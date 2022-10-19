GWAR performing at The National in Richmond Halloween weekend
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — If you’re looking for a way to celebrate All Hallows’ Eve, look no further, the world-renowned Richmond-formed metal band GWAR is performing at The National in Richmond Halloween weekend.
If the heavy metal band's iconically graphic performance isn't enough of a reason to celebrate the spooky holiday with GWAR, the addition of their distinctively grotesque costumes makes their show a perfect Halloween weekend event.
The show will take place Sunday, Oct. 30 at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6. Tickets for the performance are now on sale and can be bought at the box office or online here .
