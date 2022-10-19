KNWA Today: 7Hills Concert Series at Arvest Ballpark
SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — 7Hills Homeless Center will host its “Camp Out” event from Oct. 28- Oct. 29.
Companies will camp out at Arvest Ballpark Friday night, then on Saturday, everyone is invited to attend the concert series!
Gates open at 11 a.m. and close at 4:30 p.m. All proceeds will benefit 7Hills.
You can buy a ticket online. Kids 12 and under get in for free.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.
Comments / 0