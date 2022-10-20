Read full article on original website
Trump Just Blew Up His Rape Lawsuit Defense
Former President Donald Trump’s recent online tirade against E. Jean Carroll might have been a really bad idea. That’s because the move appears to have blown a new hole in Trump’s best defense against the magazine columnist’s lawsuit, in which Carroll accuses Trump of defamation by denying her accusation that he raped her in a New York department store over two decades ago.
Oath Keepers trial delayed after leader Stewart Rhodes tests positive for COVID-19
Washington — The highest-profile trial in the Justice Department's sprawling Jan. 6 investigation was unexpectedly postponed on Monday after its top defendant contracted COVID-19 while he was in pretrial detention. Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes — facing the department's most serious charge of seditious conspiracy — contracted the virus...
Trump is "the elephant not in the room" for potential jurors in his company's criminal trial
Donald Trump isn't a defendant in the Trump Organization's New York state criminal fraud trial, but will potential jurors be able to separate the ex-president from the company that made him famous?. That's the key question they're being asked, as prosecutors and lawyers for the company try to select an...
Bob Woodward Was Stunned By What Trump Told Young Son Barron About Coronavirus
“My God, Trump is conning not just me but his son," the Watergate journalist recalled thinking.
Fox News Airs Poll, Anchor Immediately Scolds Colleague for Citing It
Literally minutes after Fox News highlighted a recent CNN poll showing GOP Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz trailing six points on Tuesday, anchor Harris Faulkner chastised Fox News commentator Leslie Marshall for daring to cite it during an on-air discussion.At the top of Tuesday’s broadcast of Fox News midday chatfest Outnumbered, co-host (and former Trump press secretary) Kayleigh McEnany noted that the “Pennsylvania Senate matchup is in the spotlight” as Oz and Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman are set to face off in their only scheduled debate.“It is a race that could determine which party controls the Senate. Polls...
Alito says leak of Supreme Court abortion opinion made some justices "targets for assassination"
Washington — The unprecedented leak of the draft Supreme Court opinion to reverse Roe v. Wade put the lives of the justices who voted to unwind the constitutional right to an abortion at risk, Justice Samuel Alito, who authored the draft and final opinion by the court's conservative majority, said Tuesday.
Biden "not stopping" efforts to free Brittney Griner as Russian court denies appeal
Brittney Griner's nine-year sentence was upheld after a Russian court denied her appeal request. The WNBA star is expected to sent to a penal colony following the decision. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes joins "CBS News Mornings" to explain how the White House is responding. Plus she takes a look at what's on the agenda as Israel's president travels to Washington to meet with President Biden.
Department of Justice announces charges against alleged Chinese spies
The Department of Justice has announced a series of charges against multiple alleged Chinese spies operating in the United States. CBS News' Tony Dokoupil and Lilia Luciano speak with CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge on the significance of the charges.
Progressives retract Ukraine letter to Biden after backlash
A group of progressive Democrats in Congress said Tuesday it had retracted a letter to the White House urging President Joe Biden to engage in direct diplomatic talks with Russia after it triggered an uproar among Democrats and raised questions about the strength of the party's support for Ukraine. In...
Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz to face off in first debate
In the race for Senate in Pennsylvania, Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz meet for their only debate Tuesday. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa joins John Dickerson from Harrisburg with the latest on the race.
Transcript: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on "Face the Nation," Oct. 23, 2022
The following is a transcript of an interview with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that aired Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, on "Face the Nation." MARGARET BRENNAN: And we are joined now by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. Good morning, and it's great to have you here at the table, Speaker.
