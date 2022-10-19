Police look for man accused of stealing nine liquor bottles from Clintonville store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for a man accused of stealing nine bottles of liquor from a store in Clintonville.
Police say on Sept. 7, a man walked into a store on the 3600 block of Indianola Avenue just after 6:20 p.m. He then took nine bottles of liquor, allegedly not paying for the bottles before leaving the store from the emergency exit.
The suspect left the store in a dark colored sedan, per police. You can see surveillance images provided by CPD below.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 614-645-4035.
