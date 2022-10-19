Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox35orlando.com
WATCH: Florida deputies save women trapped in partially submerged vehicle
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. - New bodycam video shows the moment that Florida deputies came to the rescue of two women who were trapped inside a partially submerged vehicle that had overturned in a canal. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office says Deputy Dan Whittington was on his way to...
police1.com
Video: Fla. trooper performs triple PIT maneuver to stop fleeing felon
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol arrested a Central Florida man they say was a wanted felon. FHP helped Brevard County deputies take Daniel Allen Harris, 33, into custody on Wednesday afternoon, according to an arrest report from FHP. Brevard deputies saw Harris’ vehicle, a white Kia, in...
click orlando
Fiery, single-vehicle rollover crash on State Road 429 in Orange County kills 1, FHP says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A single-vehicle rollover crash Saturday morning on State Road 429 in Orange County left one person dead and prompted the temporary closure of the roadway’s northbound offramp to Florida’s Turnpike, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Orange County firefighters assisted the Winter Garden...
1 dead after pickup truck catches fire after crash, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Orange County. The crash happened on northbound State Road 429 on Saturday morning around 6:45 a.m. Troopers said a pickup left the highway, hit a guardrail and caught on fire. The driver of the pickup...
click orlando
2nd woman dies after crash that killed West Melbourne teacher, police say
MELBOURNE, Fla. – A second woman is now dead following a crash Tuesday that killed a West Melbourne school teacher when a pickup jumped the curb hitting the two women on the sidewalk, according to Melbourne police. Police identified the second victim Thursday as Megan Grace, 26, of Palm...
Man found inside crashed car in Orange County shot to death, deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County deputies responded to a car crash Thursday night and found someone inside, dead after being shot. Deputies are trying to figure out who killed a man who crashed in Pine Hills on Stardust Lane, not too far from Ridgewood Park Elementary School. Investigators are...
fox35orlando.com
Florida driver kills woman walking on sidewalk after losing control of truck, police say
MELBOURNE, Fla. - A Florida woman was killed and another person was injured after police say a driver lost control of his vehicle, drove onto the sidewalk and hit them. Melbourne police say this happened Tuesday night in the area of Front Street between New Haven Ave. and Melbourne Ave. When officers arrived, they say they found two pedestrians with life-threatening injuries.
fox35orlando.com
Suspect in custody in Seminole County following multi-county pursuit, deputies say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A suspect is in custody in Seminole County after a chase involving multiple law enforcement agencies in Central Florida, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the suspect jumped into the St. Johns River while trying to escape authorities. He remained in the water for about an hour while law enforcement officers worked to get him into custody.
‘A tragic loss’: 2nd woman dies after being hit by truck while walking on Melbourne sidewalk
MELBOURNE, Fla. — The second woman hit by a truck while walking on a Melbourne sidewalk has died, police said Thursday. Officers said Rikki Grace, 25, and Megan Grace, 26, both of Palm Bay, died after a pickup truck hit them on Tuesday evening while they were walking on the sidewalk along Front Street.
fox35orlando.com
2 women killed while walking on sidewalk in Florida were lifelong friends: 'Just crushes your soul'
MELBOURNE, Fla. - Two friends were killed this week after police say a driver lost control of his pickup truck and hit them while they were walking on a sidewalk in Melbourne, Florida. Megan Taylor Grace, 26, and Rikki Brianna Grace, 25, were both hit on Tuesday night in the...
spacecoastdaily.com
Arrests In Brevard County: October 21, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
Florida officers use pit maneuver, arrest man who allegedly threatened to kill his co-workers
Florida police arrested a man after he allegedly threatened to kill his co-workers in March and missed a recent court appearance, leading police on a chase.
WESH
Community remembers 2 women struck, killed by vehicle in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A 25-year-old teacher and her 26-year-old friend were hit and killed by a pickup truck when its driver lost control. Rikki Grace was walking with her friend, Megan Grace, Tuesday night just after 7 p.m. down by the water on Front Street near downtown Melbourne.
sebastiandaily.com
Man charged with battery after fight inside restaurant in Sebastian, Florida
A 54-year-old man was arrested after a physical altercation with a restaurant manager at the Captain Hirams Resort in Sebastian, Florida. As officers responded, police dispatch informed them that a man, later identified as Michael A. Mazzarelli of St. Cloud, was actively fighting with a manager at the establishment. Once...
fox35orlando.com
Arkansas fugitive accused of threatening to shoot coworkers caught in Orlando after wild chase
ORLANDO, Fla. - A dangerous fugitive was arrested in Central Florida after causing chaos on State Road 528 (Beachline Expressway) in Orlando, taking troopers on a wild ride during rush hour Wednesday. It all started after Brevard County deputies tried pulling over 33-year-old Daniel Harris during a traffic stop, because...
spacecoastdaily.com
UPDATE: Melbourne Police Release Identity of Pedestrian Killed in Motorcycle Crash
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Melbourne Police released the identity of the pedestrian killed by a motorcycle Sunday, October 2, near Sarno Road and Ironwood Drive. The identity of the pedestrian is 87-year-old Gerda DiFeo from Melbourne. Police say they reported to the crash around 8:20 p.m....
WATCH: Florida Man Shocked by Wild Boar Feet From Convenience Store
Another interesting situation happened in Florida this week when a man was shocked by a wild boar just feet from a convenience store. According to Fox35, the man, Jacob Essick, was at a local Wawa when he encounter a wild boar roaming around the area. The store is notably located in a high-traffic area at the intersection of W. Eau Gall and N. John Rodes boulevards, right off Interstate 95 in Melbourne. Essick stated that there were originally two boars, but one of them took off before he could capture it on camera.
Fatal shooting under investigation in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Thursday night in Orange County. Deputies around 7:45 p.m. responded to the 6700 block of Stardust Lane for a car crash. Inside the vehicle, deputies found an adult male who had been shot, according to a news release.
brevardtimes.com
Melbourne Crash Leaves Two Dead
MELBOURNE, Florida – A vehicle crash Tuesday night has left one person dead and another in serious condition. At approximately 7:14 PM on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, Melbourne Police responded to the area of Front Street between New Haven Avenue and Melbourne Avenue regarding a vehicle versus two-pedestrians crash.
spacecoastdaily.com
Palm Bay Woman Dies After Vehicle Crashes Into Two Pedestrians near New Haven Avenue
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – A 25-year-old Palm Bay man was killed Tuesday night after a vehicle crashed into two pedestrians between New Haven Avenue and Melbourne Avenue. The 25-year-old Palm Bay woman is identified as Rikki Brianna Grace. Police say they responded to the crash scene...
Comments / 2