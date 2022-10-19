Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Laumeier Sculpture Park is a museum without walls on 105 acres in St. Louis, MissouriCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Missouri's Most Dangerous CitiesTerry MansfieldMissouri State
The Union Station in St. Louis is a National Historic Landmark that was repurposed to serve a large metropolitan cityCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
American chess prodigy Hans Niemann files a lawsuit against the world chess championRickySaint Louis, MO
2 Cities in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensMissouri State
Related
KMOV
St. Louis woman calls doctor hero after linking decades of seizures to baby’s vitamin deficiency
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An afternoon of fun, as two-year-old Thomas goes down the big yellow slide, sticks the landing, and soaks in the cheers from mom and dad. A simple joy, mother Kate Keefe, feared she would never get to enjoy. “I’ve had renal failure, heart arrhythmia, seizures...
KSDK
The big reveal! Local deserving woman receives a style makeover
ST. LOUIS — A little over a month ago, we asked you all at home if you know an amazing woman who works hard and never expects anything in return. That led us to Jessica Brown, nominated by her sister Maureen. "I was diagnosed with stage three colorectal cancer...
spectrumnews1.com
Sister of slain reality star asks: 'How can you sleep?'
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Relatives confronted the man who fatally shot a former star of the St. Louis-based reality TV show “Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s” when he was sentenced to 32 years in prison. “How can you sleep?” Kalyn Griggs asked Travell Anthony Hill as the...
KSDK
St. Louis boutique challenges artists to think small
ST. LOUIS — Artists tend to work on large pieces. They use canvases ranging from your typical five-by-seven inches to murals on the sides of buildings. The owner of the Bonboni Mercantile Co. in the Shaw neighborhood wanted local artists to think smaller. "TThe size of a business card,”...
stljewishlight.org
Phil from “Somebody Feed Phil” coming to eat in St. Louis
What was so special about Helen Rosenthal’s matzoh ball soup?. “Nothing,” her son Phil says. In the second season of “Somebody Feed Phil,” Rosenthal’s Netflix show, he featured the dish in the New York City episode. In an interview from his home in Los Angeles, Rosenthal explained, “It wasn’t particularly special as a food in the world, but it’s the best thing my mom made.”
KSDK
Next week on Show Me St. Louis: Lindenwood University's 'Dark Carnival'
Next Tuesday on Show Me St. Louis -- get in the Halloween spirit and join Lindenwood University for their annual Dark Carnival. We're talking with the folks who make.
urbanreviewstl.com
Former St. Liborius Church Complex Fits Beautifully in the Street Grid
A major reason why I decided to make St. Louis my home back in August 1990 was the complex street grid and the buildings that neatly fit into it. One of the finest examples of fitting into our decidedly non-orthogonal street grid is the former St. Liborius Church complex, bounded by Hogan, North Market & 18th streets. This is where two different grids collided (View in Google Maps). When two grids of different orientations met the result was often awkward — this created very interesting buildings on non-rectangular sites. The views looking down streets as they bend into another grid alignment can be spectacular.
stlmag.com
El Catrin slated to open in early November in South St. Louis
A festive addition from the team behind La Catrina is coming to South City early next month: sibling restaurant El Catrin is slated to open at 6902 Morganford, in the former Hilltop Inn space. The Provenance. At La Catrina, the namesake is the grand dame of Mexico, whose skeletal visage...
KMOV
More milk, please? Daycare’s sign language curriculum helps toddlers communicate needs, express emotions
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -A St. Peters daycare is helping teachers and parents communicate with their toddlers using sign language. A growing number of daycares are adding sign language to their curriculum, introducing children as young as infants to another way of communication. The Learning Experience, an early childhood care...
KSDK
Vintage KSDK: The St. Louis Globe Democrat newspaper folds
On November 7, 1983, the struggling St. Louis Globe Democrat newspaper announced it would stop publishing. In October 1986, the newspaper published its last edit.
Thieves break into Steve’s Hot Dogs in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – The storefront of Steve’s Hot Dogs was smashed early Friday morning. The incident happened at about 3:18 a.m. Surveillance video showed three men who appeared to be armed entering the store looking for cash. The employees had locked everything away like they were supposed to, and the criminals left empty-handed. Steve’s Hot […]
How ‘Unsolved Mysteries’ helped solve St. Louis cold case
The TV series Unsolved Mysteries helped solve a case involving an infant.
South St. Louis bar and grill broken into early Friday morning
ST. LOUIS – A bar and grill was broken into early Friday morning in south St. Louis. At about 4 a.m., burglars broke the glass of the front door of Exotic Bar and Grill located in the 2800 block of Cherokee Street. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Nic Lopez was at the scene. FOX […]
KSDK
What St. Louis homeowners need to know about finishing their basement
ST. LOUIS — As we all know, the Midwest's weather can be inconsistent - from hot to cold and everything in between!. Basements help protect pipes from freezing in the winter and offer safe cover when tornadoes threaten. Stratum Structural Systems is a St. Louis based basement waterproofing and...
Bellefontaine Cemetery Trolley Tour Offers Historical Frights
The cemetery is famous for its historical figures and elaborate tombs and mausoleums
KSDK
Audiology Awareness Month: How you can protect your hearing with Associated Hearing Professionals
ST. LOUIS — October is Audiology Awareness Month. Associated Hearing Professionals is a small private audiology practice working with patients who suffer from hearing loss or ringing in the ear. Associated Hearing Professionals view your hearing health as part of your overall healthcare. Hearing loss is associated with many...
The Best Things To Do in St. Louis During the Weekend, October 20 to October 23
The St. Louis Bourbon Festival, '90s dance party, Tower Grove 150th anniversary and more
KSDK
Enchanted Halloween: This weekend at the St. Louis Renaissance Festival
ST. LOUIS — It is the last weekend of the 24th Annual St. Louis Renaissance Festival. If you have not stopped by yet, now is your chance!. The theme this weekend is Enchanted Halloween. You can even get married or renew your vows at the festival on October 22...
VIDEO: See St. Louis from 260 Miles Up
International Space Station camera captures an "exceptionally clear" view of the Lou
Sweetie Pie’s auctioning off assets weeks after St. Louis restaurant closes doors
The ownership group for Sweetie Pie's, a longtime St. Louis restaurant that closed doors last month, is now liquidating many of its assets in an online auction.
Comments / 1