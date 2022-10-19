Enchanted Gardens Apartment Homes to make its grand entrance

VICTORIA, Texas – Enchanted Gardens Apartment Homes will make its grand entrance into the Victoria community this month. The Victoria Housing Finance Corporation, in partnership with Realtex Development Corporation, will host a grand opening of the newly constructed, affordable housing community at 10 a.m. on Oct. 25, beginning with a ribbon cutting.

“Providing affordable workforce housing options was identified as a key priority by Victorians during development of the City’s 2035 Comprehensive Plan, and the HFC is helping us achieve that goal,” said Assistant City Manager Mike Etienne.

City Councilman Rafael DeLaGarza, president of the Victoria Housing Finance Corporation, and Rick Deyoe, president of Realtex Development Corporation, will take part in the ribbon cutting, followed by guest speakers. Festivities will continue throughout the morning with refreshments and tours of the community.

Enchanted Gardens Apartment Homes

Enchanted Gardens Apartment Homes will open to tenants in November 2022.

The gated community features three-story, garden-style apartment homes. It will provide 168 one-,two- and three-bedroom apartments. Developers designed the apartments with open-concept contemporary lifestyle spaces.

Apartment features include:

faux wood flooring,

granite counters,

walk-in closets,

Energy Star-rated stainless steel kitchen appliances,

nine-foot ceilings,

garden tubs,

and more.

Indoor amenities include:

a community center with a state-of-the-art fitness room,

business center

and activities room.

Outdoor amenities include:

a playground,

resort-style pool,

a dog park,

an outdoor pergola with a seating area and barbecue grill

and more.

The community will also provide on-site programs and services for residents of all ages, including after-school tutoring and recreation programs for children. Adult family members will also be able to participate in educational workshops.

Enchanted Gardens Apartment Homes aims to create a home environment for the company’s residents to foster resident involvement and focus on academic achievement for young people. It also hopes to provide community-building activities and health and fitness for families. An on-site program coordinator will assist residents in accessing local community services.

The goal is to improve housing

Enchanted Gardens Apartment Home is a public/private partnership between the Victoria Housing Finance Corporation, Realtex Development Corporation and TICO Development. According to a news release from the City, it is funded by private investment and Victoria Housing Finance Corporation bonds.

The VHFC issues tax-exempt private activity bonds that must be repaid by the developer. The project also received an allocation of federal housing tax credits through the state, which were sold to private investors. The remaining funding is from private loans.

“By leveraging state and federal programs to encourage development of affordable workforce housing, we have an opportunity to create a more livable city and improve the lives of all our residents,” said Mayor Jeff Bauknight.

The City sold land to Realtex Development Corporation in 2021 as part of a continued effort to encourage development of low-cost housing options. The apartment homes are being build on this land.

“We place great value on our long-term partnership with the City of Victoria, without which we could not have developed this vital workforce housing community that is now providing quality, affordable housing for the city’s working families,” said Realtex Development Corporation

President Rick Deyoe. “Developing new affordable housing is critical in our mission as a local Texas developer as we support neighborhoods and communities in Texas.”

How to stay connected

Realtex Housing Management will professionally manage Enchanted Gardens Apartment Homes. You can call 361-210-6733 to be put on a waiting list for a lease. You can also email info.enchantedgardens@realtexdevelopment.com.

For more information on the Housing Financing Corporation, you can visit www.victoriatx.gov/hfc . You can also learn more about the City’s efforts to expand housing options by visiting www.victoriatx.gov/housing .

