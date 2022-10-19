ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

Nearly $3K worth of items stolen during Luzerne County burglary

By Justin Glowacki
 3 days ago

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say someone broke into a Luzerne County man’s property and stole nearly $3,000 worth of items and various titles and deeds.

According to investigators, an unknown number of people broke into a 29-year-old man’s home in the 200 block of Ebervale Road, Hazle Township, and stole several items on October 15.

Troopers said the items stolen included a black and pink pocket rocket motorcycle, a blue and white Yamaha YZ250 two-stroke dirt bike, various titles and deeds, and other similar items all worth about $2,900.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP Hazleton at (570) 459-3890.

WBRE

WBRE

