Appling County, GA

Savannah Tribune

Butler Island Day Rescheduled for Saturday, October 22

Good morning, This is Servant Emannu’el. This is a rescheduled event due to the last hurricane. I can be reached at (912)507-0107. Please send me the payment link if needed: intheloop@yahshuauniversity.com. (Rescheduled due to Hurricane Ian) On Saturday, October 22, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., the public...
DARIEN, GA
Grice Connect

William J. Bird Confederate Memorial marker placed on his 180th birthday

William J. Bird of Bulloch County served in the Confederate War, but his war time service was never documented. This was true until his great grandson and retired Methodist Pastor Larry Bird researched his life story and wrote a 241 page book chronicling this period in his life. The book “Life of a Confederate Soldier Private William J. Bird” was published in 2021.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
southeastgeorgiatoday.com

Jewel Thieves Still On the Run

The Vidalia Police Department is still seeking tips that leads to the arrest of two subjects who robbed the Kay Jewelers in the Walmart Shopping Center almost two weeks ago. Chief of Police James Jermon reports that the tips received to date have not panned out but added that the investigation is still active and ongoing.
VIDALIA, GA
Grice Connect

Statesboro Publix and Eagles Corner Construction Update

Statesboro and Bulloch County citizens are closer than they ever have been to grocery shopping at Publix in Statesboro again. Due to supply chain delays that have become the norm in recent months, the Eagles Corner Publix in Statesboro is now shooting for a very early December opening. This is a slight shift from the previous estimate of mid-November.
STATESBORO, GA
douglasnow.com

School bus window broken while on route, driver calls 911

Thursday evening, a Coffee County school bus suffered a broken window while delivering two students to their homes. The driver called the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, which initially determined that the incident was caused by a rock. Friday morning, the school system released the following statement:. “On Thursday evening,...
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
southeastgeorgiatoday.com

Tillman Acknowledged As Georgia Fire Educator of the Year

Jeff Hardin of the Georgia Firefighters Association makes the Georgia Educator of the Year presentation to Capt. Robert Tillman as the local firefighter's family looks on. Captain Robert Tillman of the Vidalia Fire Department may wear the uniform of a firefighter, but his duties and passion exceed what one might normally think of when they consider the job of a fireman.
VIDALIA, GA
claxtonenterprise.com

Additional arrest made in check forgery scam; others wanted

Last week, The Claxton Enterprise reported on a months long investigation conducted by multiple agencies, which yielded 27 warrants for illegal activity involving check cashing forgeries that occurred in Evans County. As of Wednesday, October 19, a total of 22 suspects had been apprehended by or voluntarily surrendered to ECSO...
WSAV News 3

6 kids hurt in Wayne County bus crash last Friday

WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Nine children had a scare they’ll never forget last Friday when the school bus they were riding in overturned. The bus ran off the road into a ditch and then rolled into a creek embankment on Buffalo Road, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said. The crash left six children hurt […]
WAYNE COUNTY, GA
douglasnow.com

CCDU charges one after executing residential search warrant

The Coffee County Drug Unit recently charged Quashaw Marqise Tucker of Douglas with multiple drug offenses following the execution of a residential search warrant. Investigators with the CCDU and the K-9 unit arrived at the home, located on Davis Avenue, on Monday, October 17, just before 11:00 a.m. to conduct the search. As a result, the CCDU discovered a variety of suspected drugs inside the residence, including quantities of methamphetamine, cocaine, Oxycodone (a Schedule II controlled substance), and a large quantity of marijuana.
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

US Marshals arrest Tattnall County homicide suspect

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — U.S. Marshals arrested a suspect on Thursday who’s wanted in connection to a homicide. The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) said Jamie Ellis, 22, was wanted for a homicide in Tattnall County and by the Georgia Department of Probation and Parole for a parole violation. JCSO also charged Ellis with […]
TATTNALL COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

1 dead, 1 injured after domestic dispute at Hinesville residence

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead and another is in the hospital following a domestic dispute in Hinesville’s Summerwind Condos on Brett Drive. Hinesville Police say the shooting happened late Thursday night. They say a man and a woman were both shot. The man died from his...
HINESVILLE, GA
High School Football PRO

Brunswick, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Evans High School football team will have a game with Glynn Academy on October 21, 2022, 16:30:00.
BRUNSWICK, GA
People

Georgia College Student Killed 'Instantly' by Plane Propeller During Extravagant Dinner Date

Sani Aliyu, 21, rented a Georgia plane for a dinner date, and was fatally struck by one of its propellers after landing, a coroner said A college sophomore in Georgia is dead after he was hit by an airplane's propeller at a local airport while on a date. Sani Aliyu, 21, rented an airplane from the Statesboro-Bulloch County Airport for a dinner date on Sunday, Oct. 16, Bulloch County Coroner Jake Futch said, according to Macon, Georgia's The Telegraph. Aliyu — a sophomore management major at Georgia Southern...
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

GSU police arrest two following car break-ins and theft

Two individuals have been arrested after a wallet, backpack and laptop were stolen out of a car in the university parking lot. Amaan Malik Jones, 18, of Licolntown, and Dontavon Da’Shaun Norman, 18, of Statesboro, have both been charged with one count each of entering auto and theft by taking (articles from vehicle).
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

2nd Armored Brigade at Fort Stewart gets new technology

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - The 2nd Armored Brigade at Fort Stewart is now the most modernized unit in the entire Army and it’s thanks to new equipment. This is one of the many tanks and fighting vehicles that helps put Fort Stewart at the top of the list when it comes to having the most up-to-date equipment.
FORT STEWART, GA

