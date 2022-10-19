Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wrbl.com
Exchange Club of Columbus: Annual Foot Long Hot Dog Jamboree
Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – The Exchange Club of Columbus is kicking off their Annual Foot Long Hot Dog Jamboree. The event will take place at Wynnbrook Baptist Church, located off of 500 River Knoll Way. Proceeds from the event will go to benefit the Exchange’s programs of service that...
Warming trend begins, beautiful weekend ahead
COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- Finally warming back up to the 70s today with plenty of sunshine thanks to dominate high pressure, the warming trend begins today and we can finally say goodbye to the cold mornings. Great pumpkin patch weather both Saturday and Sunday with sunshine and a few passing clouds during the afternoon, highs will be seasonable for this time of the year.
‘Little Shop of Horrors’ debuts at Springer Opera House
Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – The Springer Opera House will showcase the “Little Shop of Horrors” as Halloween draws closer on the calendar. WRBL News 3 This Morning Anchor Rex Castillo sat down with the director, and the Springer Opera House’s resident artist, Keith McCoy about what fans can expect from this year’s play. While the 1986 movie version of “Little Shop of Horrors” still remains very popular with fans, McCoy says fans will still get a unique experience at his play.
Clubview Elementary teacher wins One Class At A Time
Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)- A teacher known for her cool personality and calm demeanor is our newest One Class At A Time winner. Rachel Jamison is what you can describe as a “cool teacher” building lessons that cater to her students needs. Colleagues describe her as a “hardworking individual that genuinely loves her job and cares for her students”. Jamison is excited for the school year and is happy to receive the $600 grant for her students.
