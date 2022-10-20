ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 1

Related
Vice

Trump Just Blew Up His Rape Lawsuit Defense

Former President Donald Trump’s recent online tirade against E. Jean Carroll might have been a really bad idea. That’s because the move appears to have blown a new hole in Trump’s best defense against the magazine columnist’s lawsuit, in which Carroll accuses Trump of defamation by denying her accusation that he raped her in a New York department store over two decades ago.
WASHINGTON STATE
TheDailyBeast

Fox News Airs Poll, Anchor Immediately Scolds Colleague for Citing It

Literally minutes after Fox News highlighted a recent CNN poll showing GOP Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz trailing six points on Tuesday, anchor Harris Faulkner chastised Fox News commentator Leslie Marshall for daring to cite it during an on-air discussion.At the top of Tuesday’s broadcast of Fox News midday chatfest Outnumbered, co-host (and former Trump press secretary) Kayleigh McEnany noted that the “Pennsylvania Senate matchup is in the spotlight” as Oz and Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman are set to face off in their only scheduled debate.“It is a race that could determine which party controls the Senate. Polls...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS News

Biden "not stopping" efforts to free Brittney Griner as Russian court denies appeal

Brittney Griner's nine-year sentence was upheld after a Russian court denied her appeal request. The WNBA star is expected to sent to a penal colony following the decision. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes joins "CBS News Mornings" to explain how the White House is responding. Plus she takes a look at what's on the agenda as Israel's president travels to Washington to meet with President Biden.
WASHINGTON STATE
CBS News

CBS News

565K+
Followers
70K+
Post
400M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy