surrounding crude prices, service-oriented names like Schlumberger are safer ways to...
Why Shares of American Express Are Falling This Morning
The bank raised its provision for credit losses but also reaffirmed guidance.
Why Tango Therapeutics Shares Rose 39.7% This Week
Tango Therapeutics' shares have been driven higher by preclinical data on its therapies. The company has enough cash to fund operations through 2026.
Why Lam Research Stock Jumped This Week
The company is still facing major uncertainty from global semiconductor demand and U.S. government restrictions.
