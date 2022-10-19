ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Who Is Jose Altuve's Wife? All About Nina Altuve

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve shares two daughters with wife Nina Altuve Jose Altuve is no stranger to the World Series stage. After making his major league debut in 2011 with the Houston Astros, he won his first championship in 2017. Jose and the Astros later appeared in the World Series again in 2019 and 2021 (although they lost against the Washington Nationals and the Atlanta Braves, respectively). Now, they are currently competing for the 2022 title. Through every win and loss, Jose's wife, Nina Altuve, has been...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Astros Pitcher Missing Game 3 After Unfortunate Accident

With a 2-0 lead over the New York Yankees in the ALCS, the Houston Astros can pretty much start printing their replica pennants if they win Game 3 on Saturday. But an unfortunate accident has forced one Astros pitcher out of that game. According to Mark Berman of Fox 26,...
HOUSTON, TX
NESN

Ex-Red Sox From 2018 World Series Championship Team Retires

Former Boston Red Sox infielder, and member of the 2018 World Series-winning team, Eduardo Núñez officially retired from baseball on Thursday. “Today, it is with mixed emotions that I officially announce my retirement from professional baseball,” Núñez shared on Instagram. “I had the opportunity of a lifetime to play the game I love for more than a decade while competing for five amazing MLB teams. To the (New York) Yankees, (Minnesota) Twins, (San Francisco) Giants, Red Sox and (New York) Mets – thank you for allowing me the opportunity to fulfill my dream. To my family and friends, thank you for your endless support. And finally to the fans, thank you for making this journey so much FUN!”
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

MLB Championship Series top plays: Astros lead Yankees in Game 2

Two of the best teams in baseball met again Thursday, as the Houston Astros played host to the New York Yankees in Game 2 of the American League Championship Series. The Astros lead the series 1-0 after topping the Yankees, 4-2, in Game 1 on Wednesday. Framber Valdez is on...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Yankees-Astros score: Live updates from ALCS Game 3 as Gerrit Cole, Cristian Javier take the mound

The ALCS shifts to Yankee Stadium and continues with Game 3 on Saturday night. The Houston Astros won Games 1 and 2 at home in Minute Maid Park, and while they were close games, wins are wins, and the Astros now hold a 2-0 series lead over the New York Yankees. Historically, teams with a 2-0 lead in a best-of-seven have gone on to win the series 85 percent of the time. Here's how you can watch Game 3.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS New York

Yankee fans disappointed by ALCS Game 3 loss at home

NEW YORK -- The Yankees were routed by the Astros as they returned home to the Bronx for Game 3 of the American League Championship Series on Saturday, disappointing the fans who flocked to Yankee Stadium.Decked out in their Yankees gear, fans were optimistic walking into the stadium for Saturday's game against the Houston Astros."We got the city out. We're finna win this. We're finna go big, go home, right? Right," one fan said."It has to happen. We don't have a choice," another fan said.Unfortunately, it didn't happen, and the tune quickly changed."Disgusted. It took us 13 years to get...
HOUSTON, TX
FanNation Fastball

Miles Teller Goes Crazy Cheering on Philadelphia Phillies at NLCS Game 4

'Top Gun: Maverick' star Miles Teller was spotted at game four of the National League Championship Series at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia Saturday night, during the Philadelphia Phillies' 10-6 win over the San Diego Padres. The Phillies take a 3-1 series lead with their win, and can clinch their first trip to the World Series since 2009 with a win Sunday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Astros lead Yankees 2-0 ahead of ALCS Game 3

Houston Astros (106-56, first in the AL West during the regular season) vs. New York Yankees (99-63, first in the AL East during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Cristian Javier (11-9, 2.54 ERA, .95 WHIP, 194 strikeouts); Yankees: Gerrit Cole (13-8, 3.50 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 257 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK...
HOUSTON, TX
iheart.com

VIDEO: Yankees Severino Makes Fun Of Rays Fans Before Astros Game

Prior to the Yankees starting their ALCS vs the Astros yesterday, New York Pitcher Luis Severino was asked about playing in a hostile MLB environment and said it was something his team was used to... except when they play the Rays in Tampa! Wow, SHOTS FIRED! Watch it Here. More...
NEW YORK STATE
CBS Sports

Astros' Framber Valdez: Dominant performance in Game 2

Valdez pitched seven innings and got the win Thursday night in Game 2 of the ALCS, allowing two unearned runs on four hits and zero walks while striking out nine during the 3-2 win over the Yankees. Valdez had just one stressful inning Thursday night, which came in the fourth...
HOUSTON, TX

