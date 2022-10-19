This Couple Started Their Business With Just $5,000. Now It Brings in $5 Million a Year—With Kevin O'Leary as an Investor

Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
How This Beauty Brand Founder Turned Her Side Hustle Into a Business Bringing in Millions
Araceli Ledesma, founder and CEO of Araceli Beauty, is a master at building a successful business from the ground up while staying true to her culture and values. As a freelance makeup artist, Ledesma launched Araceli Beauty, a "Mexicana-inspired" beauty and cosmetics brand, in 2018 as a side hustle. "I...
Southwest CEO Shares Some Bad News for Passengers
During the early days of the covid pandemic, airlines went into self-preservation mode. Flights were slashed, employees were furloughed or laid off, and the entire industry went into a sort of hibernation. Southwest Airlines (LUV) handled the unprecedented situation better than most of its rivals. It avoided layoffs but did...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Warby Parker, Once Online-Only Eyeglasses Retailer, Plans Hundreds of More Stores
Warby Parker, the eyewear brand founded to lower costs in a market dominated by players including Ray-Ban maker EssilorLuxottica, was among the first retail startups to use a direct-to-consumer business model. Since making the first Disruptor 50 list in 2013, Warby Parker has expanded its eyeglass business to include a...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Here's How Venture Capital Is Helping to Lift the Next Generation of Latinos in Finance
There are more than 62 million Hispanic or Latino people in the U.S., according to the 2020 Census. That’s nearly 19% of the total population. Nevertheless, Latinos made up 4% of large U.S. companies’ most senior executives, according to the Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility. Venture capital firms...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Mark Cuban Says This Was Always His ‘Driving Motivation'—and It's Not Money
Becoming a billionaire means caring a lot about making money, right?. As Cuban built the tech companies in the 1990s that would eventually make him exorbitantly wealthy, he never prioritized personal riches, he told GQ on Wednesday. "I never, ever thought in terms of money," he said. Instead, Cuban said...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Facebook Shuttle Bus Drivers Are Losing Their Jobs as Meta Slashes Costs and Employees Stay Home
Meta is cutting back on its shuttle bus usage, leaving contractors on the verge of losing their jobs. Multiple contracting firms say they'll have to cut a significant number of workers in November. Local union leaders say drivers plan to fight back by protesting the cuts. Facebook's plans to cut...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
This 37-Year-Old Quit Her Job and Now Makes $10,000 a Month in Passive Income: ‘I Wanted to Be My Own Boss'
In 2013, I was working as an engineer and making $80,000 a year. But I felt unfulfilled by my job, so I started a food blog called Delish D'Lites. Shortly after, I was laid off from my job. At the time, it felt like a setback. But it was actually the start of something great, because it made me realize that I didn't want to rely on just one income stream anymore.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: AT&T, American Airlines, Blackstone and More
AT&T (T) – AT&T rose 2.4% in the premarket after reporting better-than-expected profit and revenue for the third quarter. The company said wireless revenue rose 5.6%, the best quarterly improvement in more than a decade, and postpaid phone net additions came in higher than expected. American Airlines (AAL) –...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Big Bargains Will Dominate the Holiday Season, But Shoppers May Not Be Sold
Shoppers will see more items on sale this holiday season compared with the past two years. Computers, electronics and toys are all expected to hit the deepest discounting levels since Adobe Analytics started tracking figures in 2017. Already, Walmart, Target and Amazon have had early holiday sales. Grocery and energy...
Comments / 0