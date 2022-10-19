ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion

And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
Trump blows up on Truth Social after judge busts him for fraudulent election lawsuit

Former President Donald Trump speaks on May 28, 2022 in Casper, Wyoming. (Chet Strange/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump is not pleased with the recent ruling handed down by a California judge who insists he filed a lawsuit riddled with voter fraud allegations he knew were unfounded. In fact, the former president went so far as to describe the judge as a "partisan hack."
The Crazy Mystical Impulses Sending Putin Wild in Ukraine

If you suspect that Vladimir Putin’s decision-making process is above the creed of superstition and mythical creatures, you should know that there are psychologists, intelligence agency analysts and a jailed Yaktusk wizard out there who would beg to differ.“Putin and his entourage take the spirit world very seriously,” says a Kremlin official who requested anonymity to ensure his security, navigating what some insiders maintain is the Russian President’s Twilight Zone. “It’s not a big leap of faith for a Russian to think Putin will do what’s necessary to destroy anyone looking to exorcize the imaginary demons who they believe give...
This Pro-Impeach Republican Has Somehow Dodged Trump’s Wrath

For more than a year former President Donald Trump has made it a personal mission to seek and destroy the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach him in January 2021.But after eight of those GOP lawmakers lost their primaries or decided to retire, one member seems to have escaped the hellfire: Rep. David Valadao of California.Trump has mostly ignored Valadao, the most politically vulnerable Republican to cast his vote for impeachment.Unlike the only other pro-impeachment Republican who may survive, Rep. Dan Newhouse (WA), Valadao’s biggest hurdle is the general election in just over two weeks. Newhouse’s main battle was...
Algeria: Doctors tell Saudi crown prince don't go to summit

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — Saudi Arabia's powerful 37-year-old crown prince will not attend an upcoming summit in Algeria after his doctors advised him not to travel, the Algerian presidency said early Sunday. Saudi Arabia offered no immediate acknowledgment of the comments by Algeria about the...

