37-year-old man dies in skydiving incident in Hunterdon County, state police say
ALEXANDRIA TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A 37-year-old man died in a skydiving incident Friday afternoon in Hunterdon County, according to New Jersey State Police spokesperson Trooper Charles Marchan. Troopers responded to a medical assist for skydiving incident at 70 Airport Road in Alexandria Township, Marchan said. Upon arrival...
COVID-19 case count in Morris County
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – Here is the latest case count of COVID-19 in Morris County on October 21, 2022:. The figures reflect COVID-19 positive cases as of the date and time indicated, some cases which may be pending, or have yet to be entered into the system. Please note...
Hunterdon County woman accused of trespassing, criminal mischief, theft
FLEMINGTON BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A Hunterdon County woman is accused of trespassing, criminal mischief and theft in Flemington Borough, according to police. On Sunday, October 9, police responded to a business in town to take a trespassing report. The trespasser was observed on video surveillance entering the building through an unlocked door and later causing damage in a bathroom within the building, police said.
Man charged with DWI after crashing into tree, fleeing into nearby farm in Warren County
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – A Pennsylvania man was arrested after he crashed into a tree and then fled into a nearby farm in Warren County Friday morning, according to New Jersey State Police spokesperson Trooper Charles Marchan. The crash happened at around 1:21 a.m. at the intersection...
Fatal crash under investigation in Somerset County
HILLSBOROUGH TOWNSHIP, NJ (Somerset County) – Authorities are investigating a fatal car crash that occurred on Thursday in Somerset County, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald. The multi-vehicle crash happened at around 6:37 a.m. at the intersection of Marshall Road and Amwell Road in Hillsborough Township, McDonald said.
Bucks County man identified days after drowning in Neshaminy Creek
The Bucks County coroner has identified a man who drowned in Neshaminy Creek on Thursday. Michael Allan Fisher, a 56-year-old from Bensalem, drowned after his vehicle was submerged in water. According to a press release on Saturday afternoon, an autopsy revealed the cause of Fisher's death was an accidental drowning.
1 killed in crash on Garden State Parkway in Ocean County, New Jersey
The crash happened just before 9 p.m. in the southbound lanes near mile marker 59.3 in Little Egg Harbor Township.
Skydiver dies after jump near N.J. airport, officials say
The Federal Aviation Administration and New Jersey State Police are investigating the fatal plunge of a skydiver from Michigan who crashed near the Alexandria Field airport on Friday. State Troopers responded to a call for medical assistance around 2:30 p.m. at the airport, located in Alexandria Township in Hunterdon County....
Commissioners take initial step to expand highspeed broadband in Hunterdon County
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – Hunterdon County’s Commissioners recently approved a contract with New Jersey certified communications infrastructure company Crown Castle, to provide expanded internet connection services for county government facilities, that can also provide for future expansion of high-speed broadband access availability throughout the county. Commissioner Director John...
Palmer Township police: Beware of purse thieves
PALMER TWP., Pa. - Police in Northampton County are searching for thieves who are "terrorizing" grocery stores. Police say wallets have been stolen from people in several grocery stores in Palmer Township. Credit cards taken from those wallets were later used. Police believe the man pictured above is among those...
Easton Man Crashes Into Tree, Hides In Warren County Farm During Drunken Hit-Run: State Police
An Easton man was intoxicated when he crashed into a tree in Warren County and fled into a nearby farm with two others, state police allege. Troopers responded to a Honda Accord crash into a tree at Routes 632 and 643 in Franklin Township just after 1:20 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, NJSP Tpr. II Charles Marchan told DailyVoice.com.
3 wanted for allegedly stealing, altering and depositing a Hunterdon County school board check worth more than $28K
FLEMINGTON BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – Three suspects are wanted after allegedly stealing, altering and depositing a school board check worth more than $28,000, according to Flemington Borough police. On September 9, police took a report from the Flemington Raritan School Board in reference to a fraudulent check, police...
Morris County Prosecutor’s Office discuss bias conduct with students at Marion P. Thomas Charter School in Newark
NEWARK, NJ (Essex County) – Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Supervising Assistant Prosecutor Samantha DeNegri and Sergeant Patrick LaGuerre last week discussed bias conduct with the students at Marion P. Thomas Charter School in Newark. The MCPO routinely conducts presentations at schools throughout Morris County and the surrounding region...
Is Westfield the creepiest town in NJ?
Trying to pick New Jersey’s creepiest town is like trying to decide which Kardashian is the dumbest. You have so many from which to choose. But I want to make a strong case for Westfield, the town of about 30,000 nestled in Union County. Its expensive homes and tony downtown belie its dark side.
Bethlehem Township commissioner dies unexpectedly during 7th year on board
Bethlehem Township Commissioner Malissa K. Davis, a mother and grandmother, has died at age 78. The two-time cancer survivor died unexpectedly on Friday, according to her obituary. Davis, a Democrat, was serving her seventh year on the five-member board of commissioners. She first won election in 2015 and was elected...
Crews Respond to Wreck on I-78 East Near Hellertown
Friday evening’s commute became slow and difficult for many motorists on I-78 eastbound following a crash involving a tractor-trailer just east of the Rt. 412 exit. Photos taken at the scene by a witness showed the front of the tractor-trailer embedded in the back of a convertible along the left side of the eastbound lanes near Hellertown.
Monroe County Sheriff’s Weekly Warrant Update 10-19
Photo provided by Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office would like the community’s assistance in locating the following wanted individuals. MONROE COUNTY, PA | On Wednesday, Oct. 19, The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office released its weekly warrant report containing the newly added warrants for this week.
Blairstown Hose Company donates Halligan tools to police department
BLAIRSTOWN TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – The Blairstown Hose Company #1 recently donated Halligan tools to the Blairstown Township Police Department. These tools will assist the police department to breach a door in the event of an emergency, police said. Fire Chief Slater is a certified instructor who will...
Police searching for suspects who stole $6K of products from Morris County smoke shop
RANDOLPH TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Police are searching for suspects who broke into a Randolph Township smoke shop and got away with $6,000 in goods. On October 13, at around 2:30 a.m., four individuals broke into the Stardust Smokeshop located on Sussex Turnpike and stole an estimated $6,000 worth of products, according to a post on the Randolph PBA 402 Facebook page.
Assemblyman DiMaio to prepare legislative bill to expand the ‘Blue Envelope’ Program which helps police communicate with drivers with autism
NEW JERSEY – Assemblyman John DiMaio will be preparing a legislative bill that would help police communicate better with individuals with autism by expanding the Blue Envelope program. The purpose of the Blue Envelope is to improve the interaction between a driver with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and a...
