Bentonville, AR

2022 Walmart Black Friday deals announced

By Jacob Smith
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 3 days ago
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart has announced its plans for Black Friday shopping in 2022 featuring new savings and even more deals.

The announcement comes after Walmart U.S. CEO John Furner confirmed the stores’ closing on Thanksgiving Day for the third year in a row. The retailer closed for the first time in 30 years in 2020 due to the pandemic.

For holiday celebrations, the retailer announced the return of its month-long savings event, “Black Friday Deals for Days” with Black Friday savings spread out over three events throughout November and cap off a month of deals with Cyber Monday.

New this year, “Black Friday Deals for Days” events will begin on Walmart.com every Monday in November. Walmart is also bringing back its Early Access benefit “better than ever,” the company says.

Paid Walmart+ members will have the advantage of an extended early access window that begins seven hours before the scheduled start times for all three events on the retailer’s website.

“Black Friday has evolved over the years from a single day to an entire season and is without a doubt the most anticipated shopping event of the year. Our customers are counting on us more than ever to help them find the season’s best gifts while delivering incredible savings like only Walmart can,” said Charles Redfield, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer for Walmart U.S.

Early access is yet another way Walmart says it is uniquely positioned to give members more for less with Walmart+, whether in-store, at the gas pump, on deliveries, listening to music, and now when watching their favorite movies and shows from Paramount+. Walmart+ is $98 for a year or $12.95 a month.

In addition, Walmart.com and the Walmart App will reportedly feature a streamlined Black Friday site experience that highlights all of the retailer’s best deals in one “easy-to-navigate” digital destination. Customers will reportedly be able to see real-time pickup and delivery options for Black Friday items.

There are also several fast, easy ways for customers to shop, including pickup and delivery on all Black Friday items and 240,000+ items across the store, curbside pickup, Express Delivery within two hours, and free NextDay or Two-Day Delivery on online orders.

To ensure returning Black Friday items is just as easy as shopping for them, Walmart now offers three new and expanded returns options, including the Holiday Guarantee, curbside returns, and Return Pickup for Walmart+ members, to save customers time during the busiest season of the year.

For more information about the company’s holiday plans, visit walmart.com/Holidays.

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

