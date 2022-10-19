ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bluffton, SC

walterborolive.com

Shooting incident reported at apartment complex

PRESS RELEASE - According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue Chief, Barry McRoy, an adult male was injured in a shooting incident at 404 Whitsel Street, Lincoln Apartments, Wednesday evening October 12th. 9-1-1 was notified at 23:18, advising the male was in front of the 100 building. Walterboro Police secured the scene...
WALTERBORO, SC
Grice Connect

GSU police arrest two following car break-ins and theft

Two individuals have been arrested after a wallet, backpack and laptop were stolen out of a car in the university parking lot. Amaan Malik Jones, 18, of Licolntown, and Dontavon Da’Shaun Norman, 18, of Statesboro, have both been charged with one count each of entering auto and theft by taking (articles from vehicle).
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

1 dead, 1 injured after domestic dispute at Hinesville residence

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead and another is in the hospital following a domestic dispute in Hinesville’s Summerwind Condos on Brett Drive. Hinesville Police say the shooting happened late Thursday night. They say a man and a woman were both shot. The man died from his...
HINESVILLE, GA
wtoc.com

SCHP investigating fatal head-on collision in Hampton Co.

HA,MPTON CO., S.C. (WTOC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal head-on collision in Hampton County. According to SCHP Master Trooper James Miller, the accident happened just after 7 p.m. Friday on US-17A near Castle Hall Road. A Ford SUV traveling south on US-17A and a BMW...
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

House fire ruled suspicious in Beaufort Co.

BEAUFORT CO., S.C. (WTOC) - A house fire has been ruled suspicious in Beaufort County, according to the Burton Fire District. Officials say emergency crews responded to a house fire on Pinewood Circle a little after 11:30 p.m. Friday. Firefighters found the home empty and no injures were reported. This...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WJCL

Police: 17-year-old suspect charged in deadly Bluffton shooting

BLUFFTON, S.C. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Police in Bluffton say a 17-year-old suspect is behind bars charged with murder. According to the Bluffton Police Department, officers responded to 191 Buck Island Road around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. There they found 57-year-old Mark Tony Haynes, suffering from three gunshot...
BLUFFTON, SC
WSAV News 3

Police search for person of interest in check fraud case

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Police are searching for a person of interest in connection to check fraud. The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) urges anyone with information to call 912-651-4717, Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020, or submit a tip online.
live5news.com

Deputies arrest 2 and seize drugs, 5 guns in joint investigation with state police

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office says a two-month investigation led to the arrest of two men and the recovery of drugs and guns. Deputies say that Justin Rogers, 33, was charged with possession with intent to distribute scheduled I-III drugs along with other additional drug charges, and Kareem Risher, 25, was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana. Both men are facing firearm charges due to being prohibited from possessing guns or ammunition, according to the sheriff’s office.
WJCL

Savannah police: Crane hits power lines, forces temporary closure of I-16

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Update 5:05 p.m.:The closures are now affecting both East and Westbound lanes. The Savannah Police Department said drivers should expect this to continue on and off until repairs are completed. Initial report: All eastbound lanes of I-16 past Chatham Parkway had to temporarily be closed on...
SAVANNAH, GA
live5news.com

Judge to hear 3 defense motions in Murdaugh murder case

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A judge will weigh three motions filed by the defense team of former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh against claims from the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office that they are “without merit.”. Murdaugh is charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of his...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC

