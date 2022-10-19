ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maplesville, AL

wbrc.com

Prayer vigil for missing Bessemer man

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The family and friends of Ricardo Carlos Jefferson are holding a prayer vigil for him on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 at 5 p.m. The prayer vigil will be held at the corner of Center Street and Chestnut Avenue in Bessemer. Jefferson County Commissioner Sheila Tyson will...
BESSEMER, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Clanton Police Department

These incidents happened between Oct. 13-19. Larceny/Theft-Theft-Pickpocket, less than $500: 1800 Block of 7th Street North, Clanton. Harassing Communications: 100 Block of Trilliam Lane, Clanton. Miscellaneous/Property Damage: Southern Valley Pawn, Clanton. Public Intoxication: 2000 Block of Big M Blvd, Clanton. October 15. Domestic Violence-Third Degree: Clanton City Park, Clanton. Criminal...
CLANTON, AL
WKRG News 5

Alabama pastor arrested, charged with child solicitation

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A pastor of a Jefferson County church has been arrested and charged with a child sex offense, Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon confirmed. Kenneth Daniel, 64, was charged with facilitating solicitation of unlawful sexual conduct with a child, according to jail records from the BCSO. He was booked into the Blount […]
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Jefferson County Sheriffs make big drug bust in Fultondale

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Vice and Narcotics Unit pulled thousands of dollars in illegal drugs off the streets of Fultondale today. They seized everything from weed to Ketamine. Thirty four year old Marquavius Gibbs Staples is now behind bars in Jefferson County. The Sheriff’s office found 522.2 grams of Cocaine, 7.1 grams of Ketamine and 95.8 Grams of a currently unidentified green liquid.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Reward offered in search for Montgomery homicide suspect

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is renewing the call for information in the search for a suspect in a homicide investigation. On Sept. 5, Montgomery police responded to the 500 block of Centennial Way around 10:40 p.m. in reference to a shooting. There, officers found Takata Floyd, 31, of Montgomery, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
MONTGOMERY, AL
wvtm13.com

Human remains found behind Mount Olive home

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — A cadaver dog discovered human remains behind a Jefferson County house Friday morning. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office, deputies were dispatched just before 11 a.m. to a house along Raceway Parkway in Mount Olive for a welfare check. Investigators say a man’s family had not heard from him in several months.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Defendant found guilty of manslaughter in 2018 case

Jermink Rashon Lykes was found guilty of manslaughter in a 2018 shooting incident after a five-day trial ended the afternoon of Oct. 21. The trial had begun the morning of Oct. 17. Lykes had been charged with of theft of property in the first degree, kidnapping, possession/ receiving controlled substance,...
CLANTON, AL
wbrc.com

Crash in Shelby Co. kills 23-year-old woman

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A 23-year-old woman has been pronounced dead after her car flipped into a creek in Shelby County on Saturday morning, Oct. 22. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says the single-vehicle crash happened around 3:30 a.m. on Alabama 25 near the 150 mile marker, approximately one mile north of Vincent, in Shelby County.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
Clanton Advertiser

DA releases statement on Lykes trial

The 19th Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office released a statement Oct. 21 at the conclusion of the five-day trial of Jermink Rashon Lykes. Lykes was found guilty of manslaughter, a class B felony with a sentencing range of 2-20 years, in the 2018 shooting of Nasson Postell, a 21-year-old resident of Clanton in Ollie Park .
CLANTON, AL
WSFA

Police chief says fentanyl concerns on the rise in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert is alerting residents about the dangers of fentanyl, as the department is seeing far too many residents die from illegal use of the drug. “I don’t think I’ve seen anything as serious as this since the 1990s crack epidemic,” Albert said....
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Montgomery mother speaks out after losing daughter to gun violence

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A heartbroken mother is speaking out after the murder of her daughter. “She would be upset with me right now for crying,” said Tammy Jones. “I’m strong because she kept me strong. She always made me smile. I just want people to remember her as being a beautiful soul. She was happy and loving and she never met a stranger.”
MONTGOMERY, AL
CBS 42

Woman killed in multi-vehicle crash in Tuscaloosa County

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Vance woman is dead following a crash involving several vehicles in Tuscaloosa County Wednesday afternoon. Joy Green, 66, was a passenger in a Chrysler 200 when it was struck by a Chevrolet Silverado, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. After the initial impact, the Chevrolet then struck a […]
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Large police presence reported at Lowndes County home

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Multiple law enforcement officers are involved in a situation in the Lowndesboro community in Lowndes County. Further details are limited. Several callers have contacted the WSFA 12 Newsroom to indicate the situation is taking place on Brinson Place, located right along the Alabama River. One...
LOWNDES COUNTY, AL

