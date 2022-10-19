New TBK complex expansion starts in Bettendorf
The groundbreaking for a new golf entertainment facility next to TBK Bank Sports Complex in Bettendorf took place this morning.
The new facility (at Middle Road and Forest Grove Drive) is called Iron Tee Golf, and guests of the new three-level golf entertainment venue will experience TopTracer Range technology in 58 climate controlled outdoor hitting bays, chef-driven menu items, top-shelf drinks, music, and year-round entertainment, according to a Visit Quad Cities release.
Several high-definition televisions will be located throughout the facility with one over-sized 4K LED TV screen, capable of showing up to six sporting events at once in the main bar area along with a sports ticker displaying live scoring for sporting enthusiasts.
Year-round programming will include events for kids and families, social leagues, golf tournaments, corporate events, showers, graduation parties, concerts, charity events and more.
The venue will also feature a 10,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art video gaming space, which will include an immersive virtual reality platform named “Hyperdeck VR,” “Lucky-Putt Golf” a tech-driven social golf experience that blends the nostalgic joy of traditional mini-golf with proprietary technology to deliver an unforgettable experience along with many more high-tech games.
Also included will be a 3,000-square-foot event space, a 1,200-square-foot pre-function event space, two smaller event spaces.
A future 18,000-square-foot outdoor common plaza area will be staged between the multi-sport fields and the golf venue, featuring oversized games, seating, food, and beverages.
