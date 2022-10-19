Read full article on original website
Related
WSET
Significant growth in available homes in New River Valley, Central Virginia: Report
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Home sales are slowing across the Commonwealth and this is good news according to a new Virginia Realtors report. According to the September 2022 Virginia Home Sales Report there were 10,172 homes sold in Virginia in September. This is 3,062 fewer sales than in September...
WSET
See your local landmark? These 800+ landmarks will light up teal for Alzheimer's awareness
(WSET) — Landmarks across the globe--and in the state of Virginia--will be lighting up teal on November 3 to raise awareness for Alzheimer's. "Light the World in Teal" is an effort by the Alzheimer's Foundation of America in which more than 800 landmarks have signed up to take part. 13 countries around the world will be participating too.
WSET
Va. Dept. of Elections sends wrong voting location to thousands in Fairfax, Prince William
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The Virginia Department of Elections said Thursday that it sent the wrong voting location information to thousands of residents in Fairfax County and Prince William County. Voter notices sent to voters in the towns of Clifton, Dumfries, Haymarket, Herndon, Occoquan, Quantico and Vienna contained...
WSET
Community participates in annual 'Great ShakeOut' to practice earthquake safety
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Following FEMA’s “National Preparedness Month” in September, individuals and communities throughout the U.S. participated in the Great ShakeOut earthquake drill. During the self-led drill held annually on the third Thursday of October, participants practiced how to “Drop, Cover, and Hold On.”
WSET
Virginia Veterans to depart from D-Day Memorial for Honor Flight trip to DC
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — Fifteen Virginia veterans will travel to Washington D.C. on Friday to visit as part of the Honor Flight Network. The veterans will stage at the National D-Day Memorial before departing for Washington D.C. with Central and Southwest Virginia Honor Flight. The group is expected to...
WSET
'It's the law': Youngkin bucks school districts threatening to ignore new policies for trans students
WASHINGTON (TND) — Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin is holding firm on a handful of northern Virginia school districts that have vowed to refuse to follow his administration's new policies requiring students to obtain written parental permission before they can be referred to by a different name or pronoun in school.
WSET
Youngkin announces new efforts to break barriers for Spanish-speaking contractors
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Virginia's Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Wednesday that the Virginia Department of Professional and Occupational Regulation will be taking actions to help break barriers for the state's growing Spanish-speaking workforce. Building opportunities for the Hispanic and Latino community, the DPOR translated the contractor's application instructions and...
WSET
Youngkin announces Physical Activity Award Program for school employees
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin, in partnership with the Virginia Department of Education, announced Thursday the 2022-2023 Governor’s Physical Activity Award Program for School Personnel. The program emphasizes the connection between regular physical activity and its benefits to the overall health and wellness of school personnel.
WSET
DC real estate companies to pay $10M in 'historic' housing discrimination settlement
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — It’s being called the largest civil penalty in a housing discrimination case in U.S. history. Washington, D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine announced Thursday a $10 million penalty against three real estate companies on the allegation of discriminating against people with housing vouchers. “What a...
WSET
Accused Michigan school shooter to remain in jail, judge says
OXFORD, Mich. (WEYI) — A judge has decided a Michigan teenager accused of killing four students at a Michigan high school will remain in jail for now. The suspect, Ethan Crumbley, appeared in court Thursday morning as part of a monthly hearing under Michigan law when a juvenile is lodged in an adult jail.
WSET
North Carolina man arrested in large drug bust, says Murray County Sheriff's Office
Murray County, Georgia. — A North Carolina man is in custody following a drug bust in the Spring Place area of Murray County, says the Murray County Sheriff's Office (MCSO). According to a post from the MCSO's Facebook Page, the arrest was made as a joint-effort between the sheriff's office, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and the 10th Judicial Drug Task Force.
Comments / 0