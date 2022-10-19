Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)- A teacher known for her cool personality and calm demeanor is our newest One Class At A Time winner. Rachel Jamison is what you can describe as a “cool teacher” building lessons that cater to her students needs. Colleagues describe her as a “hardworking individual that genuinely loves her job and cares for her students”. Jamison is excited for the school year and is happy to receive the $600 grant for her students.

