(WSET) — Landmarks across the globe--and in the state of Virginia--will be lighting up teal on November 3 to raise awareness for Alzheimer's. "Light the World in Teal" is an effort by the Alzheimer's Foundation of America in which more than 800 landmarks have signed up to take part. 13 countries around the world will be participating too.

