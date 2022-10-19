ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

BMW to invest $1.7 billion in new facility in the Upstate, electric vehicles in US

By Bethany Fowler
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – BMW announced Wednesday morning it will invest $1.7 billion to build a new facility in the Upstate and electric vehicles in the United States.

“Today, we make another stride towards the future of the automotive industry and the future of our role as stewards of this planet,” said Dr. Robert Engelhorn, the president and CEO of BMW Manufacturing

$1 billion of the new investment will prepare the Spartanburg plant for the production of battery vehicles in the United States.

The additional $700 million will be invested in building a new high-voltage battery assembly in Woodruff. It will create 300 jobs.

“This will further expand BMW’s manufacturing footprint in the state of South Carolina,” said Oliver Zipse, the chairman of the board management of BMW. “We’re not going somewhere else.”

Along with the investment, BMW signed an agreement with Envision AESC for the supply of battery cells for the Spartanburg plant.

Spartanburg County Councilman David Britt said this investment marks a new era of BMW in the Upstate and will impact future generations.

“The future of mobility and really the future of automotive technology will be centered right here in Spartanburg County, benefitting thousands of people for years to come,” said Britt.

BMW leaders said by 2030, they plan to produce at least six fully electric vehicle models.

