Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook was happy to report that he spent some time on the water this week and was able to find a late season push of local false albacore. It has been quiet on the albie front lately, but it seems like we’re getting one last October push, similar to what we saw in LIS last season. Striped bass can still be found blitzing on peanut bunker all over the area, so there is no shortage of light tackle action, even if the albies don’t cooperate. Tautog fishing has been decent, but the more well-known spots have been hit hard, and the catch still tends to be dominated by shorts. As the water continues to drop, the fishing pressure should decrease, along with the number of small fish in the area. It also appears that targeting cleaner water has helped anglers find keeper fish, as some of the water has gotten cloudy with the recent rains.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO