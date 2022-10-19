ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelousas, LA

Louisiana man arrested after possible bomb located in his home

By Lindsey Ducharme
MyArkLaMiss
 3 days ago
ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – St. Landry Parish narcotics detectives located a possible bomb on Oct. 14, 2022.

Michael Williams, 57, of Opelousas, who had previously been arrested and charged on Oct. 11, 2022, with 15 counts of pornography involving juveniles, was arrested again on Oct. 14 after detectives located a possible bomb at his residence.

After detectives received information that Williams was in the process of building a possible bomb, enough probable cause was gathered and a search warrant was secured for Williams’ residence.

Security footage was then established at the residence which showed Williams traveling to a convenience store.

Detectives made contact with Williams in the parking lot of the store, and was interviewed where he admitted to constructing an explosive device similar to a “pipe bomb,” detectives said.

Williams was transported to St. Landry Parish Jail and charged with manufacture and possession of a bomb.

His bond was set at $10,000.

MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

