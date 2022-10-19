ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

This Couple Started Their Business With Just $5,000. Now It Brings in $5 Million a Year—With Kevin O'Leary as an Investor

By Jamie, Brian Ratner, Contributors,CNBC
NBC New York
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
NBC New York

The 10 Best U.S. Companies for Work-Life Balance, According to Glassdoor

More than two years after more people started working from home, flexibility remains a highly sought-after benefit among the workforce. A whopping 94% of people desire a flexible work schedule, according to new research from Future Forum, Slack's research consortium, which surveyed more than 10,000 workers across the globe. Flexibility ranked second only to compensation when it comes to what determines workplace satisfaction.
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Inside the Heartbreaking Cons of America’s Most Prolific Romance Scammer

The man on the phone had a south-New Jersey accent, a gift for gab and a low-key alpha male edge. He introduced himself as Pat, and said he was looking for love in his late 40s.Pam Schmidt, a legally blind 46-year-old from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, met the mystery suitor through the phone dating service Quest Personals in 2014. She thought he seemed sweet with an inquisitive charm.During their first conversation, Pat told her he valued personality over physical appearance. No need to wear makeup, he said, inner beauty shines the brightest. He asked questions about her life, and listened intently.“What’s a...
NBC New York

California Isn't the No. 1 State for Cryptocurrency Enthusiasts—But It Still Ranks in the Top 7

Cryptocurrency enthusiasts may want to consider moving to Nevada: It ranks as the No. 1 most crypto-friendly state in the U.S., according to a 2022 SmartAsset study. This is due to a number of factors, including high availability of jobs within the crypto industry and crypto-friendly legislation. Local governments aren't allowed to tax blockchain technology, the underlying tech that cryptocurrency relies on to operate, for example.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC New York

American Airlines Expects Fourth-Quarter Profit Thanks to Strong Travel Demand

American's revenue rose to a record $13.46 billion in the three months ended Sept. 30, up 13% from 2019 despite flying nearly 10% less. The airline said it expects the strength to continue through the end of the holiday season. American's fuel bill nearly doubled from a year ago to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy