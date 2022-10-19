ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green River, UT

Comments / 0

Related
castlecountryradio.com

Debra Lynn Shaw Dube – October 9 2022

God blessed the world with the spirit of Debra Lynn Shaw Dube on August 25, 1955. She was born in Provo, Utah to Joseph Michael and Merle Hutchings Shaw. She had many challenges, both physical and emotional that she endured on a daily basis. Despite these struggles, she bore them with a happy heart and a smile to go with it. Sadly, she passed away at her home in Price, Utah on October 9, 2022.
PRICE, UT
castlecountryradio.com

Carbon girls and boys teams go 1, 2 at region cross country

The Region 12 cross country championship meet was held at the Carbon Country Club on Wednesday. All the schools in the region were represented and when it was all over the Carbon girls behind Rozlyn Stowe and her first place finish grabbed the top spot earning the league championship. The boys team finished the day in second place.
PRICE, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy