fox35orlando.com

Florida driver kills woman walking on sidewalk after losing control of truck, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. - A Florida woman was killed and another person was injured after police say a driver lost control of his vehicle, drove onto the sidewalk and hit them. Melbourne police say this happened Tuesday night in the area of Front Street between New Haven Ave. and Melbourne Ave. When officers arrived, they say they found two pedestrians with life-threatening injuries.
fox35orlando.com

Suspect in custody in Seminole County following multi-county pursuit, deputies say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A suspect is in custody in Seminole County after a chase involving multiple law enforcement agencies in Central Florida, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the suspect jumped into the St. Johns River while trying to escape authorities. He remained in the water for about an hour while law enforcement officers worked to get him into custody.
spacecoastdaily.com

Arrests In Brevard County: October 21, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
sebastiandaily.com

Man charged with battery after fight inside restaurant in Sebastian, Florida

A 54-year-old man was arrested after a physical altercation with a restaurant manager at the Captain Hirams Resort in Sebastian, Florida. As officers responded, police dispatch informed them that a man, later identified as Michael A. Mazzarelli of St. Cloud, was actively fighting with a manager at the establishment. Once...
Outsider.com

WATCH: Florida Man Shocked by Wild Boar Feet From Convenience Store

Another interesting situation happened in Florida this week when a man was shocked by a wild boar just feet from a convenience store. According to Fox35, the man, Jacob Essick, was at a local Wawa when he encounter a wild boar roaming around the area. The store is notably located in a high-traffic area at the intersection of W. Eau Gall and N. John Rodes boulevards, right off Interstate 95 in Melbourne. Essick stated that there were originally two boars, but one of them took off before he could capture it on camera.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Fatal shooting under investigation in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Thursday night in Orange County. Deputies around 7:45 p.m. responded to the 6700 block of Stardust Lane for a car crash. Inside the vehicle, deputies found an adult male who had been shot, according to a news release.
brevardtimes.com

Melbourne Crash Leaves Two Dead

MELBOURNE, Florida – A vehicle crash Tuesday night has left one person dead and another in serious condition. At approximately 7:14 PM on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, Melbourne Police responded to the area of Front Street between New Haven Avenue and Melbourne Avenue regarding a vehicle versus two-pedestrians crash.
