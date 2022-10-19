KNWA Today: 7Hills Concert Series at Arvest Ballpark

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — 7Hills Homeless Center will host its “Camp Out” event from Oct. 28- Oct. 29.

Companies will camp out at Arvest Ballpark Friday night, then on Saturday, everyone is invited to attend the concert series!

Gates open at 11 a.m. and close at 4:30 p.m. All proceeds will benefit 7Hills.

You can buy a ticket online. Kids 12 and under get in for free.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.