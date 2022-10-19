God blessed the world with the spirit of Debra Lynn Shaw Dube on August 25, 1955. She was born in Provo, Utah to Joseph Michael and Merle Hutchings Shaw. She had many challenges, both physical and emotional that she endured on a daily basis. Despite these struggles, she bore them with a happy heart and a smile to go with it. Sadly, she passed away at her home in Price, Utah on October 9, 2022.

