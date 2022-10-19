ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

MONTCO.Today

Super Wawas Getting Some Push Back Amidst Expansion

Here in Montgomery County, Wawa continues to evoke positive feelings. But that’s not true everywhere, writes Bob Fernandez for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Robert Costello, owner of Costello Asset Management (a close observer of local retail), said the Wawa brand generates personal feelings in the Phila. region because it started here, in nearby Folsom, Delaware County.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Oh Rats! Philly Jumps to 6th Spot on ‘Rattiest Cities' List

Philadelphia has a Top 10 rat problem. That's according to pest control company Orkin that just ranked Philadelphia as sixth on its 2022 'Rattiest Cities List.'. Philly jumped ahead of Baltimore to take No. 6 on the new "Rattiest" list after a seventh-place finish in 2021. Chicago maintained the top spot for the eighth consecutive year, while New York, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C. and San Francisco rounded out the Top 5.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WPG Talk Radio

Philadelphia is 7th Worst in America in Increased Homicides

So many roads lead to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania District Attorney Larry Krasner when it comes to the increase in violent crime in the former City of Brotherly Love. The latest WalletHub.com survey supports this pronouncement with its just-released report titled Cities With the Highest Increase in Homicide Rates in America. Philadelphia...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Lite 96.9 WFPG

NBC10 Hires Former Miss New jersey As Reporter

A South Jersey girl is coming home to work at NBC10 Philadelphia. Brenna Weick, the former Miss Jersey 2016 will join NBC10 as a general assignment reporter. The station says that Weick will work weekend mornings and starts Monday, October 31. Weick is a South Jersey native who grew up...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Documentary highlighting Philly's rich boxing history premieres this weekend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A documentary highlighting Philadelphia's rich history of boxing legends premieres this weekend as a part of the Philadelphia Film Festival.  It's called "The Executioners: We All Had A Chance. The award-winning documentary tells the personal story of the filmmaker and well known comedian, Dannon Green, a Philly hometown legend.For many, this was the passageway to opportunity – through boxing. "So when you hit this door, you say, "Know what? Let's do it,'" Green said.  Green did it as a 14-year-old member of the Philadelphia Boxing Club known as The Executioners."People don't understand what the gym did for us men, as...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WPG Talk Radio

Big National Chain to Close Another Store in Center City Philadelphia, PA

The retail woes in Philadelphia continue as another big retailer has announced they are closing a two-story store in Center City. Within the past few days, Wawa made headlines when they announced that they would be shutting down a pair of locations over, "continued safety and security challenges and business factors," according to a statement. Those stores are located on Market Street, one at 12th and the other at 19th Street.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Fire in North Philadelphia home sends person to the hospital

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A fire broke out in a home in North Philadelphia Saturday morning. Crews responded to the 2900 block of North 24th Street around 10:30 a.m.Officials say they were battling heavy fire and smoke when they arrived on the scene. One person was transported to Temple Hospital for treatment, they say.There is no word on the condition of the person. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

Crime in Philadelphia is so bad that Wawa is closing stores and ending the midnight shift

Philadelphia, PA- A series of armed robberies in Northeast Philadelphia and Bucks County has led to the planned overnight shutdown of at least nine Wawa stores in the area. Northeast Philadelphia has become one of the most dangerous places in the city, rampant with crime and drugs. Stores in Northeast Philadelphia and Bucks County will close at midnight and reopen at 5 a.m. each day after two high-profile armed robberies took place this week. The late-night closures follow the closure of to Center City stores that were permanently closed due to an increase in crime in the city. WaWa says The post Crime in Philadelphia is so bad that Wawa is closing stores and ending the midnight shift appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS News

Man shot, killed inside club in North Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 26-year-old man was shot twice and killed in North Philadelphia on Saturday morning, police say. The shooting happened inside at an after-hours club on the 4300 block of North American Street around 4:40 a.m. Police say he was shot twice in the chest. He was transported...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philly native serving up authentic cheesesteaks in San Diego

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Good food spots are a staple for Philadelphians, especially when it comes to a cheesesteak. We've found the perfect spot to get a taste of Philly if you're on the West Coast. We're talking about the Philadelphia Sandwich Company in San Diego. Owner Joe Crescenzo is serving up authentic Philly cheesesteaks, giving Philly sports fans a taste of home while on the road. While Padres fans also love a good cheesesteak, the Phillies gear covering the walls shows his heart is with the Fightins. "I love California, but Philadelphia will always be my home," Crescenzo said. He says San Diego is a...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Shore News Network

Illegal Philadelphia puppy ring busted up, 5 arrested

PHILADELPHIA, PA – An illegal puppy ring operating in Philadelphia was broken up and five people involved in the illegal sale of puppies have ben arrested. The ring sought to defraud and deceive dog lovers by price gouging and using counterfeit money and fake checks to purchase puppies for illegal resale. Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said the suspects used fake cashier’s checks and counterfeit US Currency to purchase the puppies from breeders in Lancaster County, and then sold the stolen dogs through social media platforms, such as Instagram. “Nearly all the thefts involved high-demand dog breeds, such as French The post Illegal Philadelphia puppy ring busted up, 5 arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
