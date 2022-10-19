Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This leading lady stunned Hollywood when she left to become a Catholic nunAnita DurairajBethlehem, CT
Four-foot-tall 'creature' reported crossing Connecticut drivewayRoger MarshOxford, CT
New Haven program gives up to $25,000 to homebuyers for down payment and closing costsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
The Witch's Dungeon-It's where the monsters go to hang out! Plainville, Connecticut...?Reviews on the Edge by Chris NersingerPlainville, CT
Over 80 Rounds fired at Bristol officers on Redstone Hill Road, CT.Hey TanushaBristol, CT
cityofwesthaven.com
West Haven’s Halloween on the Green set for Oct. 29
WEST HAVEN, Oct. 20, 2022 — The city’s sixth annual Halloween on the Green is from 5-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, and will feature a showing of Disney’s “Hocus Pocus.”. The “spooktacular” event for children of all ages will kick off at 5 p.m. with a...
townofprospect.org
2022 DOG COSTUME CONTEST WINNER
Here is the winner of the 2022 Dog Costume Contest. To view some of the other participants, please visit our “Past Events Page” here.
iheart.com
Two Large Motorcycle Events Happening in Honor of Bristol Fallen Officers
On Sunday, October 30th there will be two large events to honor the fallen Bristol officers, Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy. Join us to help raise money for our heroic Bristol police officers and their families. FOOD, MUSIC, AND RAFFLES! Prize for best poker hand!. Registration starts at...
sheltonherald.com
7 Connecticut bar crawls happening on Halloween weekend
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. This Halloween, get into the spooky season with a bar crawl in Connecticut offering a mix of venues, bands, DJ's, food and drink specials, and costume contests with prizes of $1,000. All the events are for those ages 21 and over and require a ticket to participate. Read more about each of the events and how to get into a spooky crawl near you.
'It’s just horrific' | Wolcott Italian restaurant hosts Thursday night dinner fundraiser to support fallen Bristol police officers
WOLCOTT, Conn. — A small, family-owned restaurant in Wolcott made some changes to their weekly Thursday night dinner. This time, their cause was to pay it forward to the families of the fallen Bristol police officers. "It’s just horrific. I can’t believe families have to go through this," said...
Plans underway to re-develop legendary Hartford diner
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Plans are in the works to redevelop the legendary Comet Diner in Hartford. It’s a longtime go-to destination in the city for food, social gatherings and nightlife. “I eat out regularly, but I got to other neighborhoods,” said Jackie McKinney, Chairperson of the Asylum Hill Neighborhood Association. Asylum Hill resident, Jackie […]
‘Caught in the act’: Conn. family surprised when giant bear shows up at door and steals pumpkin
AVON, CT — Humans aren’t the only ones getting in on the fall pumpkin craze. Dr. Adelina Das shared a video Wednesday of a giant black bear nabbing one of the festive gourds from a doorstep in Avon, Connecticut. “A reminder to our patients that you should not...
fox61.com
Things to do in Connecticut this weekend
CONNECTICUT, USA — This weekend leads us into the final, full week of October and even more Halloween and autumn-themed events will take place!. Need something to do this weekend? See what's happening around Connecticut!. Beginning Thursday, follow a ghostly guide on a lantern-lit tour of Old North Cemetery...
Raising Cane’s wants to open chicken finger shop in Enfield
Famous chicken finger restaurant chain Raising Cane’s is aiming to open their first location in Connecticut. On Tuesday, The Connecticut Scoop announced on their Facebook page the states first Raising Cane’s location has been proposed. The chain has submitted plans to build a location in Enfield — right over the Massachusetts border.
New Britain Herald
Polish residents near and far coming to New Britain to celebrate 100th anniversary of Polish war hero's legacy
NEW BRITAIN – Poles will pay tribute to their ancestors and the legacy left by Polish war hero General Józef Haller during a special event this upcoming weekend. A 100th anniversary celebration is set to take place inside the General Józef Haller Post 111 at 112 Grove St., New Britain, this Saturday at 5 p.m.
fox61.com
'Call Jane', movie filmed in Hartford, to premiere next week
The cast and crew of “Call Jane” spent days in spring 2021 filming all around neighborhoods in Hartford. Now, it's about to hit the silver screen.
darientimes.com
Sun to give way to rain this weekend in CT, forecasters say
Although Saturday is expected to be sunny and in the 60s, Connecticut residents will have to pull out their umbrellas Sunday and for the start of the workweek. Rain is expected across Connecticut later this weekend, with a chance that the precipitation continues into the workweek, according to the National Weather Service.
darientimes.com
This Connecticut corn maze is ranked one of the "biggest and best" in the U.S. by TimeOut
If you're looking to get lost in a corn maze that was recently named one of the nation's best, head to Moosup. TimeOut, a popular website that covers food, arts, culture and things to do, ranked Ekonk Hill Turkey Farm's corn maze in Moosup as one of the "biggest and best corn mazes" in the U.S. The site compiled its roundup of the best mazes by looking at a variety of factors like number of acres as well as intricacy of maze design.
A Look at Legendary Connecticut Ghost Hunter’s Beautiful Original Artwork
What can you say about Ed and Lorraine Warren and their Ghost Hunting ability that hasn't already been said? Not a lot, that is for sure, but here is one very interesting fact about the specter-summoning couple is that Ed was an artist and not a bad one at all.
New Britain Herald
Shop and help your neighbors in need at same time; here's how
NEWINGTON – Go shopping and help your neighbors in need at the same time: that’s the offer the GFWC Newington/Wethersfield Womens’ Club has for local residents this weekend. The club is hosting a fundraiser at Karma’s Closet Consignment Boutique, 3153 Berlin Tpke., Newington this Saturday from 10...
theorangetimes.com
What Happened To Milford’s Native People
The Milford High School class of 1929 had it right. The cover of their yearbook showed a profile of what a Wepawaug Indian actually looked like. In the 1965 yearbook, it seems that the Indian has sprouted feathers. The picture from the Milford High School 1965 “Wepawaug” yearbook is a...
onthewater.com
Connecticut Fishing Report- October 20, 2022
Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook was happy to report that he spent some time on the water this week and was able to find a late season push of local false albacore. It has been quiet on the albie front lately, but it seems like we’re getting one last October push, similar to what we saw in LIS last season. Striped bass can still be found blitzing on peanut bunker all over the area, so there is no shortage of light tackle action, even if the albies don’t cooperate. Tautog fishing has been decent, but the more well-known spots have been hit hard, and the catch still tends to be dominated by shorts. As the water continues to drop, the fishing pressure should decrease, along with the number of small fish in the area. It also appears that targeting cleaner water has helped anglers find keeper fish, as some of the water has gotten cloudy with the recent rains.
Abandoned Town Hidden Under CT Reservoir Is Actually Pretty Creepy
The town is under the Saugatuck Reservoir in Fairfield County.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Huge support at wake for Sgt. Hamzy
Hospitals seeing spike in respiratory virus among kids. INTERVIEW: What age should kids go to haunted houses?. Dr. Laura Saunders talks about when the right time is for your child to deal with spooky activities or movies. Updated: 2 hours ago. Community pays respects to Bristol Sgt. Hamzy.
connecticuthistory.org
Yankee Ingenuity: Curtis Veeder, a Mechanical Genius and Shrewd Businessman
Because he was born in Pennsylvania in 1862, Curtis Veeder cannot really be considered a “Yankee,” but Veeder’s career reflects the talents and characteristics associated with that stereotype. He showed a talent and interest in all things mechanical from an early age. Even as a boy he experimented with metal casting and put together a small steam engine. He also built and operated a small waterwheel, a wood-turning lathe, and a foot-powered jigsaw. Veeder had an early and avid interest in cycling and made his own high-wheel bicycle when he was just 18 and still in high school. His first patent was for a bicycle seat made of flexible leather stretched over a steel spring frame. After initially refusing to sell his idea to the Pope Manufacturing Co. of Hartford for $200, he continued to make changes and adjustments and two years later sold them the patent, with improvements, for $1000. He also sold the English patent rights to a company in Birmingham, England.
