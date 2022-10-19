Read full article on original website
LuckyTruck Raises Seed Extension and Adds Julie Zimmer as CEO
LuckyTruck, the tech-enabled retail insurance agent focused exclusively on trucking, announced today it raised a $2.4m seed extension. Led by Candid Insurance Investors, an angel network of top P&C insurance industry CEO’s, the LuckyTruck seed round brings total funding to $6.5m. Parker Beauchamp of Markd, an insurance-focused venture capital firm, made a significant contribution to the round as well.
The Fintech Fix 21/10/2022
Welcome to The Fintech Fix, where we cover the biggest fintech stories of the working week. Whether it’s the next groundbreaking trend in crypto, or a new partnership that’s about to change the global economic landscape, this is the place to keep up with the breaking news of the future.
Ascend Partners With Veruna To Bring Leading Technology & Payment Solution to Insurance Agents
Today, Ascend, the first modern insurance payments platform, announced that they will be integrating their payments and premium financing solution with Veruna, developer of the insurance industry’s leading technology solution for independent agents. Ascend is the first modern insurance payments platform that provides automated, all-in-one financing, collections, and payables....
Abymap Teams Up With Nordigen For Direct Access To Client Financial Data
Abymap has partnered with freemium open banking provider Nordigen for direct access to customer bank accounts. Abymap is a French financial software firm that was launched in 2020 by accountant Agnès Bichon and IT specialist Matthieu Paris. The two experts identified common challenges within existing accounting systems and the lack of clarity that was often present in these solutions. They also regularly observed how laborious and time-consuming administrative tasks are for small business owners. This resulted in them creating Ana, an ERP accounting platform that aims to simplify the day-to-day tasks of entrepreneurs and freelancers. The solution is packed with features that help to stay on top of all financial processes, including generating invoices directly from quotes, calculating tax and pre-filling VAT declarations, product and inventory management, cash flow tracking, and more.
N26 launches new cryptocurrency trading product, N26 Crypto
The Mobile Bank N26 today announced the launch of its cryptocurrency product that will allow eligible customers to buy and sell almost 200 cryptocurrencies in their N26 app. N26 Crypto will first launch in Austria, and will be made available progressively to eligible customers in the market over the coming weeks. The launch addresses strong local demand, where 40% of N26 users are either actively trading, or have expressed interest in investing in cryptocurrencies.2 The Mobile Bank will roll out N26 Crypto in key markets in stages over the next 6 months.
Insurtech Accelerant Welcomes Jay Green as Global Chief Financial Officer
Accelerant, the insurtech empowering underwriters with superior portfolio management, data analytics, and long-term capacity commitments, today announced that Jay Green will join as Global Chief Financial Officer starting on November 1, 2022. Green will lead the company’s worldwide financial planning and analysis as well as investor relations and capital markets.
IoD launches Finance and FinTech Group in London
The Institute of Directors has launched a Finance and FinTech special interest group to bring the world of Finance & FinTech closer to everyone. The launch event for the group was held at the Carlton Room, at the Institute of Directors on Pall Mall in London. Attendees included some of the most influential individuals in the FinTech and Banking world in the United Kingdom.
Cloud Processing Powerhouse Enfuce Launches Real-time Card Spending Control Tool
Enfuce, the pioneering issuer processing powerhouse, has announced the launch of its dynamic spend management tool Authorisation Control, which empowers companies of any size, in any sector, to set transaction and spending controls for any card in real time. Combined with Enfuce’s turnkey Card as a Service (CaaS) platform, Authorisation...
Fintech Yokoy Proceeds with International Expansion Strategy, Entering Spain
The Swiss company Yokoy continues its growth plan and announces its expansion to Spain, with a local team and office in Madrid to support regional operations. Hereby, the fintech company underlines the great potential for hyperautomation of spend management in the Spanish market and brings its unique end-to-end solution to the southern European region. This follows the opening of the European hub in Amsterdam and the successful closing of the $80M Series B funding round. Yokoy’s platform uses artificial intelligence (AI) and learns on the go. This allows it to significantly reduce human intervention, potential manual errors, and finance team costs.
EXCLUSIVE: “Who’s Washing the Dishes?” – Curt Queyrouze, Coastal Bank in ‘The Fintech Magazine’
Curt Queyrouze, President of Seattle’s Coastal Bank and CCBX, its BaaS division, considers whether it’s time to rethink the organisational structure of a bank. In the rush to digitise everything in financial services, have we forgotten infrastructure?. I don’t mean the tech infrastructure that is well-organised under a...
Nubank launches its own cryptocurrency with Polygon to power loyalty & rewards for customers
Nubank, one of the largest digital financial services platforms in the world with over 70 million customers across Latin America, announces today the creation of Nucoin, its own cryptocurrency on the Polygon blockchain network. The company’s tokens are expected to be launched in the first half of 2023, and will be distributed free of charge to customers and will serve as the basis for the creation of a groundbreaking rewards program in Brazil.
Open Banking Expo UK: Crypto expert calls for more Africa-focussed financial solutions
The Open Banking Expo UK kicked off yesterday (20th October) at the Business Design Centre in London. Over 650 industry experts and enthusiasts gathered to hear over 100 key speakers across 9 stages throughout the day. Ola Atose, CEO and Founder of KoinKoin, a digital assets exchange platform dedicated to...
Cytora and Moody’s Analytics Partner to Digitise and Streamline Core Risk Workflows
Cytora, a digital risk processing platform, and Moody’s Analytics, a leading provider of financial intelligence and analytical tools, have partnered to provide the commercial insurance industry a more streamlined and informed understanding of risk. The data provided by Moody’s comes pre-integrated into the Cytora platform providing insurers with a superior risk selection driving uplift to GWP.
WEMADE Invests in Shardeum, an Indian Blockchain Project
Wemade announced a strategic investment in Shardeum, an Indian blockchain project. The company aims to seek synergistic effect through working with Shardeum for WEMIX3.0, its blockchain mainnet. Business expansion to India is also planned. Shardeum is the world’s first EVM(Ethereum Virtual Machine)-based sharded blockchain mainnet. With dynamic state sharding technology,...
Christiana Imafidon on the Birth of Fintech: From Jack Dorsey to Bitcoin
“The catalyst was seeing Jack Dorsey, the founder and former CEO of Twitter, launch Square, the payments company.”. Christiana Imafidon, Government Blockchain Association. The birth of fintech, from open banking to digital identities, has forever altered the landscape of financial services. Big tech companies and incumbents alike have adapted to the new trends in customer experience and banking so that all effectively come under the umbrella of financial services. Author and Education Ambassador for the Government Blockchain Association, Christiana Imafidon walks us through her journey in the fintech space and why blockchain is the technology ripe for disruption.
authID Introduces Human Factor Authentication with the Launch of Verified 3.0
AuthID [Nasdaq: AUID], a leading provider of secure authentication solutions, today announced the launch of Verified 3.0, its next-generation platform that delivers Human Factor Authentication™ (HFA). authID’s Verified platform binds strong, “unphishable”, passwordless authentication with biometric identity, which offers our customers a streamlined path to zero trust architecture. Verified best-of-breed FIDO2 passwordless authentication is certified by the FIDO Alliance to be interoperable with and compliant with FIDO specifications.
Jack Henry and Mastercard Expand Collaboration to Address Financial Fragmentation
Jack Henry™ (Nasdaq: JKHY) announced an expansion of its existing relationship with Mastercard® that will enable credit unions and banks to provide their accountholders the ability to securely see all of their financial accounts – within and outside their primary financial institution – in one place. Together, the companies establish a partnership that makes secure, API-based data-gathering affordable for community and regional financial institutions.
Previsico accelerates UK IoT rollout following flood mitigation success
InsurTech Previsico today announces that it is fast-tracking the roll-out of IoT solutions across the UK, including as standalone service for clients seeking to manage and mitigate flood losses. This follows success across the UK, including in Whalley, which was devasted by flooding in both 2015 and 2020. Previsico launched their first IoT-based flood alert system, after successful UK trials, in July 2021. Since then, it has twice enabled flood wardens in Whalley to respond to clear a blocked culvert trash screen on Wiswell Brook – avoiding flooding in the town – most recently on Friday 7 October 2022.
MoneeMint has partnered with Bud to deliver a transparent and personal ethical banking solution to its customers
MoneeMint have announced their partnership with Bud, an open banking platform designed to turn messy financial data into services that accelerate growth. MoneeMint is integrating with Bud’s Engage solutions that will enable MoneeMint to deliver greater transparency, personal and ethical banking experience for their customers. Bud’s core intelligence services...
