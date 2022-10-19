ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wasatch County, UT

Comments / 0

Related
KSLTV

‘Please do not stop at the top of your ballot,’ Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall urges voters

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall has a message for voters: Don’t stop at the top of your ballot. She said in 2020, there were 18,000 Salt Lake County residents who voted in the mayoral election but didn’t vote for any county council candidates. The Democratic candidate in that race lost by fewer than 1,200 votes, she said, and the Democratic candidate for county assessor lost by only 6,000 votes.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
firefighternation.com

Fire Truck Collision Kills Lehi (UT) Woman

A 20-year-old woman died Friday after her vehicle and a Lehi fire truck collided. The accident happened at the intersection of state Route 92 and the Interstate at about 12:30 p.m., KSL reports. The fire truck was responding to a call with lights and siren when it approached the intersection...
LEHI, UT
KPCW

Wasatch Back to get early taste of winter

Get ready — meteorologists say this weekend will bring a cold snap and at least a few inches of powder. Cold weather is moving through the Wasatch Mountain region this weekend. For mid- to high-elevation areas, that looks like snow. National Weather Service meteorologist Mike Wessler says it may...
PARK CITY, UT
kcpw.org

What is a co-op grocery store, anyway?

Over the past few years, you have undoubtedly seen signs that say “Salt Lake needs a food co-op” on lawns in front of houses or businesses or at the downtown farmers market. The Wasatch Cooperative Market, an enterprise that is now 13 years in the making, aims to bring a member-owned-and-operated food co-op to the Wasatch front. Volunteer organizers of the market are currently in talks to potentially lease a building on 900 South in Salt Lake City — and, eventually, they’d like to expand into other storefronts around the region.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Multi-car accident on I-80 near Kimball Jct. caused road/lane closures

PARK CITY, Utah — Four vehicles and an ATV were involved in a multi-car accident on I-80 Friday morning. The Park City Fire District said a dump truck hauling hot asphalt drove through a cable barrier on westbound I-80 at milepost 145 near Kimball Junction. The crash caused glycol, a substance used for fire suppression, to spill onto the highway.
PARK CITY, UT
kuer.org

Hey Utah: Turn it off, blow it out, save the water

Kelly Kopp was doing an irrigation systems audit this summer when she visited a house of recent transplants to Salt Lake City. The Utah State University professor of water conservation and landscaping said the homeowners had lived in the state for about two years, and they had no idea that Utah winters meant you needed to turn off your outside water.
UTAH STATE
TheDailyBeast

Salt Lake City Approves a Novel Solution to Homelessness

The Salt Lake City Council voted 6-1 on Tuesday night to revamp a vacant eight-acre plot on the city’s West Side to house the homeless in a village of tiny homes. The plan involves developing a condominium-type arrangement of tiny homes available on annual leases, starting with 60 units of 280 to 400 square feet each, and another 25 revenue-generating units to be leased inn-style. The drug and alcohol-free community also plans to offer healthcare services, case managers and employment opportunities at an on-site cookie factory and thrift store. The city agreed to lease the plot to operator The Other...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KPCW

KPCW

Park City, UT
3K+
Followers
16K+
Post
663K+
Views
ABOUT

KPCW is THE source for local news and great music in Summit and Wasatch counties. Find out what's happening in Park City, Heber City, and nearby neighborhoods and Listen Like A Local! You can stream us, too, at kpcw.org or download the KPCW app on your smartphone or tell your smart speaker to "Play KPCW!"

 https://www.kpcw.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy