Price City Youth Council invites community to Second Annual Fall Festival on Oct. 22
The Price City Youth Council is giving back to the community by hosting their Second Annual Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 22 at the Price City Peace Gardens from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Community members of all ages are invited to attend this family-friendly event. Everyone is encouraged to...
Second Annual See’s Candies fundraising event hosted by Active Re-Entry
The Active Re-Entry organization is hosting their Second Annual See’s Candies Fundraising Event now through December 2. Director, Terri Yelonek took time to come into Castle Country Radio to discuss all the details. “This is our second year and we had such great success with it last year and...
Family Support and Children’s Justice Center Trunk or Treat and Spook Alley on October 31
The annual Family Support and Children’s Justice Center’s Trunk or Treat and Spook Alley event will take place on Monday, October 31 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm. Castle Country Radio was able to sit down with Director, Shelley Wright to get all the spooky details. “We started...
Debra Lynn Shaw Dube – October 9 2022
God blessed the world with the spirit of Debra Lynn Shaw Dube on August 25, 1955. She was born in Provo, Utah to Joseph Michael and Merle Hutchings Shaw. She had many challenges, both physical and emotional that she endured on a daily basis. Despite these struggles, she bore them with a happy heart and a smile to go with it. Sadly, she passed away at her home in Price, Utah on October 9, 2022.
