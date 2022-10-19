New TBK complex expansion starts in Bettendorf

The groundbreaking for a new golf entertainment facility next to TBK Bank Sports Complex in Bettendorf took place this morning.

‘First Tee Off’ ceremony and construction kickoff for new Golf Entertainment and Multi-Sport Fields, October 19, 2022. (photo: Eric Olsen)

The new facility (at Middle Road and Forest Grove Drive) is called Iron Tee Golf, and guests of the new three-level golf entertainment venue will experience TopTracer Range technology in 58 climate controlled outdoor hitting bays, chef-driven menu items, top-shelf drinks, music, and year-round entertainment, according to a Visit Quad Cities release.

A rendering of the planned Iron Tee Golf facility in Bettendorf.

Several high-definition televisions will be located throughout the facility with one over-sized 4K LED TV screen, capable of showing up to six sporting events at once in the main bar area along with a sports ticker displaying live scoring for sporting enthusiasts.

One rendering of the new golf facility.

Year-round programming will include events for kids and families, social leagues, golf tournaments, corporate events, showers, graduation parties, concerts, charity events and more.

The facility will include mini-golf, an arcade and virtual reality games.

The venue will also feature a 10,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art video gaming space, which will include an immersive virtual reality platform named “Hyperdeck VR,” “Lucky-Putt Golf” a tech-driven social golf experience that blends the nostalgic joy of traditional mini-golf with proprietary technology to deliver an unforgettable experience along with many more high-tech games.

A rendering of the arcade area.

Also included will be a 3,000-square-foot event space, a 1,200-square-foot pre-function event space, two smaller event spaces.

A rendering of the new Iron Tee restaurant.

A future 18,000-square-foot outdoor common plaza area will be staged between the multi-sport fields and the golf venue, featuring oversized games, seating, food, and beverages.

