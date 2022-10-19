Two heads are better than one, or in this case, many heads are better than a few. Local law enforcement often asks the public for help in identifying individuals or items in photos, often with success. The Roosevelt City Police Department is seeking the help of the public to identify individuals in photos in regards to a theft case. The photos are posted on the Roosevelt Police Department Facebook page. If you have any information on the identity of the individuals, please call the Roosevelt City Police Department at 435-722-2330.

1 DAY AGO