Fatal crash in Salt Lake City closes lanes for ‘several hours’
A crash in Salt Lake City near 1000 South and State Street has turned fatal has turned fatal, according to police.
UDOT Canyon Stickers now available for canyon access in winter during traction law in effect
Potential snow this weekend may have drivers thinking about getting their winter tires. It's one reason the Utah Department of Transportation kicked off their sticker program
Winter storm brings snow, wind; I-80 closed to trucks
The first true winter storm of the season began bringing snow, rain and heavy winds to northern Utah early Saturday.
Section of I-80 to close overnight for weekend of Oct. 28-29 for new bridge construction
A section of Interstate 80 will be closed in both directions between 700 East and Foothill Drive in Salt Lake City from Friday, Oct. 28, to Saturday, Oct. 29, according to the Utah Department of Transportation.
KSLTV
‘Please do not stop at the top of your ballot,’ Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall urges voters
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall has a message for voters: Don’t stop at the top of your ballot. She said in 2020, there were 18,000 Salt Lake County residents who voted in the mayoral election but didn’t vote for any county council candidates. The Democratic candidate in that race lost by fewer than 1,200 votes, she said, and the Democratic candidate for county assessor lost by only 6,000 votes.
ksl.com
Should Salt Lake County sheriff continue leading Unified Police Department?
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah lawmakers are considering whether they should step in to create legislation that would only affect Salt Lake County, to prohibit someone from serving as both county sheriff and CEO at the Unified Police Department. "There seems to be an inherent conflict of interest" when...
firefighternation.com
Fire Truck Collision Kills Lehi (UT) Woman
A 20-year-old woman died Friday after her vehicle and a Lehi fire truck collided. The accident happened at the intersection of state Route 92 and the Interstate at about 12:30 p.m., KSL reports. The fire truck was responding to a call with lights and siren when it approached the intersection...
Mayflower Mountain construction gains ground with over 26 miles of new roads and more
WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — The construction at “Mayflower Mountain” between Park City and Heber City is hard to miss. Those who haven’t seen the massive changes on Utah Highway 40 […]
Wasatch Back to get early taste of winter
Get ready — meteorologists say this weekend will bring a cold snap and at least a few inches of powder. Cold weather is moving through the Wasatch Mountain region this weekend. For mid- to high-elevation areas, that looks like snow. National Weather Service meteorologist Mike Wessler says it may...
Vineyard and Lindon mayors clarify position on joining potential Orem School District
Orem voters continue to receive confusing information on issues revolving around Proposition 2, a ballot measure to determine whether Orem should have its own school district. “Misinformation and pure nonsense are running rampant in the Orem/Alpine School District split issue,” according to Mayor David Young and other supporters of Proposition 2.
kcpw.org
What is a co-op grocery store, anyway?
Over the past few years, you have undoubtedly seen signs that say “Salt Lake needs a food co-op” on lawns in front of houses or businesses or at the downtown farmers market. The Wasatch Cooperative Market, an enterprise that is now 13 years in the making, aims to bring a member-owned-and-operated food co-op to the Wasatch front. Volunteer organizers of the market are currently in talks to potentially lease a building on 900 South in Salt Lake City — and, eventually, they’d like to expand into other storefronts around the region.
kslnewsradio.com
Multi-car accident on I-80 near Kimball Jct. caused road/lane closures
PARK CITY, Utah — Four vehicles and an ATV were involved in a multi-car accident on I-80 Friday morning. The Park City Fire District said a dump truck hauling hot asphalt drove through a cable barrier on westbound I-80 at milepost 145 near Kimball Junction. The crash caused glycol, a substance used for fire suppression, to spill onto the highway.
Heber residents, officials take a deep dive into airport’s future
To upgrade, or not to upgrade, the Heber airport? That was the focus of Heber City's "fireside chat" Monday evening. Heber City gathered local residents Monday to answer questions about the plan to upgrade the Heber Valley Airport, where a panel explained why some changes there need to happen. About...
kuer.org
Hey Utah: Turn it off, blow it out, save the water
Kelly Kopp was doing an irrigation systems audit this summer when she visited a house of recent transplants to Salt Lake City. The Utah State University professor of water conservation and landscaping said the homeowners had lived in the state for about two years, and they had no idea that Utah winters meant you needed to turn off your outside water.
Canyons Village affordable housing project could open in a few weeks
Despite any rumors circulating, the new affordable housing project in Canyons Village, called Slopeside Village, is actually ahead of schedule. Tony Tyler is a partner with Columbus Pacific, the project’s developer. “This project was never intended to deliver for this ski season,” Tyler said. From the beginning, he...
Deer Valley’s Burns Lift expansion opens door for direct access to Baldy Peak terrain
PARK CITY, Utah — The upcoming winter season at Deer Valley Resort will have a key change for ski school instructors, beginner skiers, and advanced skiers alike with the extension […]
Salt Lake City Approves a Novel Solution to Homelessness
The Salt Lake City Council voted 6-1 on Tuesday night to revamp a vacant eight-acre plot on the city’s West Side to house the homeless in a village of tiny homes. The plan involves developing a condominium-type arrangement of tiny homes available on annual leases, starting with 60 units of 280 to 400 square feet each, and another 25 revenue-generating units to be leased inn-style. The drug and alcohol-free community also plans to offer healthcare services, case managers and employment opportunities at an on-site cookie factory and thrift store. The city agreed to lease the plot to operator The Other...
kjzz.com
Orem city councilman’s daughter sends inaccurate press release; online debate gets uglier
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — In response to fervor over “the press release,” Michelle Lee Steele, the daughter of Orem city council member Terry Peterson, and the person who sent an inaccurate press release to various media outlets, said she did not misrepresent herself to reporters. Steele, who...
Smith’s Marketplace, Heber City, developer reach agreement to build
A big store just cleared a big hurdle in Heber City. A year after Heber City resolved to strike a deal, the city council on Tuesday approved terms to build a 132,000-square-foot Smith’s Marketplace north of town. There’s already a Smith’s grocery store in Heber — city planners say...
Opinion: We need to start calling this drought what it really is
Utah’s ‘historic drought’ is caused by climate change with higher temperatures and less precipitation in the winters. The growing poplulation adds to the strain on Utah’s water.
