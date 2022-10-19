ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleton County, SC

HBO Max documentary series to focus on Alex Murdaugh and thread of crimes

By Tim Renaud
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – HBO Max announced this week a new documentary series focused on Alex Murdaugh and his family.

The three-part series, ‘Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty,’ will dig into the family’s legacy in South Carolina and its influence in the legal spectrum and follows the unraveling of Alex Murdaugh amid claims of fraud, deception, and murder.

Trial set for Alex Murdaugh in killings of wife, son

Ross Dinerstein, the series executive producer, said the case has captivated the country for more than a year and noted that it would be an understatement to say there is more to the story.

“In this series, we were able to offer new perspectives, new details, and much-needed context to these infamous, both alleged and proven, accidents and crimes,” he said.

Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife and son, Margaret and Paul, on their family’s Colleton County property in June 2021, which led to numerous charges and crimes against the disbarred attorney.

MORE: THE MURDAUGH INVESTIGATION

But the documentary will dig much deeper into the family’s history dating back to the Beaufort County boat crash involving Paul Murdaugh and the death of Mallory Beach.

The documentary series is set to debut on Thursday, November 3.

