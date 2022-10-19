ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisburg, PA

Field Hockey Looks to Finish Strong in Final Homestand

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – No. 12 Syracuse has three games left and two of them take place at J.S. Coyne Stadium. The Orange have been utterly dominant at home this season, recording a 7-0 record and outscoring their opponents 30-3. That success may be tested this weekend though, when fourth-ranked Louisville and No. 19 Rutgers come to town.
SYRACUSE, NY
Seat 20D Screening | Remembrance Week

Syracuse University’s remembrance program hosted a screening and conversation with the director of the movie Seat 20D. CitrusTV reporter Peter Elliott is live with more on the event.
SYRACUSE, NY
Celebration of Life | Remembrance Week

Syracuse University’s remembrance program held a Celebration of Life last night in the National Veterans Resource Center. CitrusTV reporter Peyton Spellacy was there last night and is live with more on the event.
SYRACUSE, NY
Rose Laying Ceremony | Remembrance Week 2022

Syracuse University’s remembrance week wrapped up today with a Rose Laying Ceremony at the wall of remembrance. CitrusTV reporter Nicole Aponte is live with the sounds and sights from today’s ceremony.
SYRACUSE, NY
News Live at 6 | Friday, October 21st

CitrusTV anchors Chilekasi Adele and Ashley Wenskoski are in studio to break down today’s top stories. CitrusTV reporters Nicole Aponte, Zach Richter, Peter Elliott, Peyton Spellacy and Louise Rath discuss the end of Syracuse University’s remembrance week to honor the lives of the 35 SU abroad students who died when a terrorist bomb detonated on Pan Am Flight 103 in December 1988.
SYRACUSE, NY

