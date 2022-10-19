ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Sister of slain reality star asks: 'How can you sleep?'

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Relatives confronted the man who fatally shot a former star of the St. Louis-based reality TV show “Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s” when he was sentenced to 32 years in prison. “How can you sleep?” Kalyn Griggs asked Travell Anthony Hill as the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis boutique challenges artists to think small

ST. LOUIS — Artists tend to work on large pieces. They use canvases ranging from your typical five-by-seven inches to murals on the sides of buildings. The owner of the Bonboni Mercantile Co. in the Shaw neighborhood wanted local artists to think smaller. "TThe size of a business card,”...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Phil from “Somebody Feed Phil” coming to eat in St. Louis

What was so special about Helen Rosenthal’s matzoh ball soup?. “Nothing,” her son Phil says. In the second season of “Somebody Feed Phil,” Rosenthal’s Netflix show, he featured the dish in the New York City episode. In an interview from his home in Los Angeles, Rosenthal explained, “It wasn’t particularly special as a food in the world, but it’s the best thing my mom made.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Former St. Liborius Church Complex Fits Beautifully in the Street Grid

A major reason why I decided to make St. Louis my home back in August 1990 was the complex street grid and the buildings that neatly fit into it. One of the finest examples of fitting into our decidedly non-orthogonal street grid is the former St. Liborius Church complex, bounded by Hogan, North Market & 18th streets. This is where two different grids collided (View in Google Maps). When two grids of different orientations met the result was often awkward — this created very interesting buildings on non-rectangular sites. The views looking down streets as they bend into another grid alignment can be spectacular.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
El Catrin slated to open in early November in South St. Louis

A festive addition from the team behind La Catrina is coming to South City early next month: sibling restaurant El Catrin is slated to open at 6902 Morganford, in the former Hilltop Inn space. The Provenance. At La Catrina, the namesake is the grand dame of Mexico, whose skeletal visage...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Thieves break into Steve’s Hot Dogs in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – The storefront of Steve’s Hot Dogs was smashed early Friday morning. The incident happened at about 3:18 a.m. Surveillance video showed three men who appeared to be armed entering the store looking for cash. The employees had locked everything away like they were supposed to, and the criminals left empty-handed. Steve’s Hot […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO

