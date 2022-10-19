ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

4 women accepted into CT Women’s Hall of Fame

By Samantha Stewart
 3 days ago

(WNH) — News 8 is celebrating exceptional women!

This Thursday, four women will be inducted into the 29th annual Connecticut Women’s Hall of Fame.

Those honorable women include the first female President of the PGA of America, Suzy Whaley, President of the WNBA’s Connecticut Sun, Jennifer Rizzotti, the first Nepali woman to successfully summit Mt. Everest, Lhakpa Sherpa, and a pioneer in women’s sports in Connecticut, the late Cora Lee Bentley Radcliffe.

    Cora Lee Bentley Radcliffe
    PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 9: PGA of America Secretary, Suzy Whaley during the 99th PGA Annual Meeting at PGA National Resort & Spa on November 9, 2015 in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. (Photo by Montana Pritchard/The PGA of America)
    Lhakpa Sherpa poses for a portrait in Talcott Mountain State Park on October 20, 2019, in Simsbury, Connecticut. (photo by Kayana Szymczak)
    Jennifer Rizzotti

They’re all being honored for their exceptional work, inspiring spirit, and tremendous achievements in breaking the glass ceiling.

Sarah Smith Lubarsky, executive director of the Connecticut Women’s Hall of Fame, joined News 8’s team to answer questions about these talented people.

For starters, many of us are asking, “What exactly did these four women do to earn a coveted spot in the state Women’s Hall of Fame?”

Watch the video above for more questions and answers!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

