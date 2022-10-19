Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Small Pennsylvania Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenAmbler, PA
4 Great Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar to open in Collegeville November 8th, 2022Marilyn JohnsonCollegeville, PA
Venditore by Giordano Opens in Rittenhouse SquareMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Oloroso Launches Extravagant Tapas-Style Chef's Counter Tasting ExperienceMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia is one of the ‘Rattiest’ cities in the U.S
Hey Philly, you’re getting called out. Apparently, Philadelphia, PA is one of the rattiest cities in the United States. Normally, it’s so exciting to see Philly on one of these local lists, but this was one we could’ve passed on. Orkin Pest Control did a study, according...
Super Wawas Getting Some Push Back Amidst Expansion
Here in Montgomery County, Wawa continues to evoke positive feelings. But that’s not true everywhere, writes Bob Fernandez for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Robert Costello, owner of Costello Asset Management (a close observer of local retail), said the Wawa brand generates personal feelings in the Phila. region because it started here, in nearby Folsom, Delaware County.
Mastriano falsely says Philly hospital is ‘grabbing homeless kids’ and experimenting on them
The Republican candidate for governor of Pennsylvania this week falsely claimed that the prestigious children’s hospital in Philadelphia was “grabbing” homeless and foster children and “experimenting on them with gender transitioning.”. It was the latest in a series of extreme and false statements by Doug Mastriano,...
NBC Philadelphia
Oh Rats! Philly Jumps to 6th Spot on ‘Rattiest Cities' List
Philadelphia has a Top 10 rat problem. That's according to pest control company Orkin that just ranked Philadelphia as sixth on its 2022 'Rattiest Cities List.'. Philly jumped ahead of Baltimore to take No. 6 on the new "Rattiest" list after a seventh-place finish in 2021. Chicago maintained the top spot for the eighth consecutive year, while New York, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C. and San Francisco rounded out the Top 5.
Philadelphia is 7th Worst in America in Increased Homicides
So many roads lead to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania District Attorney Larry Krasner when it comes to the increase in violent crime in the former City of Brotherly Love. The latest WalletHub.com survey supports this pronouncement with its just-released report titled Cities With the Highest Increase in Homicide Rates in America. Philadelphia...
This Is The Most Historic Fast Food Joint In Pennsylvania
Love Food compiled a list of the most historic fast food joints in every US state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
NBC10 Hires Former Miss New jersey As Reporter
A South Jersey girl is coming home to work at NBC10 Philadelphia. Brenna Weick, the former Miss Jersey 2016 will join NBC10 as a general assignment reporter. The station says that Weick will work weekend mornings and starts Monday, October 31. Weick is a South Jersey native who grew up...
Documentary highlighting Philly's rich boxing history premieres this weekend
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A documentary highlighting Philadelphia's rich history of boxing legends premieres this weekend as a part of the Philadelphia Film Festival. It's called "The Executioners: We All Had A Chance. The award-winning documentary tells the personal story of the filmmaker and well known comedian, Dannon Green, a Philly hometown legend.For many, this was the passageway to opportunity – through boxing. "So when you hit this door, you say, "Know what? Let's do it,'" Green said. Green did it as a 14-year-old member of the Philadelphia Boxing Club known as The Executioners."People don't understand what the gym did for us men, as...
Big National Chain to Close Another Store in Center City Philadelphia, PA
The retail woes in Philadelphia continue as another big retailer has announced they are closing a two-story store in Center City. Within the past few days, Wawa made headlines when they announced that they would be shutting down a pair of locations over, "continued safety and security challenges and business factors," according to a statement. Those stores are located on Market Street, one at 12th and the other at 19th Street.
Fire in North Philadelphia home sends person to the hospital
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A fire broke out in a home in North Philadelphia Saturday morning. Crews responded to the 2900 block of North 24th Street around 10:30 a.m.Officials say they were battling heavy fire and smoke when they arrived on the scene. One person was transported to Temple Hospital for treatment, they say.There is no word on the condition of the person. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Pa.-N.J. train track was to be out of service before workers were hit, killed: authorities
CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — Federal authorities say two construction workers struck and killed by a train this month on a bridge between New Jersey and Pennsylvania were on a track that was supposed to have been taken out of service for planned concrete work. The National Transportation Safety Board...
Bensalem to Become New Home of Longstanding Philadelphia Manufacturer
The manufacturing company is going to call Bucks County their new home. A major manufacturer from the Philadelphia area just announced that they will be moving their operations to the Bensalem area. Dino Ciliberti wrote about the major business news for the Roxborough-Manayunk Patch. Weber Display & Packaging, currently located...
After 38 years, beloved West Philly crossing guard lavished with retirement party
A crossing guard in West Philadelphia, whose friendly smile and guiding arms has helped keep kids safe for 38 years, was showered with gifts, love and celebration on Friday as she announced her retirement.
Crime in Philadelphia is so bad that Wawa is closing stores and ending the midnight shift
Philadelphia, PA- A series of armed robberies in Northeast Philadelphia and Bucks County has led to the planned overnight shutdown of at least nine Wawa stores in the area. Northeast Philadelphia has become one of the most dangerous places in the city, rampant with crime and drugs. Stores in Northeast Philadelphia and Bucks County will close at midnight and reopen at 5 a.m. each day after two high-profile armed robberies took place this week. The late-night closures follow the closure of to Center City stores that were permanently closed due to an increase in crime in the city. WaWa says The post Crime in Philadelphia is so bad that Wawa is closing stores and ending the midnight shift appeared first on Shore News Network.
Haunted History: The story behind the infamous bloodstain in Philadelphia's Grumblethorpe
Philadelphia's Grumblethorpe still has the bloodstain of British General James Agnew and it's believed his spirit still roams the halls.
CBS News
Man shot, killed inside club in North Philadelphia: Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 26-year-old man was shot twice and killed in North Philadelphia on Saturday morning, police say. The shooting happened inside at an after-hours club on the 4300 block of North American Street around 4:40 a.m. Police say he was shot twice in the chest. He was transported...
Philly native serving up authentic cheesesteaks in San Diego
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Good food spots are a staple for Philadelphians, especially when it comes to a cheesesteak. We've found the perfect spot to get a taste of Philly if you're on the West Coast. We're talking about the Philadelphia Sandwich Company in San Diego. Owner Joe Crescenzo is serving up authentic Philly cheesesteaks, giving Philly sports fans a taste of home while on the road. While Padres fans also love a good cheesesteak, the Phillies gear covering the walls shows his heart is with the Fightins. "I love California, but Philadelphia will always be my home," Crescenzo said. He says San Diego is a...
Philadelphia DA Krasner slammed by murder victim's sister: 'We're fed up ... not going to take it anymore'
Linda Cruz' brother Charles Gossett was gunned down in Overbrook, West Philadelphia last month, in an incident wherein convict Jamir Harris is accused of being a driver for the alleged shooters.
Illegal Philadelphia puppy ring busted up, 5 arrested
PHILADELPHIA, PA – An illegal puppy ring operating in Philadelphia was broken up and five people involved in the illegal sale of puppies have ben arrested. The ring sought to defraud and deceive dog lovers by price gouging and using counterfeit money and fake checks to purchase puppies for illegal resale. Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said the suspects used fake cashier’s checks and counterfeit US Currency to purchase the puppies from breeders in Lancaster County, and then sold the stolen dogs through social media platforms, such as Instagram. “Nearly all the thefts involved high-demand dog breeds, such as French The post Illegal Philadelphia puppy ring busted up, 5 arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
1 of Philadelphia’s Most Exciting Suburbs is in Delaware County
Philadelphia is surrounded by lively towns and communities in exciting suburbs that offer visitors everything from quaint main streets to picturesque orchards, and one local place is among the eight most exciting of them, writes Allie Volpe for Thrillist.com. Media is a well of treasure for nature lovers. Visitors can...
