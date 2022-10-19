ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Astros weigh in on rest, luck ahead of ALCS Game 1

By Seth Kovar
KDAF
KDAF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LYuik_0ieyuorH00

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A good team can create its own luck, and in their three-game sweep of the Seattle Mariners in the American League Divisional Series, the Houston Astros had luck on their side.

“We are very fortunate to have won the games that we won, because they’re — one hit, one run — they could have won every one of those games,” Astros Manager Dusty Baker said.

In Game 1 of the ALDS, Astros ace pitcher Justin Verlander lasted only four innings while giving up six runs on 10 hits.

He gets the ball again Wednesday night to begin the American League Championship Series at home at Minute Maid Park against the New York Yankees.

“I’m excited to get back out there,” Verlander said. “I feel good.”

The Astros didn’t know who their ALCS opponent would be until the night before Game 1.

The deciding Game 5 of the ALDS between the Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians had to be played Tuesday after getting rained out Monday.

The Yankees won 5-1, but now they’ll take on the well-rested Astros without a day off.

Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker doesn’t think the rest disparity will impact their best-of-seven series.

“During the season, we play a game, leave that night, play the next day,” he said. “So you never really know how it goes. You’ve just got to go out there and win as many games as possible — try to put yourself in as good of a position as you can.”

The Astros are in a perfect position when it comes to their pitching rotation because of the three days in between ALDS Game 3 and ALCS Game 1.

The Yankees will counter Verlander with Jameson Taillon, who won 14 games in the regular season, but has an infinite earned run average in the postseason after giving up three runs without recording an out in his only outing.

The Astros are four wins away from another trip to the World Series, and they’re hopeful for more clutch performances like in games one, two, and three of the ALDS.

“We won them,” he said. “So instead of looking back, we have to look at where we are.”

First pitch of ALCS Game 1 is set for 6:37 p.m. Wednesday and can be watched on TBS.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Houston Chronicle

Dusty Baker addresses his future with Astros before ALCS Game 3

Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker has overseen a period of significant success over the last three seasons, but it's no guarantee he returns to the Minute Maid Park dugout in 2023. Baker, 73, is in the last year of his contract, and he did not reach an extension with the...
HOUSTON, TX
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees, Mets infielder retires

Eduardo Núñez announced his retirement from baseball on Thursday. The infielder issued this statement on his Instagram:. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Today, it is with mixed emotions that I officially announce my retirement from professional baseball. I had the opportunity of a lifetime to...
QUEENS, NY
People

Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck

Aaron Judge has been married to Samantha Bracksieck since December 2021 Aaron Judge has made baseball history, breaking a record that's stood for more than six decades. The New York Yankees outfielder tied the single-season American League home run record in late September 2022 when he hit his 61st home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. That record, set by Yankees legend Roger Maris in 1961, stood for 61 years. Fans anxiously awaited if and when Judge would hit another homer and on Oct. 4, 2022, the outfielder hit his history-making 62nd home...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
The Spun

Yankees Manager Aaron Boone: 1 Astros Decision "Killed Us"

Following the Yankees' Game 2 loss to the Astros, manager Aaron Boone made an interesting comment during his press conference. When discussing Aaron Judge's flyout in the tp of the eighth inning, Boone pointed out that Houston left the roof open at Minute Maid Park. Boone believes Judge would've hit...
HOUSTON, TX
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to viral fan incident in Game 2 of ALCS

Game 2 of the ALCS between the New York Yankees and the Houston Astros featured a viral incident with one fan running on the field. The incident occurred in the top of the ninth inning as Astros closer Ryan Pressly was warming up on the field. It was not shown...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Astros Pitcher Missing Game 3 After Unfortunate Accident

With a 2-0 lead over the New York Yankees in the ALCS, the Houston Astros can pretty much start printing their replica pennants if they win Game 3 on Saturday. But an unfortunate accident has forced one Astros pitcher out of that game. According to Mark Berman of Fox 26,...
HOUSTON, TX
KDAF

KDAF

13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF CW33 produces fun, informative lifestyle content that spans the Lone Star State, with a focus on covering events and happenings across North Texas and the DFW Metroplex

 https://cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy