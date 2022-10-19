Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wbrc.com
Prayer vigil for missing Bessemer man
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The family and friends of Ricardo Carlos Jefferson are holding a prayer vigil for him on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 at 5 p.m. The prayer vigil will be held at the corner of Center Street and Chestnut Avenue in Bessemer. Jefferson County Commissioner Sheila Tyson will...
Clanton Advertiser
Clanton Police Department
These incidents happened between Oct. 13-19. Larceny/Theft-Theft-Pickpocket, less than $500: 1800 Block of 7th Street North, Clanton. Harassing Communications: 100 Block of Trilliam Lane, Clanton. Miscellaneous/Property Damage: Southern Valley Pawn, Clanton. Public Intoxication: 2000 Block of Big M Blvd, Clanton. October 15. Domestic Violence-Third Degree: Clanton City Park, Clanton. Criminal...
Alabama pastor arrested, charged with child solicitation
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A pastor of a Jefferson County church has been arrested and charged with a child sex offense, Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon confirmed. Kenneth Daniel, 64, was charged with facilitating solicitation of unlawful sexual conduct with a child, according to jail records from the BCSO. He was booked into the Blount […]
wbrc.com
Jefferson County Sheriffs make big drug bust in Fultondale
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Vice and Narcotics Unit pulled thousands of dollars in illegal drugs off the streets of Fultondale today. They seized everything from weed to Ketamine. Thirty four year old Marquavius Gibbs Staples is now behind bars in Jefferson County. The Sheriff’s office found 522.2 grams of Cocaine, 7.1 grams of Ketamine and 95.8 Grams of a currently unidentified green liquid.
Welfare check leads to discovery of freshly dug grave in Mt. Olive
A welfare check by Jefferson County deputies on Friday led to the discovery of a freshly dug grave in Mount Olive.
WSFA
Reward offered in search for Montgomery homicide suspect
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is renewing the call for information in the search for a suspect in a homicide investigation. On Sept. 5, Montgomery police responded to the 500 block of Centennial Way around 10:40 p.m. in reference to a shooting. There, officers found Takata Floyd, 31, of Montgomery, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
wbrc.com
Ala. Board of Medical Examiners call for suspension of Dr. Janaki Earla’s medical license
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Board of Medical Examiners filed a petition with the Alabama Medical Licensure Commission Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 to immediately suspend the medical license of Dr. Janaki Earla, who was arrested by Blount County police last week on a charge of first-degree human trafficking of a minor.
lowndessignal.com
4-legged Lowndes County Sheriff’s deputy to receive ballistic protection vest
Agi, the Lowndes County Sheriff’s first K-9 deputy in over a decade, will soon enjoy the same protection as other deputies on the force all thanks to the generous donation of a ballistic canine vest from Vested Interest in K-9s out of East Taunton, Massachusetts. Vested Interest is a...
wvtm13.com
Human remains found behind Mount Olive home
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — A cadaver dog discovered human remains behind a Jefferson County house Friday morning. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office, deputies were dispatched just before 11 a.m. to a house along Raceway Parkway in Mount Olive for a welfare check. Investigators say a man’s family had not heard from him in several months.
Clanton Advertiser
Defendant found guilty of manslaughter in 2018 case
Jermink Rashon Lykes was found guilty of manslaughter in a 2018 shooting incident after a five-day trial ended the afternoon of Oct. 21. The trial had begun the morning of Oct. 17. Lykes had been charged with of theft of property in the first degree, kidnapping, possession/ receiving controlled substance,...
wbrc.com
Drug bust in Fultondale yields over 500 grams of cocaine, other narcotics
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Detectives with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Vice and Narcotics Unit executed a drug search warrant on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 on Chapel Hills Parkway in Fultondale. During the search, police seized 522.2 grams of Cocaine, 7.1 grams of Ketamine and 95.8 grams of a...
Pregnant woman killed in north Alabama accident
Troopers with ALEA say a pregnant woman was killed in a car accident just outside of Athens early Saturday morning.
wbrc.com
Crash in Shelby Co. kills 23-year-old woman
SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A 23-year-old woman has been pronounced dead after her car flipped into a creek in Shelby County on Saturday morning, Oct. 22. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says the single-vehicle crash happened around 3:30 a.m. on Alabama 25 near the 150 mile marker, approximately one mile north of Vincent, in Shelby County.
Clanton Advertiser
DA releases statement on Lykes trial
The 19th Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office released a statement Oct. 21 at the conclusion of the five-day trial of Jermink Rashon Lykes. Lykes was found guilty of manslaughter, a class B felony with a sentencing range of 2-20 years, in the 2018 shooting of Nasson Postell, a 21-year-old resident of Clanton in Ollie Park .
2 more attempted murder charges filed against suspect in Hoover police shootout
Two more attempted murder charges have been filed against the man allegedly involved in a shootout with Hoover police over the weekend. Evan Rashad Lucas, 31, is now charged with attempted murder in the shooting of Hoover police Officer Chad Logan, and shooting at Officer Roddy Howell, according to newly released court records.
WSFA
Police chief says fentanyl concerns on the rise in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert is alerting residents about the dangers of fentanyl, as the department is seeing far too many residents die from illegal use of the drug. “I don’t think I’ve seen anything as serious as this since the 1990s crack epidemic,” Albert said....
Human remains found in fresh grave behind northern Jefferson County home
An investigation is underway after a body was found in a freshly dug grave in northern Jefferson County. Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at 10:45 a.m. Friday to the 3000 block of Raceway Parkway in Mount Olive on a welfare check. They were asked by family to check on a male who had not been heard from in several months.
WSFA
Montgomery mother speaks out after losing daughter to gun violence
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A heartbroken mother is speaking out after the murder of her daughter. “She would be upset with me right now for crying,” said Tammy Jones. “I’m strong because she kept me strong. She always made me smile. I just want people to remember her as being a beautiful soul. She was happy and loving and she never met a stranger.”
Woman killed in multi-vehicle crash in Tuscaloosa County
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Vance woman is dead following a crash involving several vehicles in Tuscaloosa County Wednesday afternoon. Joy Green, 66, was a passenger in a Chrysler 200 when it was struck by a Chevrolet Silverado, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. After the initial impact, the Chevrolet then struck a […]
WSFA
Large police presence reported at Lowndes County home
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Multiple law enforcement officers are involved in a situation in the Lowndesboro community in Lowndes County. Further details are limited. Several callers have contacted the WSFA 12 Newsroom to indicate the situation is taking place on Brinson Place, located right along the Alabama River. One...
Comments / 0