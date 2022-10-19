ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 4

Peggy Butler
3d ago

That is A Fact. The Eveready Diner. RT 9 Hyde Park , NY. My Dear Friends own The Eveready My Beloved Daughter Amanda Rose 🌹 & Beloved Brother Pat Butler Sr Executive Chef. CIA Grad 1978. Helped many Local Families Get Their Businesses Stared The Everyready & Families were very Special too Us.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

If You Love Creepy Movies & Scary Fun, Head to Kingston Tomorrow

It’s the season of the witch. That’s what they say. Halloween is less than 2 weeks away, and it’s actually the season of the witch and everything else creepy, crawly, gruesome and scary. There are a lot of ways to celebrate Halloween here in the Hudson Valley over the next several days, and I’ll let you in on a very cool event happening tomorrow night in Uptown Kingston.
KINGSTON, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

58 Year Old Hudson Valley Meat Company Opening New Location

Woodstock Meats has announced that they are opening a new location in Dutchess County. Woodstock Meats is a butcher, grocery, and deli that has been serving the Woodstock, New York area for over 50 years. They partner locally, to provide fresh, high-quality products to the community and they make their own products in-house like their bone broth, butter, beef jerky and dry rubs.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Social Island’s Chili-fest to Be Full of Family Fun This Weekend

Florida Family Fun Fest Presents Chili-Fest this weekend at Social Island in Goshen, NY is sure to be a fun, family event. It's that time of year when chili events pop up all around the Hudson Valley. And we aren't complaining. As a chili lover, I'm always looking for some great chili around the Hudson Valley. And earlier this year, I actually found the best chili in the Hudson Valley (In my opinion).
GOSHEN, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Huge 3 Day Steampunk & Oddities Fair this Weekend in the Catskills

Steampunk. I’ve been hearing the word for years without really knowing what it’s all about. So, I googled it. And here’s what I found out. According to Wikipedia, Steampunk is “a subgenre of science fiction that incorporates retro futuristic technology and aesthetics inspired by 19th century industrial steam powered machinery.” Um, okay. All I really know is that it’s really popular among certain crowds.
EAST DURHAM, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Poughkeepsie, NY
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy