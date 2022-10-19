This Couple Started Their Business With Just $5,000. Now It Brings in $5 Million a Year—With Kevin O'Leary as an Investor

Read full article on original website
Related
Southwest CEO Shares Some Bad News for Passengers
During the early days of the covid pandemic, airlines went into self-preservation mode. Flights were slashed, employees were furloughed or laid off, and the entire industry went into a sort of hibernation. Southwest Airlines (LUV) handled the unprecedented situation better than most of its rivals. It avoided layoffs but did...
"I Co-Signed On A Truck For A Boyfriend": People Are Revealing The Costly Mistakes They Regret The Most, And It's Painful
"Tried messing with stocks out of boredom during Covid. Ended up getting into options and getting myself in a hole. Instead of accepting my losses, I continued to make more risky investments, and ended up losing about $20k over the course of eight months."
NBC Los Angeles
Here's How Venture Capital Is Helping to Lift the Next Generation of Latinos in Finance
There are more than 62 million Hispanic or Latino people in the U.S., according to the 2020 Census. That’s nearly 19% of the total population. Nevertheless, Latinos made up 4% of large U.S. companies’ most senior executives, according to the Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility. Venture capital firms...
NBC Los Angeles
How Lululemon Built a Multibillion-Dollar Athletic Wear Empire
Lululemon is a multibillion-dollar leader in the high-end active wear category that owns and operates 600 stores, 40 of which are located in Europe. Its roots date back to 1998 when it opened as "Lululemon Athletica," a yoga-wear brand geared toward women and yoga enthusiasts. With in-store services, a heavy...
NBC Los Angeles
The 10 Best U.S. Companies for Work-Life Balance, According to Glassdoor
More than two years after more people started working from home, flexibility remains a highly sought-after benefit among the workforce. A whopping 94% of people desire a flexible work schedule, according to new research from Future Forum, Slack's research consortium, which surveyed more than 10,000 workers across the globe. Flexibility ranked second only to compensation when it comes to what determines workplace satisfaction.
NBC Los Angeles
Mark Cuban Says This Was Always His ‘Driving Motivation'—and It's Not Money
Becoming a billionaire means caring a lot about making money, right?. As Cuban built the tech companies in the 1990s that would eventually make him exorbitantly wealthy, he never prioritized personal riches, he told GQ on Wednesday. "I never, ever thought in terms of money," he said. Instead, Cuban said...
NBC Los Angeles
This 37-Year-Old Quit Her Job and Now Makes $10,000 a Month in Passive Income: ‘I Wanted to Be My Own Boss'
In 2013, I was working as an engineer and making $80,000 a year. But I felt unfulfilled by my job, so I started a food blog called Delish D'Lites. Shortly after, I was laid off from my job. At the time, it felt like a setback. But it was actually the start of something great, because it made me realize that I didn't want to rely on just one income stream anymore.
NBC Los Angeles
U.S. Consumer Is Soldiering on Despite Soaring Inflation and Recession Risk, Credit Card Giants Say
U.S. consumers have demonstrated a willingness to continue to pay higher prices in the face of a sluggish economy that could be tipped into a recession, according to credit card giants American Express and Bank of America. American Express on Friday reported stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings and revenue, while raising its...
NBC Los Angeles
Cramer's Lightning Round: State Street Is a Buy
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. State Street Corp: "I think State Street down here at this level is a terrific buy." Novavax Inc: "I am against Novavax." Fox...
NBC Los Angeles
American Airlines Expects Fourth-Quarter Profit Thanks to Strong Travel Demand
American's revenue rose to a record $13.46 billion in the three months ended Sept. 30, up 13% from 2019 despite flying nearly 10% less. The airline said it expects the strength to continue through the end of the holiday season. American's fuel bill nearly doubled from a year ago to...
Comments / 0