CLEMSON, S.C. (AP)Freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik rallied No. 5 Clemson to two fourth-quarter touchdowns after replacing mistake-prone starter DJ Uiagalelei and the Tigers won their ACC-record setting 38th straight game at home, 27-21, over No. 14 Syracuse on Saturday. Will Shipley ran for two touchdowns and a career-high 172 yards...

CLEMSON, SC ・ 4 HOURS AGO