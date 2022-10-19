Read full article on original website
College football world reacts to massive Ohio State news
Star Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba entered the 2022 college football season as arguably the top receiver in the nation. Unfortunately, he’s rarely seen the field after suffering a leg injury on the first drive of the team’s season-opening win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. But it looks like the future first-round pick is finally set to return for Ohio State’s game against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday.
Alabama fan fired after posting he was glad Jermaine Burton struck female Tennessee fan
An Alabama fan has been fired from his job after tweeting he was “glad” Alabama receiver Jermaine Burton hit a female Tennessee fan in the head after fans stormed the field last week at Neyland Stadium. “I am glad he did it,” the employee tweeted on Tuesday. “Should...
5-star Alabama commit Caleb Downs reflects on Tennessee loss, talks key names he's recruiting for the Tide
Top-ranked safety Caleb Downs shares his thoughts on Alabama's loss to Tennessee, what's keeping him solid with the Tide, who he's recruiting for the program, and much more.
Urban Meyer Names The No. 1 Team In College Football
Ohio State is ranked second in both polls, but former Buckeye head coach Urban Meyer thinks OSU is the best team in the nation. During FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff" pregame show in Columbus today, host Rob Stone asked the crowd who feels Ohio State is the top team in the country.
Look: FOX Made Embarrassing Ohio State Error Today
The Saturday noon contest is FOX's marquee game during college football season, but that doesn't mean the network can't make mistakes during the broadcast. At halftime of today's game between Ohio State and Iowa, the FOX halftime show graphic accidentally said the No. 2 Buckeyes were 6-9 on the season instead of 6-0.
Urban Meyer Makes His Opinion On Tennessee Quarterback Hendon Hooker Very Clear
Urban Meyer developed and worked with a number of special quarterbacks during his collegiate coaching career. He knows a winner when he sees one. Meyer, the former Ohio State head football coach, likes what he sees in Tennessee quarterback and Heisman hopeful Hendon Hooker. Hooker and the ...
Lee Corso shares message to fans of College GameDay following his return in Week 7
Lee Corso made his return to College GameDay for the Alabama-Tennessee matchup last weekend. In a video posted on Twitter, he wanted to thank everyone for the kind words that they said. He was touched by everything that the fans said and made a joke as usual. Corso also talked...
Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy says ex-TCU coach Gary Patterson's influence is clear on Texas defense
Texas football bolstered its defensive staff in Year 2 under Steve Sarkisian with the addition of former longtime TCU head coach Gary Patterson as a special assistant to Sarkisian. And Patterson's presence in Austin is already making a notable impact on the Longhorns defense this season, according to Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy. Gundy says Patterson's influences are clear when watching film on the Longhorns, who travel to Stillwater Saturday for an AP top 25 showdown with the Cowboys.
Nick Saban shares 1 thing Tennessee did to confuse Alabama defense
Tennessee pulled off the upset of the weekend last week when they beat Alabama 52-49 in Knoxville on Saturday. Nick Saban has said that his players were tight entering the game. He also shared how the Vols did something that left his Crimson Tide defense confused. Saban on Thursday was...
Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Incredible College GameDay Crowd
Back in August, Desmond Howard told TheSpun that Eugene, Oregon has the best (non-Michigan) atmosphere in all of college football because of how big the crowds for College GameDay get before sunrise. Kirk Herbstreit learned that firsthand today. A massive crowd assembled outside of Autzen Stadium prior to today's Oregon...
Legendary College Football Coach Has Endorsed Herschel Walker
With the midterm elections just around the corner, former Georgia coach Vince Dooley is showing his support for Herschel Walker. Walker, a former star running back, is the Republican Senate candidate for Georgia. He's going up against Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock. In a minute-long advertisement released by Walker's campaign team,...
Franklin County's Kaden Moorman decommits from Kentucky
Frankfort (Ky.) Franklin County running back Kaden Moorman (5-foot-10, 205) has decommitted from Kentucky. "I'd like to thank the university of Kentucky for everything, and the fans as well, just want to explore my options and be useful of my 5 official visits wisely and make the best decision for me and my family. Kentucky could still be a landing spot. as that being said I would like to decommit and publicly open my recruitment 100% back up to all schools. Thank you. Please respect my decision," Moorman wrote on Twitter.
Ohio State Football Landed Big Commitment Thursday Morning
Ryan Day's Ohio State program landed a big-time recruit on Thursday. The Buckeyes have reeled in four-star interior offensive lineman recruit Ian Moore as a member of their 2024 class. “I found myself comparing everything to OSU and I also found myself finding every reason not to go there and...
Nick Saban Said 1 Thing Has "Kept Him Up" At Night This Week
The Alabama Crimson Tide suffered their first loss of the season last weekend against the Tennessee Volunteers. A last-second field goal led the Volunteers to a thrilling 52-49 victory. For Alabama, the loss doesn't take the team out of the College Football Playoff conversation. However, Nick Saban knows the Tide...
Highly ranked athlete set to return to Tennessee to attend first game
A highly ranked Tennessee target who has visited the Vols at least a few times in the past is planning to make another trip to Knoxville this weekend. Four-star Class of 2024 athlete Kylan Fox of Grayson High School in Loganville, Ga., posted Wednesday night on his Twitter account that he's set to visit Tennessee on Saturday for its home game against UT Martin.
Iowa OL quickly deletes cryptic tweet sent during halftime of Ohio State State game
Justin Britt is out for the season after complications with a previous knee injury that he had. The offensive lineman was seen tweeting during half-time of the Ohio State game. Britt must’ve been watching how the team played as a whole, because he posted a tweet with just a period...
Homecoming history at Ohio State: Two women crowned royalty
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As Ohio State University celebrated The ‘Shoe’s 100th birthday, the Buckeye community witnessed another milestone: Two women were crowned homecoming royalty. Both Shayna Kling, a fourth-year psychology student, and Kelsey Lowman, a fifth-year in political science and women’s gender and sexuality studies, accepted the student-nominated designation in awe while donning scarlet […]
Urban Meyer Reacts To Alabama's Upset Loss To Tennessee
Three-time college football National Champion Urban Meyer was impressed by the Tennessee Volunteers' win over Alabama this past weekend. The former Ohio State/Florida head coach was particularly impressed by the quarterback play of Heisman Trophy contender Hendon Hooker. “It’s all the quarterback. If you trust that quarterback you take a...
CJ Stroud sets latest Ohio State record during Week 8 blowout of Iowa
C.J. Stroud set another Buckeye QB record in Week 8 against the Iowa Hawkeyes. With a stellar performance against the Hawkeyes, Stroud now has more games with 4 passing TDs than any other Buckeye QB in program history, with 12 such games. Stroud passes J.T. Barrett, who had 11 such...
2 Ohio State stars land on On3 Sports’ top 10 NIL valuations list
Two Ohio State standout players are topping the list of top NIL valuations heading into Week 8, per On3 Sports. Buckeyes’ quarterback CJ Stroud and wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. are definitely accomplishing a lot on the field this season and their NIL endorsements keep on increasing. Stroud is...
