ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

This Couple Started Their Business With Just $5,000. Now It Brings in $5 Million a Year—With Kevin O'Leary as an Investor

By Jamie, Brian Ratner, Contributors,CNBC
NBC Los Angeles
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Southwest CEO Shares Some Bad News for Passengers

During the early days of the covid pandemic, airlines went into self-preservation mode. Flights were slashed, employees were furloughed or laid off, and the entire industry went into a sort of hibernation. Southwest Airlines (LUV) handled the unprecedented situation better than most of its rivals. It avoided layoffs but did...
NBC Los Angeles

How Lululemon Built a Multibillion-Dollar Athletic Wear Empire

Lululemon is a multibillion-dollar leader in the high-end active wear category that owns and operates 600 stores, 40 of which are located in Europe. Its roots date back to 1998 when it opened as "Lululemon Athletica," a yoga-wear brand geared toward women and yoga enthusiasts. With in-store services, a heavy...
NBC Los Angeles

The 10 Best U.S. Companies for Work-Life Balance, According to Glassdoor

More than two years after more people started working from home, flexibility remains a highly sought-after benefit among the workforce. A whopping 94% of people desire a flexible work schedule, according to new research from Future Forum, Slack's research consortium, which surveyed more than 10,000 workers across the globe. Flexibility ranked second only to compensation when it comes to what determines workplace satisfaction.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

This 37-Year-Old Quit Her Job and Now Makes $10,000 a Month in Passive Income: ‘I Wanted to Be My Own Boss'

In 2013, I was working as an engineer and making $80,000 a year. But I felt unfulfilled by my job, so I started a food blog called Delish D'Lites. Shortly after, I was laid off from my job. At the time, it felt like a setback. But it was actually the start of something great, because it made me realize that I didn't want to rely on just one income stream anymore.
NBC Los Angeles

Cramer's Lightning Round: State Street Is a Buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. State Street Corp: "I think State Street down here at this level is a terrific buy." Novavax Inc: "I am against Novavax." Fox...
NBC Los Angeles

American Airlines Expects Fourth-Quarter Profit Thanks to Strong Travel Demand

American's revenue rose to a record $13.46 billion in the three months ended Sept. 30, up 13% from 2019 despite flying nearly 10% less. The airline said it expects the strength to continue through the end of the holiday season. American's fuel bill nearly doubled from a year ago to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy