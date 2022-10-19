Read full article on original website
Shooting incident reported at apartment complex
PRESS RELEASE - According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue Chief, Barry McRoy, an adult male was injured in a shooting incident at 404 Whitsel Street, Lincoln Apartments, Wednesday evening October 12th. 9-1-1 was notified at 23:18, advising the male was in front of the 100 building. Walterboro Police secured the scene...
Police arrest 3 protesters outside missing Savannah toddler Quinton Simon's home
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Landfill search for Quinton Simon's remains pauses during the weekend. Chatham County Police were called out to the home of missing Savannah toddler Quinton Simon Friday night and arrested three protestors. CCPD was initially called for complaints of people being disorderly. Police tell WJCL...
GSU police arrest two following car break-ins and theft
Two individuals have been arrested after a wallet, backpack and laptop were stolen out of a car in the university parking lot. Amaan Malik Jones, 18, of Licolntown, and Dontavon Da’Shaun Norman, 18, of Statesboro, have both been charged with one count each of entering auto and theft by taking (articles from vehicle).
1 dead, 1 injured after domestic dispute at Hinesville residence
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead and another is in the hospital following a domestic dispute in Hinesville’s Summerwind Condos on Brett Drive. Hinesville Police say the shooting happened late Thursday night. They say a man and a woman were both shot. The man died from his...
SCHP investigating fatal head-on collision in Hampton Co.
HA,MPTON CO., S.C. (WTOC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal head-on collision in Hampton County. According to SCHP Master Trooper James Miller, the accident happened just after 7 p.m. Friday on US-17A near Castle Hall Road. A Ford SUV traveling south on US-17A and a BMW...
House fire ruled suspicious in Beaufort Co.
BEAUFORT CO., S.C. (WTOC) - A house fire has been ruled suspicious in Beaufort County, according to the Burton Fire District. Officials say emergency crews responded to a house fire on Pinewood Circle a little after 11:30 p.m. Friday. Firefighters found the home empty and no injures were reported. This...
Police: 17-year-old suspect charged in deadly Bluffton shooting
BLUFFTON, S.C. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Police in Bluffton say a 17-year-old suspect is behind bars charged with murder. According to the Bluffton Police Department, officers responded to 191 Buck Island Road around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. There they found 57-year-old Mark Tony Haynes, suffering from three gunshot...
Why hasn’t anyone been arrested in connection to the disappearance of Quinton Simon?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — It has now been more than two weeks since Quinton Simon was last seen. The 20-month-old toddler is the center of a massive search effort that now focuses on a Chatham County landfill. Only the WSAV Investigative Unit has the photo of the toddler’s mom out drinking at a beach bar […]
Police search for person of interest in check fraud case
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Police are searching for a person of interest in connection to check fraud. The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) urges anyone with information to call 912-651-4717, Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020, or submit a tip online.
Deputies arrest 2 and seize drugs, 5 guns in joint investigation with state police
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office says a two-month investigation led to the arrest of two men and the recovery of drugs and guns. Deputies say that Justin Rogers, 33, was charged with possession with intent to distribute scheduled I-III drugs along with other additional drug charges, and Kareem Risher, 25, was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana. Both men are facing firearm charges due to being prohibited from possessing guns or ammunition, according to the sheriff’s office.
Beaufort Police arrest school district administrator as part of online predator investigation
BEAUFORT, S.C. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. A Beaufort County School District administrator is facing charges after police say he sent sexual messages on social media to people he believed to be minors. They were really undercover officers. According to the Beaufort Police Department, Daniel Fallon, 41, was...
Jasper County deputies, U.S. Marshals arrest fugitive wanted for Glennville homicide
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — Deputies with the Jasper County Sheriff's Office and U.S. Marshals arrested a man on Thursday who was wanted for murder in a Tattnall County homicide investigation. Jamie Christopher Ellis, 22, was taken into custody in Ridgeland, South Carolina, after deputies found him at a...
Beaufort County coroner identifies Seabrook man killed in moped crash
BEAUFORT, S.C. — Video above: Locals reacts to Quinton Simon's mother, grandmother taking shots hours after landfill search. The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a collision that left the driver of a moped dead. SCHP was called at approximately 6 a.m. Thursday to Trask Parkway near Shanklin Road...
Jasper County deputies, U.S. Marshals search for wanted fugitive; nearby road closed
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Update 3:09 p.m.: The fugitive has been captured. Initial report: Authorities in Jasper County are helping search for a missing fugitive. According to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office, they are assisting the U.S. Marshals Service with the apprehension of a...
Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, United States Marshals arrest fugitive wanted for murder
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. — Above video: GBI investigating Tattnall County homicide. According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, a 22-year-old wanted for murder in Tattnall County is behind bars. Jamie Christopher Ellis was located at a residence off Rice Shire Road in Jasper County, where he was taken...
Deadly crash involving moped under investigation in Beaufort County
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - One person has died following a crash between a moped and an SUV in Beaufort. The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the two vehicles collided while going south on Trask Parkway around 6 a.m. Thursday. The driver of the moped was taken to the Beaufort...
SLED arrests former Jasper County Corrections Officer for providing contraband to inmate
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) agents say they arrested Cody Weston Smith, 30, a former Jasper County Corrections Officer. The defendant is charged with Furnishing or Possessing Contraband and Misconduct in Office, say authorities. According to the arrest warrant, Smith admitted to providing contraband...
15-year-old killed in possible accidental shooting in Jasper County
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible accidental shooting where a 15-year-old boy was killed last Sunday. According to police, Deputies responded to a report of a shooting at Lady Banks Drive in Ridgeland on October 16. Police say that the Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident as […]
Savannah police: Crane hits power lines, forces temporary closure of I-16
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Update 5:05 p.m.:The closures are now affecting both East and Westbound lanes. The Savannah Police Department said drivers should expect this to continue on and off until repairs are completed. Initial report: All eastbound lanes of I-16 past Chatham Parkway had to temporarily be closed on...
Judge to hear 3 defense motions in Murdaugh murder case
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A judge will weigh three motions filed by the defense team of former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh against claims from the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office that they are “without merit.”. Murdaugh is charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of his...
