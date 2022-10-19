Read full article on original website
Stillwater QB Max Shikenjanski commits to Gophers
He's thrown for 21 touchdowns for the Stillwater Ponies this season.
Twins catcher gifts scholarships to three MN students
MINNEAPOLIS — Twins catcher Gary Sanchez is giving back to the community through his scholarship program "Swing for the Fences," which recently awarded funds to a group of local students. Angel Zheng from Cannon Falls High School, Janaan Ahmed from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities and Melina Figueroa from...
The Marsh wellness center in Minnetonka to close two years after being gifted to YMCA
The Marsh at 15000 Minnetonka Blvd. in Minnetonka, Minn. Courtesy of YMCA of the North. An influential integrative wellness center in Minnetonka will close this year, nearly four decades since its founding by the late industry pioneer Ruth Stricker. Stricker's family gifted The Marsh to the YMCA of the North...
Massive Disco Hit Was Made Right Here In Minnesota
The Classic Disco Hit, Funkytown, Is Minnesota Born!. A town to keep me movin' keep me groovin' with some energy. Well I talk about it talk about it talk about it talk about it. Well I talk about talk about talk about movin'. Gotta move on Gotta move on Gotta...
These Minnesota Residents Have Vanished With Very Little Information On Their Disappearances
The following individuals are listed as missing from the state of Minnesota with very little information. If you have any information on any of these cases, please contact Minnesota Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
FOUND: 74-year-old Montgomery man
MONTGOMERY, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police in Montgomery, Minnesota, say they have located the missing 74-year-old man. He was found safe by Lakeville Police Friday morning.
Crash on Freeway Kills Minnesota Woman
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- A crash that snarled traffic on a busy Twin Cities freeway Friday morning claimed the life of a Crystal, MN woman. The Minnesota State Patrol incident report indicates 39-year-old Tia Miller was a passenger in a northbound vehicle that crashed on Interstate 35W shortly after 4 a.m. The driver, identified as 21-year-old Fiasal Hamer, was not hurt.
Missing Minnesota Woman Found Safe (Update)
Update 10/19 10:30 a.m. Lakeville, MN (KROC-AM News)- Lakeville police say 51-year-old Melanie Lawrence has been found safe. Previous version: Lakeville, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Lakeville are asking for the public’s help with locating a missing woman. The family of 51-year-old Melanie Lawrence says they last heard from...
This Minnesota Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
Southern Minnesota News
2 killed in crash near New Prague
Two drivers were killed in a three-vehicle crash near New Prague Monday evening. Heather Nichole Nelson, 43, and Jordan Cole Bailey, 38, both of New Prague, were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened just after 6 p.m. on Highway 13 at Joel D Lane. According to...
These Two Central Minnesota Trailer Parks Were Part Of A $25M Purchase
It's a move that has mostly been under the radar but a recent $25 million dollar purchase conducted has seen 7 Minnesota trailer parks change ownership, with two of them being right here in Central Minnesota with trailer parks in St. Cloud and Albany being part of the deal. According...
Minnesota man suffers leg injury in chainsaw accident
A man suffered a leg injury in a chainsaw accident in central Minnesota Tuesday evening. Larry Gorecki, 71, briefly lost consciousness and was unable to stop the bleeding prior to emergency responders arriving following the incident, the Stearns County Sheriff's Office said. The accident happened at about 5:43 p.m. near...
2 years ago, Minnesota had record-setting snow
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesotans love to talk about the 1991 Halloween blizzard, but just two years ago the Twin Cities saw its largest early season snow storm ever recorded. On Oct. 20, 2020, heavy snow descended on southern and central Minnesota, leaving 6 to 9 inches of snow. At MSP Airport, nearly 8 inches of snow was recorded. RELATED: Minnesota Weather: Record-Setting Snow Storm Drops Several Inches Across State Some of the other impressive snow totals were in Lakeville (9), Granite Falls (8), St. Cloud (7) and Red Wing (8)."Snowfall of this intensity so early in the season is especially unusual...
Couple found dead in cabin in north central Minnesota
(Mille Lacs County, MN)--Authorities say a 66-year-old woman and man were found dead over the weekend in north central Minnesota. The two were reportedly located in their cabin on Sunday in Mille Lacs County. Officials say their son arrived at the family property and found his parents dead. The victims...
Driver killed, passenger injured in fiery Cottage Grove crash
A man was killed and another injured in a fiery crash in Cottage Grove early Friday morning. The Cottage Grove Police Department says the crash happened shortly after 1 a.m. in the 8400 block of E. Pt. Douglas Road with officers arriving to find a vehicle overturned against a tree engulfed in the flames.
Minnesota Driver Clocked At 139 MPH
I have to think that this Isanti County Sheriff's officer had to wonder if his radar was malfunctioning. I tend to speed on occasion but nothing like this guy. I might do 10-12 over the limit, depending on traffic but 139 MPH is ridiculous. If I'm not mistaken, I believe...
Dangerous stretch of Highway 65 in Blaine could be redone
BLAINE, Minn. — The Highway 65 corridor that runs through Blaine is often considered one of the worst areas in the state when it comes to accidents. On Tuesday afternoon, city leaders in Blaine invited several county, state and federal lawmakers to see the problem for themselves. "It's embarrassing...
Willmar man seriously injured in crash on Highway 40
(Willmar MN-) A Willmar man was seriously injured in the crash of a pickup and a beet truck west of Willmar Thursday morning. The state patrol says it happened just before 10 a.m. on Highway 40, 8 miles west of Willmar at Chippewa County Road 2. A pickup driven by 50-year-old Brian Lee Ilgen of Willmar was attempting to turn onto County Road 2 when it was hit by a westbound Peterbilt truck going westbound on Highway 40. Ilgen was airlifted from the scene to St. Cloud Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The truck driver, 60-year-old Paul Bonnema of Anacortes Washington was not hurt.
Woman killed in Minneapolis I-35W crash identified
The victim of a fatal crash on I-35W in Minneapolis early Friday morning has been identified. The Minnesota State Patrol confirmed that Tia Miller, 39, of Crystal, was killed in the crash that was reported shortly after 4 a.m. Miller was a passenger in a Dodge Durango that police say...
Take A Flyover Of The New And Improved 19th Avenue In Sartell [VIDEO]
The formerly narrow and cumbersome 19th Avenue in Sartell is almost ready to welcome drivers onto its newly widened and flattened pathway to St. Cloud. I did a story last summer about how dangerous the road was due to the perilous lack of a shoulder, especially in the winter when the roads get slick. The other issue was the giant hill on the middle of the road which made cars driving the opposite direction appear out of nowhere, which could be nerve-wracking.
