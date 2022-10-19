ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Police look for man accused of stealing nine liquor bottles from Clintonville store

By Orri Benatar
 3 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for a man accused of stealing nine bottles of liquor from a store in Clintonville.

Police say on Sept. 7, a man walked into a store on the 3600 block of Indianola Avenue just after 6:20 p.m. He then took nine bottles of liquor, allegedly not paying for the bottles before leaving the store from the emergency exit.

The suspect left the store in a dark colored sedan, per police. You can see surveillance images provided by CPD below.

6:20 p.m. He then took nine bottles of liquor, allegedly not paying for the bottles before leaving the store from the emergency exit. (Courtesy Photos/Columbus Division of Police)

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 614-645-4035.

