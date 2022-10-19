Read full article on original website
Peggy Butler
3d ago
That is A Fact. The Eveready Diner. RT 9 Hyde Park , NY. My Dear Friends own The Eveready My Beloved Daughter Amanda Rose 🌹 & Beloved Brother Pat Butler Sr Executive Chef. CIA Grad 1978. Helped many Local Families Get Their Businesses Stared The Everyready & Families were very Special too Us.
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This New Jersey Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Buffets in the StateTravel MavenHillsdale, NJ
NJ First Responder To Be Extradited From Colorado Following Brutal Vehicular Assault: 5 Students In Critical ConditionBridget MulroyBoulder, CO
The Story Behind This Abandoned New York Home is FascinatingTravel MavenNew York City, NY
Update: Boil Water Advisory Ended, Water Main Break FixedMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
New York City Adds New School HolidayNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Related
2 Hudson Valley Towns Named ‘Most Beautiful’ in America
As Hudson Valley locals, we are all well aware that we live in one of the most gorgeous regions in America. It can be argued that every town in the Hudson Valley adds to the beauty of our region. However, one national publication has narrowed down 2 cities as the 'Most Beautiful."
Exciting New Latin American Fusion Restaurant Opens In New Paltz
If you haven't noticed I love writing about food. Over the past year, I have shared some favorite recipes, delicious treats, and plenty of places to grab a bite to eat. Because food is kind of my thing I am always on the hunt for new places. I have places...
This new book about the ups and downs of living in NYC is way too accurate
The mouse—or is it cockroach?—emerging from under your stove; the upstairs neighbor apparently vacuuming up marbles; the feeling of your heel getting stuck in a sewer grate: horror story or just daily life in New York City?. A new book called I Love(ish) New York: Tales of City...
Picture This! Golden Girls Pop-Up Kitchen Comes to NY this November
Picture it, New York City. November 2022. A restaurant in Manhattan will transform into our favorite kitchen where you can gather around the table like Rose, Blanch, Sophia and Dorthy. A Golden Girls-themed restaurant will open its doors for a limited time in NYC according to ABC7 NY. Menu items...
3 Ulster County Frightful Locations to Visit for Halloween
Halloween is less two weeks away! Where has October gone?!. Growing up, I've been super interested in the paranormal, watching shows like "Ghost Hunters," and then doing amateur ghost hunts with my friends. We managed to get our hands on some infrared cameras, and sound recording devices to use on...
If You Love Creepy Movies & Scary Fun, Head to Kingston Tomorrow
It’s the season of the witch. That’s what they say. Halloween is less than 2 weeks away, and it’s actually the season of the witch and everything else creepy, crawly, gruesome and scary. There are a lot of ways to celebrate Halloween here in the Hudson Valley over the next several days, and I’ll let you in on a very cool event happening tomorrow night in Uptown Kingston.
PD: New York Group Stole Cooking Oil From Hudson Valley Restaurant
A group was arrested after they allegedly stole over 100 gallons of cooking oil from a popular restaurant. We learned why thieves are stealing cooking oil. On Thursday, Oct. 20, the Red Hook Police announced three Westchester County, New York residents were arrested following a traffic stop on Route 9G in the Town of Red Hook.
58 Year Old Hudson Valley Meat Company Opening New Location
Woodstock Meats has announced that they are opening a new location in Dutchess County. Woodstock Meats is a butcher, grocery, and deli that has been serving the Woodstock, New York area for over 50 years. They partner locally, to provide fresh, high-quality products to the community and they make their own products in-house like their bone broth, butter, beef jerky and dry rubs.
Nearly 40 Year New York Business Closing, Hudson Valley Eatery
The last location of a nearly 40-year restaurant is closing. There's still time to get one last meal. Eddie and Gloria opened up Mary Ann's Mexican Restaurant in 1983 in New York City. Soon they opened up many more restaurants across New York City and one in Westchester County. Mexican...
Social Island’s Chili-fest to Be Full of Family Fun This Weekend
Florida Family Fun Fest Presents Chili-Fest this weekend at Social Island in Goshen, NY is sure to be a fun, family event. It's that time of year when chili events pop up all around the Hudson Valley. And we aren't complaining. As a chili lover, I'm always looking for some great chili around the Hudson Valley. And earlier this year, I actually found the best chili in the Hudson Valley (In my opinion).
Newburgh Brewery to be Featured in Revolutionary VR Experience
Beer-tasting events are always so much fun. It's a great way to try new craft drinks, network and socialize, and take in a beautiful new environment. Imagine being able to get that full experience from the comfort of your own home. Believe it or not, it is possible. There is...
Hudson Valley City Makes List of ‘Most Rat Infested’ in Nation
We're not number 1 and that's actually a good thing but we didn't do all that great. Rats aren't just pests. People generally dislike them. Cartoon elephants aren't the only ones who are afraid of rats and mice. Musophobia or murophobia are two very common fears. Usually you want to...
15 Things Only New Yorkers Do On A Daily Basis
So we decided to ask our hilarious and loyal following what common practices they do on a daily basis living in the greatest city in the world. Here are some of our favorites: via GIPHY
Three Places to go Treasure Hunting this Weekend
Just in case you thought that the flea market season and outdoor antique fairs had ended let me remind you of the places you can visit this weekend. There are plenty of deals and treasures left to be found in the Fall of 2022. Just because the temperatures have fallen...
2 Ulster Faves to Offer Limited Edition Burger this Weekend Only
Call it a meeting of the minds. Or a meeting of the Moons, as the case may be. One of Kingston’s most popular burger joints will be teaming up with one of Woodstock’s favorite bagel places, and the results are going to be amazing. I was just reading about it and my mouth is watering. Want to hear more?
The Little-Known History Behind Kipsbergen, Rhinebeck’s Original Story
The extensive amount of history that lives in the Hudson Valley is mind blowing. There are pieces of history throughout each county, some of it hidden and other pieces in front of us. Historic Hudson Valley granges are still standing and or hold meetings and gatherings for the community. Celebrities...
Huge 3 Day Steampunk & Oddities Fair this Weekend in the Catskills
Steampunk. I’ve been hearing the word for years without really knowing what it’s all about. So, I googled it. And here’s what I found out. According to Wikipedia, Steampunk is “a subgenre of science fiction that incorporates retro futuristic technology and aesthetics inspired by 19th century industrial steam powered machinery.” Um, okay. All I really know is that it’s really popular among certain crowds.
Popular Ulster County Gym Closed, Locals Wondering ‘Is it for Good?’
Has anyone else noticed that there haven't been any cars or people in or around one popular gym in Highland?. The gym, located on Route 9W in Highland has been around for many years but has the gym closed down? That's the question that gym members, Highland residents, and anyone who drives by every day has been asking over the last week or so.
Witches Hit the Hudson River in Sleepy Hollow, New York
Some local witches traded in their broom for a paddle board here in the Hudson Valley. I suppose if I were a witch I'd want to paddle while I still could. The water will be frozen before you know it. Salem seems to be a well-known Halloween haven for New...
Moose Safety 101, Steps to Staying Safe in the Hudson Valley
Earlier this month, a rather large moose had been spotted all over Dutchess County. According to reports, the moose was first seen running amuck in a Danbury movie theater parking lot. A day or 2 later, another moose (most likely the same moose) was seen galavanting across Putnam County. Then,...
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV
Poughkeepsie, NY
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 4