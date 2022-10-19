ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Brittanee Drexel’s killer sentenced to life in prison. She went missing in 2009

By Maya Brown
The Sun News
The Sun News
 3 days ago

A man was sentenced to life in prison without parole after pleading guilty Wednesday morning to the murder of 17-year old Brittanee Drexel, who went missing from Myrtle beach in 2009.

Raymond Moody, 62, was charged with murder, kidnapping and criminal sexual conduct in connection to Brittanee Drexel’s death. He pleaded guilty in front of a Georgetown County judge to all three charges.

Dawn Drexel, Brittanee Drexel’s mom, said Tuesday “today, nobody wins,” after hearing about her daughter’s last moments.

“For 13 years, I have searched for Brittanee, and for 13 years, I suffered the loss of a child,” she added during impact statements.

Chad Drexel, Brittanee Drexel’s dad, tearfully spoke of the 17-year-old’s loving nature and how she stepped up to be a big sister to her two younger siblings.

“She became a leader not only with her friends, but she developed that with her family,” he recalled.

Brittanee Drexel went missing in April 2009, while visiting the area with some of her friends. Her remains were found this May in Georgetown County after Moody admitted to killing her and led investigators to where he dumped her body.

The 17-year-old’s remains were examined by a forensic anthropologist and odontologist at the Charleston County Coroner’s Office. They confirmed the remains were that of the Rochester, N.Y. native through dental records and testing DNA testing.

Here’s what happened

Brittanee Drexel was last seen alone leaving the Blue Water Resort on Ocean Boulevard the night of April 25, according to previous reporting.

Investigators relied on advancements to technology to pinpoint the location of Brittanee Drexel’s phone as it traveled around Georgetown County, Assistant Solicitor Scott Hixson said during the hearing.

Hixson said agencies were able to determine when she was no longer walking alone but traveling by vehicle because her phone was moving about 60 miles per hour.

They also figured out which vehicle Brittanee Drexel had been in and showed the court during the hearing. The vehicle identified was a 1998 Ford Explorer, a car that was linked to Moody, Hixson said.

Moody told investigators that him and his girlfriend at the time, Angel Voss, had went to Myrtle Beach to party when they saw Brittanee Drexel walking by herself down the street on that April night, according to Hixson.

Moody alleges Brittanee Drexel willingly got in the car with them to smoke marijuana, and that’s when they headed to Moody’s campground in Georgetown, Hixson said.

He added that’s where Moody said he had hoped under the influence of marijuana, Brittanee Drexel would have consensual sex with him.

But, when that didn’t happen, he forced her to take off her clothes and proceeded to rape her before strangling her and wrapping up her body in a blanket. Voss had supposedly left for a family matter and wasn’t around when the crimes were committed, Hixson said.

Moody told officers that he explained to Voss that Brittanee Drexel’s friends had picked her up, according to Hixson.

He later came back to the site, where he disposed of her body, and buried it in a wooded area.

Brittanee Drexel’s cause of death has been assigned undetermined, according to the Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway.

Because of the state of the remains, manual strangulation could not be confirmed.

“Unfortunately, we will never know what happened,” Hixson said, adding that only the teen would’ve been able to accurately say what occurred that night.

Moody told his account to investigators May 5. He had initially been arrested on obstruction of justice charges. But that charge was dropped.

Moody has seven prior convictions from 1983 for kidnapping and raping a minor. He served a little over 20 years, but he was sentenced to 40 years.

Dawn Drexel pointed out how her daughter had to pay for the justice system’s mistake of allowing Moody to get out early for his past crimes.

If Moody served his full time, he would’ve been locked up until 2023.

“Forgiveness is not a part of the narrative today,” the grieving mother said.

Moody addressed the court Tuesday and said he had originally thought he had served enough time for his past convictions, but clearly that wasn’t true.

“I was a monster,” Moody said in his final statement to the court. “I was a monster then, and I was a monster when I took Brittanee Drexel’s life.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTW News13

Drexel family statements: Their words to their daughter’s killer

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — It was an emotional day in the Georgetown County Courthouse as Brittanee Drexel’s family gave their victim impact statements before Raymond Moody’s sentencing.  Moody pleaded guilty to murder, kidnapping, and first-degree criminal sexual conduct, and afterward, Drexel’s family talked about the loss of the years of a young life their […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

South Carolina man charged in narcotics-related death of 2-year-old

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Hemingway man in connection with the death of his 2-year-old child. Tyrone Williams, 42, was arrested Wednesday by the Hemingway Police Department and charged with homicide by child abuse. Williams faces life in prison if convicted. According to WSCO, deputies responded to […]
HEMINGWAY, SC
The Staten Island Advance

Brittanee Drexel: Man sentenced to life in prison for killing Upstate NY teen in 2009

A man was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday after confessing to the 2009 killing of a 17-year-old girl who disappeared while on a beach vacation in South Carolina. Raymond Moody led police to Brittanee Drexel’s body in May after advances in technology helped investigators determine that the teen’s cellphone was in Moody’s vehicle the night she disappeared while walking alone along the Myrtle Beach waterfront.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Family of man once suspected in Drexel disappearance demands apology

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) – Another family impacted by the Brittanee Drexel case was inside the courtroom Wednesday morning during the plea hearing. Raymond Moody pleaded guilty to kidnapping, raping and murdering the 17-year-old back in April 2009 when she was in Myrtle Beach on Spring Break. RELATED COVERAGE |...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
live5news.com

SLED: 4 inmates charged in detention center attack

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has charged four Al Cannon Detention Center inmates after an attack in September. Daniel Shakim Mobley, 23, of North Charleston, Kamal G. Geathers, 20, of Charleston, Donald Lee White, Jr., 22, of North Charleston and Jaquez Quincy Lawrence, 22, of Summerville have been charged with assault and battery by mob- 2nd degree.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Authorities investigating reports of gunshots in North Charleston

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - There was a large police presence at an apartment complex in North Charleston Friday night. Deputies with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office were on scene of a reported shooting at the Archdale Forest Apartments. Neighbors say they heard several shots fired earlier in the...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
myhorrynews.com

SLED investigating after death of Myrtle Beach jail inmate

The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating after a man incarcerated in the Myrtle Beach Detention Center died Thursday morning, the Horry County Coroner's Office said. Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said 30-year-old Brandon Campbell died at Grand Strand Medical Center just before 1 a.m. after being transported from the...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Police warn of laced marijuana in South Carolina

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) — Law enforcement officials in Summerville are warning the public of potentially laced substances that are circulating the area. According to the Summerville Police Department, marijuana seized during two drug overdose investigations tested presumptive for amphetamines and fentanyl. The first incident, involving a 17-year-old female, occurred on Oct. 12 on the 1100 […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
myrtlebeachsc.com

Homeless man brutally beaten, killed in Myrtle Beach

On any given day of the week, there are 3,500 homeless people wandering the streets of Myrtle Beach looking for handouts. This past Sunday, a Myrtle Beach homeless man was assaulted and killed in the City of Myrtle Beach, according to Robert Edge, Horry County Coroner. Brian Durost, 45, died...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
borderbelt.org

Suspended NC sheriff accused of extramarital affair with detective

Jody Greene, who was suspended from his duties as Columbus County sheriff earlier this month for making racist comments, had a monthslong sexual relationship with a detective in his office, according to newly filed court documents. The affair between Greene, who is married, and the female detective was known by...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
The Sun News

The Sun News

Myrtle Beach, SC
7K+
Followers
136
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Sun News serves the high-growth South Carolina coastal counties of Horry and Georgetown. Locals know the area as "The Grand Strand," defined by 60 miles of sandy beaches from the border of North Carolina and South Carolina to Georgetown County. In addition to a growing residential population, the area served by The Sun News is also a popular tourist destination for more than 18 million visitors annually. In addition to providing 24/7 news coverage for the local community, The Sun News also produces the tourism and entertainment site, GoToMyrtleBeach.com.

 https://www.myrtlebeachonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy