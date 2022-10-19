Read full article on original website
Price City Youth Council invites community to Second Annual Fall Festival on Oct. 22
The Price City Youth Council is giving back to the community by hosting their Second Annual Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 22 at the Price City Peace Gardens from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Community members of all ages are invited to attend this family-friendly event. Everyone is encouraged to...
Debra Lynn Shaw Dube – October 9 2022
God blessed the world with the spirit of Debra Lynn Shaw Dube on August 25, 1955. She was born in Provo, Utah to Joseph Michael and Merle Hutchings Shaw. She had many challenges, both physical and emotional that she endured on a daily basis. Despite these struggles, she bore them with a happy heart and a smile to go with it. Sadly, she passed away at her home in Price, Utah on October 9, 2022.
Family Support and Children’s Justice Center Trunk or Treat and Spook Alley on October 31
The annual Family Support and Children’s Justice Center’s Trunk or Treat and Spook Alley event will take place on Monday, October 31 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm. Castle Country Radio was able to sit down with Director, Shelley Wright to get all the spooky details. “We started...
Carbon girls and boys teams go 1, 2 at region cross country
The Region 12 cross country championship meet was held at the Carbon Country Club on Wednesday. All the schools in the region were represented and when it was all over the Carbon girls behind Rozlyn Stowe and her first place finish grabbed the top spot earning the league championship. The boys team finished the day in second place.
