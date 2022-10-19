SYRACUSE, N.Y. – No. 12 Syracuse has three games left and two of them take place at J.S. Coyne Stadium. The Orange have been utterly dominant at home this season, recording a 7-0 record and outscoring their opponents 30-3. That success may be tested this weekend though, when fourth-ranked Louisville and No. 19 Rutgers come to town.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO