ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbon County, UT

Comments / 0

Related
castlecountryradio.com

Second Annual See’s Candies fundraising event hosted by Active Re-Entry

The Active Re-Entry organization is hosting their Second Annual See’s Candies Fundraising Event now through December 2. Director, Terri Yelonek took time to come into Castle Country Radio to discuss all the details. “This is our second year and we had such great success with it last year and...
PRICE, UT
castlecountryradio.com

Debra Lynn Shaw Dube – October 9 2022

God blessed the world with the spirit of Debra Lynn Shaw Dube on August 25, 1955. She was born in Provo, Utah to Joseph Michael and Merle Hutchings Shaw. She had many challenges, both physical and emotional that she endured on a daily basis. Despite these struggles, she bore them with a happy heart and a smile to go with it. Sadly, she passed away at her home in Price, Utah on October 9, 2022.
PRICE, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy