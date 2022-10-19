Read full article on original website
castlecountryradio.com
Price City Youth Council invites community to Second Annual Fall Festival on Oct. 22
The Price City Youth Council is giving back to the community by hosting their Second Annual Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 22 at the Price City Peace Gardens from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Community members of all ages are invited to attend this family-friendly event. Everyone is encouraged to...
castlecountryradio.com
Second Annual See’s Candies fundraising event hosted by Active Re-Entry
The Active Re-Entry organization is hosting their Second Annual See’s Candies Fundraising Event now through December 2. Director, Terri Yelonek took time to come into Castle Country Radio to discuss all the details. “This is our second year and we had such great success with it last year and...
castlecountryradio.com
Family Support and Children’s Justice Center Trunk or Treat and Spook Alley on October 31
The annual Family Support and Children’s Justice Center’s Trunk or Treat and Spook Alley event will take place on Monday, October 31 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm. Castle Country Radio was able to sit down with Director, Shelley Wright to get all the spooky details. “We started...
castlecountryradio.com
Carbon girls and boys teams go 1, 2 at region cross country
The Region 12 cross country championship meet was held at the Carbon Country Club on Wednesday. All the schools in the region were represented and when it was all over the Carbon girls behind Rozlyn Stowe and her first place finish grabbed the top spot earning the league championship. The boys team finished the day in second place.
castlecountryradio.com
Debra Lynn Shaw Dube – October 9 2022
God blessed the world with the spirit of Debra Lynn Shaw Dube on August 25, 1955. She was born in Provo, Utah to Joseph Michael and Merle Hutchings Shaw. She had many challenges, both physical and emotional that she endured on a daily basis. Despite these struggles, she bore them with a happy heart and a smile to go with it. Sadly, she passed away at her home in Price, Utah on October 9, 2022.
Beto's Mexican Restaurants Seem To Be Everywhere
There are several locations in the Salt Lake Valley. Beto's Mexican Restaurant(Image is author's) Beto's Mexican Restaurants are located throughout much of the United States. There are many locations in Utah. Salt Lake County and Utah County have several of the chain restaurants.
KSLTV
Thousands of fish die during Utah reservoir maintenance project
RICHFIELD, Utah — Up to 10,000 fish died near a central Utah reservoir last week during a maintenance project, according to state officials. Jeremy Willemse, of Sanpete County, came across the scene as he was hunting. He saw thousands of dead fish downstream from Johnson Reservoir, near Fish Lake.
KSLTV
New rash of catalytic converter thefts reported around Salt Lake, Utah counties
Police are seeing a sudden rise once again in catalytic converter thefts, with videos showing how the thieves take only seconds to put a car owner out more than $1,000. Residents in a condo complex in Saratoga Springs became the latest victims. On Monday, Karrie Smith and her husband couldn’t...
basinnow.com
Roosevelt City Police Seek Public’s Help Identifying Individuals
Two heads are better than one, or in this case, many heads are better than a few. Local law enforcement often asks the public for help in identifying individuals or items in photos, often with success. The Roosevelt City Police Department is seeking the help of the public to identify individuals in photos in regards to a theft case. The photos are posted on the Roosevelt Police Department Facebook page. If you have any information on the identity of the individuals, please call the Roosevelt City Police Department at 435-722-2330.
