Virginia State

Youngkin announces new efforts to break barriers for Spanish-speaking contractors

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Virginia's Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Wednesday that the Virginia Department of Professional and Occupational Regulation will be taking actions to help break barriers for the state's growing Spanish-speaking workforce. Building opportunities for the Hispanic and Latino community, the DPOR translated the contractor's application instructions and...
Youngkin announces Physical Activity Award Program for school employees

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin, in partnership with the Virginia Department of Education, announced Thursday the 2022-2023 Governor’s Physical Activity Award Program for School Personnel. The program emphasizes the connection between regular physical activity and its benefits to the overall health and wellness of school personnel.
Accused Michigan school shooter to remain in jail, judge says

OXFORD, Mich. (WEYI) — A judge has decided a Michigan teenager accused of killing four students at a Michigan high school will remain in jail for now. The suspect, Ethan Crumbley, appeared in court Thursday morning as part of a monthly hearing under Michigan law when a juvenile is lodged in an adult jail.
North Carolina man arrested in large drug bust, says Murray County Sheriff's Office

Murray County, Georgia. — A North Carolina man is in custody following a drug bust in the Spring Place area of Murray County, says the Murray County Sheriff's Office (MCSO). According to a post from the MCSO's Facebook Page, the arrest was made as a joint-effort between the sheriff's office, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and the 10th Judicial Drug Task Force.
