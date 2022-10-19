Kendrick Lamar's 'The Big Steppers Tour' Streaming On Amazon

Source: Jason Koerner / Getty

Kendrick Lamar finally came out of his 5-year album hiatus earlier this year delivering Mr. Morale and The Big Steppers, his most vulnerable project to date that took us into his world that was torn down and rebuilt while healing. Not only was the album open and honest, but the music itself was also great and mere weeks after the album was released he announced “The Big Steppers” world tour.

Now for fans who want to see Kendrick from the comfort of their homes, Amazon Music is giving them an exclusive opportunity.

Source: pgLang / pgLang

Amazon Music Will Live Stream Kendrick Lamar’s ‘The Big Steppers’ Tour Live From Paris On October 22nd

A press release confirms that the tour is a pgLang family outing featuring Baby Keem and Tanna Leone and while the United States leg of the tour is over, the team is now across the pond. This month will be the 10th anniversary of Kendrick Lamar’s critically acclaimed album good kid, m.A.A.d city, and what better way to celebrate than seeing him live? On this Saturday, October 22 Amazon Music will live stream his concert from Paris and you won’t even have to leave your couch.

Airing live on October 22 at 2 pm ET, fans will be able to watch the live stream for free exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide, the Amazon Music channel on Twitch, and the Amazon Music app. The stream will also feature sets from pgLang’s Tanna Leone and Grammy Award-winning recording artist, Baby Keem. Lamar’s performance will be available to view on-demand on Prime Video following the livestream event.

