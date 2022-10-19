ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prospect, CT

cityofwesthaven.com

West Haven’s Halloween on the Green set for Oct. 29

WEST HAVEN, Oct. 20, 2022 — The city’s sixth annual Halloween on the Green is from 5-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, and will feature a showing of Disney’s “Hocus Pocus.”. The “spooktacular” event for children of all ages will kick off at 5 p.m. with a...
WEST HAVEN, CT
townofprospect.org

2022 DOG COSTUME CONTEST WINNER

Here is the winner of the 2022 Dog Costume Contest. To view some of the other participants, please visit our “Past Events Page” here.
sheltonherald.com

7 Connecticut bar crawls happening on Halloween weekend

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. This Halloween, get into the spooky season with a bar crawl in Connecticut offering a mix of venues, bands, DJ's, food and drink specials, and costume contests with prizes of $1,000. All the events are for those ages 21 and over and require a ticket to participate. Read more about each of the events and how to get into a spooky crawl near you.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Plans underway to re-develop legendary Hartford diner

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Plans are in the works to redevelop the legendary Comet Diner in Hartford. It’s a longtime go-to destination in the city for food, social gatherings and nightlife. “I eat out regularly, but I got to other neighborhoods,” said Jackie McKinney, Chairperson of the Asylum Hill Neighborhood Association. Asylum Hill resident, Jackie […]
HARTFORD, CT
fox61.com

Things to do in Connecticut this weekend

CONNECTICUT, USA — This weekend leads us into the final, full week of October and even more Halloween and autumn-themed events will take place!. Need something to do this weekend? See what's happening around Connecticut!. Beginning Thursday, follow a ghostly guide on a lantern-lit tour of Old North Cemetery...
CONNECTICUT STATE
MassLive.com

Raising Cane’s wants to open chicken finger shop in Enfield

Famous chicken finger restaurant chain Raising Cane’s is aiming to open their first location in Connecticut. On Tuesday, The Connecticut Scoop announced on their Facebook page the states first Raising Cane’s location has been proposed. The chain has submitted plans to build a location in Enfield — right over the Massachusetts border.
ENFIELD, CT
darientimes.com

Sun to give way to rain this weekend in CT, forecasters say

Although Saturday is expected to be sunny and in the 60s, Connecticut residents will have to pull out their umbrellas Sunday and for the start of the workweek. Rain is expected across Connecticut later this weekend, with a chance that the precipitation continues into the workweek, according to the National Weather Service.
CONNECTICUT STATE
darientimes.com

This Connecticut corn maze is ranked one of the "biggest and best" in the U.S. by TimeOut

If you're looking to get lost in a corn maze that was recently named one of the nation's best, head to Moosup. TimeOut, a popular website that covers food, arts, culture and things to do, ranked Ekonk Hill Turkey Farm's corn maze in Moosup as one of the "biggest and best corn mazes" in the U.S. The site compiled its roundup of the best mazes by looking at a variety of factors like number of acres as well as intricacy of maze design.
PLAINFIELD, CT
New Britain Herald

Shop and help your neighbors in need at same time; here's how

NEWINGTON – Go shopping and help your neighbors in need at the same time: that’s the offer the GFWC Newington/Wethersfield Womens’ Club has for local residents this weekend. The club is hosting a fundraiser at Karma’s Closet Consignment Boutique, 3153 Berlin Tpke., Newington this Saturday from 10...
NEWINGTON, CT
theorangetimes.com

What Happened To Milford’s Native People

The Milford High School class of 1929 had it right. The cover of their yearbook showed a profile of what a Wepawaug Indian actually looked like. In the 1965 yearbook, it seems that the Indian has sprouted feathers. The picture from the Milford High School 1965 “Wepawaug” yearbook is a...
MILFORD, CT
onthewater.com

Connecticut Fishing Report- October 20, 2022

Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook was happy to report that he spent some time on the water this week and was able to find a late season push of local false albacore. It has been quiet on the albie front lately, but it seems like we’re getting one last October push, similar to what we saw in LIS last season. Striped bass can still be found blitzing on peanut bunker all over the area, so there is no shortage of light tackle action, even if the albies don’t cooperate. Tautog fishing has been decent, but the more well-known spots have been hit hard, and the catch still tends to be dominated by shorts. As the water continues to drop, the fishing pressure should decrease, along with the number of small fish in the area. It also appears that targeting cleaner water has helped anglers find keeper fish, as some of the water has gotten cloudy with the recent rains.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Huge support at wake for Sgt. Hamzy

Hospitals seeing spike in respiratory virus among kids. INTERVIEW: What age should kids go to haunted houses?. Dr. Laura Saunders talks about when the right time is for your child to deal with spooky activities or movies. Updated: 2 hours ago. Community pays respects to Bristol Sgt. Hamzy.
BRISTOL, CT
connecticuthistory.org

Yankee Ingenuity: Curtis Veeder, a Mechanical Genius and Shrewd Businessman

Because he was born in Pennsylvania in 1862, Curtis Veeder cannot really be considered a “Yankee,” but Veeder’s career reflects the talents and characteristics associated with that stereotype. He showed a talent and interest in all things mechanical from an early age. Even as a boy he experimented with metal casting and put together a small steam engine. He also built and operated a small waterwheel, a wood-turning lathe, and a foot-powered jigsaw. Veeder had an early and avid interest in cycling and made his own high-wheel bicycle when he was just 18 and still in high school. His first patent was for a bicycle seat made of flexible leather stretched over a steel spring frame. After initially refusing to sell his idea to the Pope Manufacturing Co. of Hartford for $200, he continued to make changes and adjustments and two years later sold them the patent, with improvements, for $1000. He also sold the English patent rights to a company in Birmingham, England.
HARTFORD, CT

