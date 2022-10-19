Restaurants can host holiday parties again post-pandemic

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- From big family gatherings to office parties, the holidays are a busy time for restaurants. Izzy Kharasch, President of Hospitality Works in Chicago told WBBM that for the first time since 2019, restaurants can host holiday gatherings without COVID capacity restrictions or vaccine mandates.

"The restrictions have gone and the potential for doing great business is there," Kharasch said.

He added that the holidays are a big boost to the bottom line.

"It has always been that the holiday time can increase a restaurant's revenue by 20 percent over November and December if they do it right," Kharasch said.

He said the business of office holiday parties has changed somewhat. Instead of renting a room at a restaurant, many business are having food catered at the office.

