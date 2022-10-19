ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KARE 11

Twins catcher gifts scholarships to three MN students

MINNEAPOLIS — Twins catcher Gary Sanchez is giving back to the community through his scholarship program "Swing for the Fences," which recently awarded funds to a group of local students. Angel Zheng from Cannon Falls High School, Janaan Ahmed from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities and Melina Figueroa from...
fox9.com

FOUND: 74-year-old Montgomery man

MONTGOMERY, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police in Montgomery, Minnesota, say they have located the missing 74-year-old man. He was found safe by Lakeville Police Friday morning.
Quick Country 96.5

Crash on Freeway Kills Minnesota Woman

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- A crash that snarled traffic on a busy Twin Cities freeway Friday morning claimed the life of a Crystal, MN woman. The Minnesota State Patrol incident report indicates 39-year-old Tia Miller was a passenger in a northbound vehicle that crashed on Interstate 35W shortly after 4 a.m. The driver, identified as 21-year-old Fiasal Hamer, was not hurt.
Kat Kountry 105

Missing Minnesota Woman Found Safe (Update)

Update 10/19 10:30 a.m. Lakeville, MN (KROC-AM News)- Lakeville police say 51-year-old Melanie Lawrence has been found safe. Previous version: Lakeville, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Lakeville are asking for the public’s help with locating a missing woman. The family of 51-year-old Melanie Lawrence says they last heard from...
Southern Minnesota News

2 killed in crash near New Prague

Two drivers were killed in a three-vehicle crash near New Prague Monday evening. Heather Nichole Nelson, 43, and Jordan Cole Bailey, 38, both of New Prague, were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened just after 6 p.m. on Highway 13 at Joel D Lane. According to...
CBS Minnesota

2 years ago, Minnesota had record-setting snow

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesotans love to talk about the 1991 Halloween blizzard, but just two years ago the Twin Cities saw its largest early season snow storm ever recorded. On Oct. 20, 2020, heavy snow descended on southern and central Minnesota, leaving 6 to 9 inches of snow. At MSP Airport, nearly 8 inches of snow was recorded. RELATED: Minnesota Weather: Record-Setting Snow Storm Drops Several Inches Across State Some of the other impressive snow totals were in Lakeville (9), Granite Falls (8), St. Cloud (7) and Red Wing (8)."Snowfall of this intensity so early in the season is especially unusual...
voiceofalexandria.com

Couple found dead in cabin in north central Minnesota

(Mille Lacs County, MN)--Authorities say a 66-year-old woman and man were found dead over the weekend in north central Minnesota. The two were reportedly located in their cabin on Sunday in Mille Lacs County. Officials say their son arrived at the family property and found his parents dead. The victims...
KARE 11

Dangerous stretch of Highway 65 in Blaine could be redone

BLAINE, Minn. — The Highway 65 corridor that runs through Blaine is often considered one of the worst areas in the state when it comes to accidents. On Tuesday afternoon, city leaders in Blaine invited several county, state and federal lawmakers to see the problem for themselves. "It's embarrassing...
willmarradio.com

Willmar man seriously injured in crash on Highway 40

(Willmar MN-) A Willmar man was seriously injured in the crash of a pickup and a beet truck west of Willmar Thursday morning. The state patrol says it happened just before 10 a.m. on Highway 40, 8 miles west of Willmar at Chippewa County Road 2. A pickup driven by 50-year-old Brian Lee Ilgen of Willmar was attempting to turn onto County Road 2 when it was hit by a westbound Peterbilt truck going westbound on Highway 40. Ilgen was airlifted from the scene to St. Cloud Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The truck driver, 60-year-old Paul Bonnema of Anacortes Washington was not hurt.
WJON

Take A Flyover Of The New And Improved 19th Avenue In Sartell [VIDEO]

The formerly narrow and cumbersome 19th Avenue in Sartell is almost ready to welcome drivers onto its newly widened and flattened pathway to St. Cloud. I did a story last summer about how dangerous the road was due to the perilous lack of a shoulder, especially in the winter when the roads get slick. The other issue was the giant hill on the middle of the road which made cars driving the opposite direction appear out of nowhere, which could be nerve-wracking.
