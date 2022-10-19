ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

castlecountryradio.com

Second Annual See’s Candies fundraising event hosted by Active Re-Entry

The Active Re-Entry organization is hosting their Second Annual See’s Candies Fundraising Event now through December 2. Director, Terri Yelonek took time to come into Castle Country Radio to discuss all the details. “This is our second year and we had such great success with it last year and...
PRICE, UT
Carbon girls and boys teams go 1, 2 at region cross country

The Region 12 cross country championship meet was held at the Carbon Country Club on Wednesday. All the schools in the region were represented and when it was all over the Carbon girls behind Rozlyn Stowe and her first place finish grabbed the top spot earning the league championship. The boys team finished the day in second place.
PRICE, UT
Debra Lynn Shaw Dube – October 9 2022

God blessed the world with the spirit of Debra Lynn Shaw Dube on August 25, 1955. She was born in Provo, Utah to Joseph Michael and Merle Hutchings Shaw. She had many challenges, both physical and emotional that she endured on a daily basis. Despite these struggles, she bore them with a happy heart and a smile to go with it. Sadly, she passed away at her home in Price, Utah on October 9, 2022.
PRICE, UT
KSLTV

Thousands of fish die during Utah reservoir maintenance project

RICHFIELD, Utah — Up to 10,000 fish died near a central Utah reservoir last week during a maintenance project, according to state officials. Jeremy Willemse, of Sanpete County, came across the scene as he was hunting. He saw thousands of dead fish downstream from Johnson Reservoir, near Fish Lake.
UTAH STATE
basinnow.com

Roosevelt City Police Seek Public’s Help Identifying Individuals

Two heads are better than one, or in this case, many heads are better than a few. Local law enforcement often asks the public for help in identifying individuals or items in photos, often with success. The Roosevelt City Police Department is seeking the help of the public to identify individuals in photos in regards to a theft case. The photos are posted on the Roosevelt Police Department Facebook page. If you have any information on the identity of the individuals, please call the Roosevelt City Police Department at 435-722-2330.

