Millport investigating water system problem after calls from residents

MILLPORT, N.Y. ( WETM ) – The Village of Millport is providing bottled water and investigating a leak in its water system following multiple reports of residents without water Wednesday morning.

Residents should bring tap water to a boil for one minute before using for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, or preparing food. In the meantime, bottled water will be provided at the village hall. To set up a pick-up time, Damon asked residents to call 607-742-8402.

18 News received multiple calls on October 19 from people living in Millport, saying that they didn’t have any water. Millport Mayor Mike Damon later confirmed that there was an ongoing issue with the Village’s water system and that the water department is investigating.

Water Operator Dean Wenzel announced a boil water advisory around noon, saying the water system developed a leak, causing the Village to be unable to keep a safe level of water in the storage tank. As a result, residents have seen low water pressure, and neighborhood water supplies may have to be shut off in order to refill the reservoir tank.

Wenzel’s announcement also said it may be a week before all leaks are found and repaired and lab testing is done. The cause of the leak is still under investigation.

