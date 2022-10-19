Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WANE-TV
Feds: Fort Wayne man accused of selling a pound of meth to informant
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 29-year-old Fort Wayne man is accused of selling roughly a pound of meth over four different transactions to an informant working with the DEA, according to U.S. District Court documents. Federal prosecutors on Friday formally charged Willie J. Hatch with dealing a controlled...
Lima man charged as major drug offender
LIMA — A Lima man allegedly found by task force and FBI agents to be in possession of more than 300 grams of cocaine, three times the bulk amount, was indicted by an Allen County grand jury last week. Christopher Clary, 33, is charged with three counts of trafficking...
WANE-TV
ISP: Inmate found dead at Huntington County Jail
HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – State police are investigating after an inmate was found dead early Saturday morning at the Huntington County Jail, according to a release from ISP. The initial investigation found that, around 3 a.m., another inmate alerted jail staff of a possible medical emergency in one of...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Man pleads guilty to lesser charge in fatal 2021 shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A 20-year-old Fort Wayne man who is charged in a fatal 2021 shooting at an area apartment complex has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge. Police were called to the Arbors of South Towne Square along Old Decatur Road on Nov. 28,...
WOWO News
One inmate dead, and two injured at Huntington Jail
HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WOWO) – One inmate is dead, and two others are in the hospital after an incident at the Huntington County Jail early Saturday morning. According to our partners in news at ABC 21, an investigation is underway by the Indiana State Police regarding the death of an inmate which occurred around 3:00 AM Saturday.
WANE-TV
Woman admits to bilking Fort Wayne homeowners associations, will pay back $180K
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A woman who admitted to bilking several Fort Wayne homeowners associations out of more than $180,000 now must pay back the money she stole and will likely spend time in prison. Lisa Austin Downey pleaded guilty to three counts of wire fraud in U.S....
Rose found guilty of lesser assault charge, abduction
LIMA — A jury found a Lima man guilty of holding his girlfriend hostage and assaulting her but not with with a gun after about four hours deliberating Thursday afternoon. Bryant Rose, 37, was charged with second-degree felonious assault with a firearm specification, third-degree felony abduction with a firearm specification and third-degree felony having weapons under disability. The jury ruled Rose guilty of assault instead of felonious assault and abduction without the firearm specifications. He was found not guilty of having a weapon under disability.
Court docs: Ambush, robbery and kidnapping led to Fort Wayne shooting
A mysterious meet-up, a kidnapping at gunpoint and robbery attempt led to the city's latest shooting which left a man in critical condition and two people arrested.
inkfreenews.com
Woman Arrested On Four Criminal Cases
WARSAW — A Kokomo woman apparently staying in a Warsaw hotel was recently arrested on four criminal cases. In the first case, Megan Katherine Hooper, 32, Kokomo, is charged with criminal trespass and false informing, both class A misdemeanors. She was charged with theft, a class A misdemeanor; and theft with a prior conviction, a level 6 felony, in a second case. Hooper was also charged with criminal trespass, a class A misdemeanor, in a third case. In a fourth case, Hooper was charged with possession of cocaine with enhancing circumstances, a level 5 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a class C misdemeanor.
WOWO News
Suspects Arrested In Thursday Morning Fort Wayne Shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Police in Fort Wayne have made an arrest in regards to a shooting that happened Thursday Morning. It was at around 6 P.M. when Police arrested two individuals involved in the shooting that happened in the 1100 block of Fayette Drive early Thursday Morning. Among those arrested was Riley Irving, along with one juvenile who were taken into custody. Both Irving and the juvenile were charged with Attempted Murder, Robbery (Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury), and Kidnapping. The initial call from police came Thursday morning to the Black Pine Flats apartments after neighbors heard gunshots. Authorities found the victim, a man, with very serious injuries. His condition remains unknown at this time. Further details in the shooting remain under investigation.
wfft.com
Police: Teen, child shot robbery victim who tried to escape from car on Fayette Drive
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Police say a teen and a child shot a robbery victim early Thursday morning after he tried to escape from the backseat of a car. The shooting happened about 1:30 a.m. on Fayette Drive. Officers in the area heard the gunshots and found a man with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Overcrowded: A Digging Deeper Special Report about the Allen County Jail
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - We continue our coverage of the mandate handed down by a federal judge, calling for major improvements at the Allen County Jail and the push by some to build a new jail. Linda Jackson talked with members of an advocacy group in...
wfft.com
Fort Wayne Police arrest two in connection with Fayette Drive shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Fort Wayne Police have arrested two people in connection with a shooting on Fayette Drive early Thursday morning. Around 6 p.m. Thursday, officers arrested Riley Irving and another person under the age of 18. Both are charged with attempted murder, robbery resulting in serious bodily...
‘Leading the mob’: Lima woman gets 5 years prison for January bar fight
LIMA — A Lima woman who removed her ankle monitor to skip sentencing in September was sentenced Tuesday morning to five years in prison for a January assault at J’s American Pub. Janicqua Bailey, 23, pleaded guilty earlier this year to felonious assault, a second-degree felony, for a...
95.3 MNC
Man, 24, shot multiple times on Elkhart Road in Goshen
A man, shot in Goshen, was airlifted to a local hospital for treatment early Saturday morning. It just just after 3 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, when police were sent to the 1900 block of Elkhart Road after receiving multiple calls about the man who was shot in a parking lot.
Defendants arraigned in Allen County Common Pleas Court
LIMA — The following individuals have entered not guilty pleas to charges returned against them by a recent session of the Allen County grand jury:. Adrian Houston, 34, of Lima, charged with carrying a concealed weapon. Travis Jarvis, 28, of Lima, charged with possession of a fentanyl-related compound. Otis...
thevillagereporter.com
Fulton County Grand Jury Hands Down Nine Indictments
On October 17, 2022, the Fulton County Grand Jury considered indictments charging Individuals with Fulton County crimes, according to the Fulton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Christopher P. Fetter, age 36, of Delta, OH, was indicted on one count of Theft from a Person in a Protected Class and one...
Times-Union Newspaper
Akron Man Pleads Guilty In Fatal Hit-And-Run
ROCHESTER — An Akron man pled guilty to two charges for a hit-and-run vehicle accident that resulted in the death of Brelynna Felix, a 12-year-old Tippecanoe Valley Middle School student. Gage Martin Rogers, 27, of 1690 S. Ind. 19, Akron, pled guilty to failure to remain at the scene...
fox32chicago.com
Indiana State Police K9 Zeus euthanized due to sudden illness
FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Indiana State Police is mourning the loss of one of their own — K9 Zeus. According to ISP, Zeus was an 8-year-old German Shephard/Belgium Malinois mix who was on patrol for the last year with Trooper Logan Hensley on the Indiana Toll Road. Previously,...
abc57.com
Middle schooler arrested for marijuana possession at school
ELKHART, Ind. - A middle school student was arrested on Monday for alleged marijuana possession while at school, according to the Elkhart Police Department. At 4:02 p.m., an officer was called to West Side Middle School for a juvenile problem. According to the school's principal, a student had been caught...
Comments / 0