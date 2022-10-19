Read full article on original website
Wood carver works to expand presence at Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Ricky Magiera, originally from the Los Angeles area, supplies 27 retailers with a variety of wood carvings, all carved with a steady hand wielding a chainsaw. His carvings are not only found in Lake Tahoe but can also be found in Lake Almanor, Colorado,...
Boutique brokerage a player in Lake Tahoe real estate
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Of the many towns that encompass the Lake Tahoe Basin, there are many full-time residents, second homeowners, and even vacation rental owners that have their piece of pie in Tahoe’s real estate market. Mountain Luxury Properties, also known as Mountain Lux, is a...
Housing solutions coming forward (Opinion)
“Livin’ the Tahoe Dream!” has been a standard response to the casual check-in greeting between basin residents for a very long time. The “dream” may entail something a little different for everyone. Ingredients may be the enjoyment of Tahoe’s vast outdoor recreation spaces, the incredible changes of season like the one we are experiencing now, or the different pace of life. For many, the Tahoe dream is simply having a great place to work and raise a family. In just a few words, a sense of community is established among all who care for Lake Tahoe.
Public safety outage watch issued for Lake Tahoe
Residents of Lake Tahoe and those living along the Carson Valley foothills should be prepared for the possibility that high winds will lead to a power outage on Friday night. NV Energy on Thursday issued a public safety outage watch that says the outage could occur between 9 p.m. and 1 a.m. with it ending at around 3 p.m. due to high winds in the forecast.
‘Weather rollercoaster’: La Nina patterns hard to predict, Tahoe could see another dry winter
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Flashback to the day after Christmas 2021 — traffic is backed up as all but one road out of the Lake Tahoe Basin is closed as snow dumps nonstop. Over the next few days, the basin would receive record snowfall, and nothing in the following weeks.
Lake wind advisory issued for Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Expected strong winds from an incoming cold front have led to a lake wind advisory Friday afternoon at Lake Tahoe. The National Weather Service in Reno on Friday morning issued the advisory that goes into effect at 4 p.m. and lasts through noon Saturday.
Insurance discounts to reward wildfire safety efforts
State Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara will enforce the new insurance pricing regulation he wrote recognizing and rewarding wildfire safety and mitigation efforts made by homeowners and businesses. Commissioner Lara’s regulation is the first in the nation requiring insurance companies to provide discounts to consumers under the Safer from Wildfires framework...
4 candidates vie for 3 seats on utility district board
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — There are four candidates for three seats on the board for the South Tahoe Public Utility District and they all participated in a forum on Tuesday, Oct. 11, each trying to put their best foot forward. The district, which was formed in 1950 and...
